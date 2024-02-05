Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Automatic Data Processing Remains One Of The Most Impressive Dividend Growth Stocks On My Radar

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Automatic Data Processing is a mature company with Dividend Aristocrat status and has figured out how to stay on top of its peers.
  • ADP's recent earnings report confirmed significant growth in key areas and strong guidance, which is positive for its valuation and dividend.
  • The Company is expected to continue enjoying consistently elevated dividend growth.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Menschen mit Richtung.

DigtialStorm/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about one of the best dividend growth stocks on my radar. That company is Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Founded in 1949, ADP is not only a mature company with Dividend Aristocrat status

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

This offer includes a 2-week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.96K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Mick Research profile picture
Mick Research
Today, 2:24 AM
Comments (3.15K)
"As I just mentioned, on a long-term basis, ADP expects to grow its EPS by 11% to 13% per year.

When adding its 2%-ish yield, the company could return 13% to 15% per year, "

Dividends come from earnings, so why adding the dividend to the EPS?
According to your formula, a company paying all its earnings as dividends would have a total return twice as large of that of a company growing at the same rate but paying no dividend.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ADP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.