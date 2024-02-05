Kuzmik_A

Introduction

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) does not have much going for it heading into earnings. In this article, I will be explaining why its subscription service is the most exciting part of the investment and why my expectations are not high this earnings season. I will also do a comparison and briefly touch on valuation for good measure.

Company Profile

To start, GoPro is a camera company more recognized for its hardware's appeal to outdoor enthusiasts. They sell cameras and accessories for those cameras and are making a push to provide a subscription service that improves on the foundations that the brand has set for itself.

Subscription Service

Their subscription service is effectively the best offering for consumers in the short term, and better for the company and shareholders in the longer term. The subscription seems to be something added to the cameras and not a requirement to own a GoPro camera, which helps maintain camera sales. More importantly, the company has placed a handful of incentives for new subscribers to sweeten the deal, such as a $100 discount on their next GoPro camera purchase (boosting sales), and an introductory offer of 50% off their subscription. They'll even replace your camera twice a year, which is some great protection for their consumers.

This allows the company to gain subscribers easily as investors have been seeing, with the most recent Q3 results showing that the company has been growing its subscriber base by 20% year-over-year.

That equates to 2.5 million subscribers or $125 million in annual revenue should all their subscribers pay for their second year. We'll see later on how their subscription service holds up, but so far, the subscription seems to offer a lot for subscribers, but how much is it offering for the company?

We'll have to see since their subscription service consists of barely 12% of their expected revenues of $1.04 billion for 2023. Once the services grow to twice the size or take up twice the revenues, we should start to see if the subscription service is making a difference in their business model.

For me, this is the most exciting part about the company since the company seems to have maxed out on its market with a 67% market share as of Q3 2023. Back in 2021, it was said they boasted an 89% market share, so they've been losing some ground against VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX), which also takes part in the industry.

What Tempers Expectations

As I said before, GoPro appears to have maxed out its potential in the action cameras market and has lost some ground to rivals. Now, it seems that the company is using acquisitions to help boost its growth and complement its offerings.

Additionally, if we look at their revenues and EPS for the past few years, the company has been stagnant since 2018, which explains why against revenues, the company has been trading at a massive discount.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Their valuation peaked around 2021 along with their profitability, which was the main driver of their share price movements. The company, however, does not have a great track record of consistent profits. This allowed the company to look like a value play for some time due to the dynamics of trailing EPS valuations. Ultimately, the share price continued dropping and the company became unprofitable for not just a few quarters, but for the year as far as their forecasts are concerned.

This makes it rather difficult to properly value the company since we'd have to use other measures to provide a valuation.

The most exciting part of their business may also take a while to materialize as well. If their subscription service turns out to be more profitable than their legacy camera-selling business, then we can see some good payout that is independent of customers repeatedly buying cameras, if not both revenue sources complementing each other.

Additionally, their subscription's best offerings may be a double-edged sword, since they're providing some benefits, such as replacing cameras if you're a subscriber, whose costs may exceed the revenues brought in by GoPro. Additionally, the $100 discount on their GoPro cameras may cause some products to be unprofitable.

If their offerings fail to bring in extra revenue, however, GoPro will have to do better to incentivize demand for both their products and their shares. For their products, this can mean lowering the price or providing better, more expensive perks. For shares, this can come in the form of dividends and share repurchases, but a quick look into their most recent Q3 2023 filing shows that their primary business is bleeding cash instead.

GoPro

In exchange for the risks, you'd be buying a company that has a market cap lower than its book value. Their market cap stood at $450 million while their shareholder's equity was at $550 million. The company also has more cash than debt, so for the moment, the risk of a default is not very evident, in my opinion. Not to mention, looking at their assets, they only hold a goodwill value of $146 million, so write-downs may need to be significant in order to affect this statement. "Other long-term assets" will not be treated as an intangible for this article.

Book value - also known as shareholder's equity - has a level of importance since it shows what shareholders would receive at the moment of liquidation. A market cap lower than equity is a positive as the risk of losing money in the near term is decreased; however, it is not prevented in the long term. Therefore, I prefer to check a company's book value compared to its shareholder's equity and asset types to verify risk in a more tangible manner.

This is a superficial look at GoPro, however. I would suggest doing further due diligence and making your own risk assessment of the company.

Comparison and Valuation

Since VOXX International competes with GoPro in the action camera industry, it would be worth comparing the two companies to see which would be a more viable investment. I will also touch on a fitting valuation for GoPro based on the company's revenues and equity.

At a glance, their revenue-based ratios are very similar, with Price/Sales for the trailing twelve months (TTM), EV/Sales (EV being enterprise value) both forward (FWD) and trailing showing similar numbers as of the time of writing:

GoPro VOXX TTM Price/Sales 0.45 0.40 TTM EV/Sales 0.36 0.38 FWD 0.36 0.39 Click to enlarge

Additionally, while both companies are unprofitable, GoPro has been forecasted to become profitable in 2024, which helps provide a forward P/E ratio.

GoPro VOXX P/E FWD 2023 None None P/E FWD 2024 12.68 -10.71 P/E FWD 2025 3.73 -13.05 Click to enlarge

What it tells me about VOXX in particular is that there is no catalyst that can bring the company to profitability in the short term. Yet, its price to cash flow TTM is positive, at 13.86, while GoPro's is marked as non-material, which is consistent with what we've explored so far.

Both companies have lost about 11% of their revenues year over year while their 5-Year CAGR stands on opposite ends - GoPro's at -1.39% and VOXX's at 1.5%.

Their profitability is also mixed, as I'll show:

GoPro VOXX Gross Profit Margin 32.48% 25.58% EBITDA Margin -4.77% -1.41% Net Income Margin -4.63% -7.87% Return On Assets -5.41% -3.08% Click to enlarge

GoPro does well on their gross profit margins, hopefully, helped by their subscription services, while their EBITDA and their return on assets are markedly lower than VOXX. However, on a net-net basis, they have better profitability prospects both in their results and in Wall Street's forecasts.

For valuation, I'll keep things simple: Revenue estimates for 2023 will have a 0.5x multiple and Equity/Book Value will count 1x to back the share price with. As of Q3 of 2023, only 125.78 million shares were issued and outstanding. I will only estimate GoPro's valuation in this article. Here are the results:

Value Ratio Market Cap Share Price Revenues 2023 $1.04B 0.5x $502M $4.00 Equity $559M 1x $559M $4.45 Click to enlarge

The share price is fully backed by book value while the company is fairly priced, if not slightly undervalued at $3.06 per share as of February 1, 2024. As discussed earlier, the risk of write-downs affecting this is not high enough, as a significant write-down in intangible assets would be necessary to drag shareholder's equity below market cap as of the time of writing.

Do note that I am deeply discounting the stock to account for the risks and the overall stagnant business. While bankruptcy is not necessarily in the picture yet, it is worth taking into mind that GoPro cannot stay unprofitable or operating cash flow negative endlessly. Their book value is comforting enough for the short term for potential buyers; however, I'm not seeing a strong business proposition yet. Things may change later in the year, but I'm keeping expectations modest enough.

As such, I rate the company a Hold with a price target of $4.

Conclusion

GoPro has its own risks, and the company does not offer much to shareholders other than safety in its low valuation and lack of debt, while having some potential for growth should its subscription service garner as much success as its legacy cameras.