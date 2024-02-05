Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: The Underappreciated Magnificent 7 Stock

Feb. 05, 2024 2:43 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock, GOOGL Stock1 Comment
Matt Farley profile picture
Matt Farley
66 Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet's Google Search continues to perform well, with strong revenue growth and market dominance.
  • Google Cloud Platform is growing its market share and could be worth between $400bn and $750bn in the next 5 years.
  • Share buybacks and EPS growth will support a potential 30% increase in stock price over the next two years.

Google

Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Since its IPO in 2004 people have been saying Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), then Google, has been overhyped, that search can't continue at this pace, and that the market cap is too high. This whole time, Alphabet has been

This article was written by

Matt Farley profile picture
Matt Farley
66 Followers
Matt is an individual investor that has been in the equity markets for over a decade. His ultimate investing goal is to build a personal brand and stand-alone family office that provides flexibility on when and how he works going forward. Over the years his investing strategy has matured but he has now landed on a dual investing strategy. Focus on long term capital appreciation with index funds (like the S&P500) with a sprinkle of smaller speculative small cap stocks that may lead to outsized returns. Matt supplements his returns through writing far out of the money covered calls. Matt is a petroleum engineer by education and has worked in the energy industry for a decade. In his free time he enjoys discussing investment opportunities, medium-full bodied cigars and single malt scotches. Matt wants to write articles for Seeking Alpha to deepen his knowledge and due diligence on his speculative stock investments, as well as learn from other authors on SA as he recognizes portfolio strategies change as the investor ages.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own shares in GOOGL

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
jtbjr58
Today, 3:58 AM
Comments (1.89K)
Good overview, thank you. I am looking for more than 30 percent over the next two years, but we'll see. I am going long in my Roth, so what matters to me is where it is in five to ten years. Amazon is my largest position at present, but Google is not far behind.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.