Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GoPro: Expectations Neutral For Earnings

Feb. 05, 2024 2:52 AM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO) Stock
The Dragon of Wall Street profile picture
The Dragon of Wall Street
128 Followers

Summary

  • GoPro's subscription service is the most exciting part of the investment, offering incentives and protection for consumers while promising possible returns for investors.
  • The subscription service currently only accounts for 12% of expected revenues but could have a significant impact on the business model if it grows.
  • I see GPRO as slightly undervalued, with a hold rating and a price target of $4.
  • Valuation at the time reflects the risks of a stagnating business.

Black action camera on brown wooden tabletop.

Kuzmik_A

Introduction

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) does not have much going for it heading into earnings. In this article, I will be explaining why its subscription service is the most exciting part of the investment and why my expectations are not high this

This article was written by

The Dragon of Wall Street profile picture
The Dragon of Wall Street
128 Followers
A casual investor that likes to check out companies and their business models to find potentially hidden gems. Not a professional, more of a broad-based investor with a few preferred sectors. I feel it's important to add this disclaimer, but please do your own diligence as nothing I say is financial advice, I could definitely be wrong about my views and even try to incorporate that uncertainty in my articles, and consult your financial advisor or representative if applicable. I write my articles more for the fun of looking into a company and Seeking Alpha definitely motivates me to do this homework, and so the articles written are for informational purposes, not a formal investment recommendation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GPRO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and is not intended to be professional investment advice. Before investing, please perform your own due diligence and research as no analysis can accurately predict the future with a 100% success rate. Due to this, any investment will incur risks that may include the loss of capital, either partial or in whole. Estimates provided are of subjective nature and based on data and knowledge that may or may not be explicitly expressed in the article, and as such it is highly risky to rely on forward-looking estimates due to the risks and uncertainties that may affect actual results of the company in comparison to the estimates of the analyst. The Dragon of Wall Street will not be responsible for investment decisions made as a result of reading this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GPRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GPRO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GPRO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.