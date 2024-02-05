RHJ

Nutritional snack maker Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) has a long runway of growth as consumers increasing snacking occasions and low-carb, high protein snacks gain favor. Prospects appear baked in, with their current market value slightly above their fair valuation.

Overview

Simply Good Foods is a nutritional snack company that develops and sells protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, and sweet and salty snacks under two brand names i.e., Atkins (which targets consumers seeking low-carb snacking options) and Quest (which targets consumers seeking protein-rich, low-sugar snacking options). Over 95% of sales are generated in the U.S. The company’s revenues have nearly tripled over the past five years (reaching $1.2 billion of their fiscal year ended August 2023), translating into a CAGR of 23% during the period. Net margins have shown some improvement (reaching 10.7% in their most recent fiscal year, the highest level in a decade despite being challenged by industry-wide inflationary pressures in 2022-2023), and cash flows have more than doubled during the period.

1Q 2024 performance

Revenues rose 2.6% YoY to $308 million during the quarter ended November 2023 driven by higher Quest volumes which offset soft Atkins sales. Gross margins improved to 37.3% during the quarter, up from 36.9% the same quarter the previous year helped by lower ingredient and packaging costs. Operating income declined slightly to $51.8 million from $52.5 million the same quarter last year driven by higher selling and marketing expenses (10.4% of revenues in Q1 2024 from 9.5% of revenues the same quarter last year) due to expenses related to growth initiatives.

For FY2024 management expects revenues to grow between 4%-6%. Interest expenses are expected at between $17 million-$19 million, a considerable drop from $30 million the previous year, a positive for net margins.

Longer term, prospects are optimistic. The nutritional snacking category in the U.S. has ample room for growth with household penetration at around 50% according to management compared with 90% for legacy snacks. The market is projected to grow in the mid single digits over the coming years, Notably, the company’s Quest brand, despite its size as a $1 billion brand by this year, has a household penetration of just around 15% suggesting significant runway for growth. Management mentioned their intention to ramp up marketing spend and R&D investments for product innovation to increase brand awareness and drive sales. Brand extensions is another avenue for growth; leveraging on consumer brand loyalty for the Quest brand, management has successfully expanded into other salty and sweet snack categories such as crackers, peanut butter cups, and chips. When the brand was acquired in 2019, protein bars accounted for around 80%, a figure that has declined to a little over 50%, management said during their Q4 2023 earnings call.

Meanwhile, for their underperforming Atkins brand, management outlined their revitalization plan during their Q1 2024 earnings call, which includes pricing and product assortment adjustments, refreshed packaging, investments in product innovation, and increased marketing investments.

Simply Good Foods is also open to strategic acquisitions to bolster growth. The company is financially well positioned with a solid balance sheet with a debt to equity of 20, interest coverage of over 6x, and consistently positive cash flow generation (the company has generated positive FCF in all but one year over the past decade).

Simply Good Foods Mondelez General Mills Hershey Debt to equity 19.6 87.8 115.5 155 Interest coverage (times) 6.8 9 8.46 16.2 Click to enlarge

Risks

Competitive risks

With a long runway of growth ahead, competitive pressures are growing with snack giants like Mondelez (MDLZ), Hershey (HSY), General Mills (GIS), WK Kellogg (KLG) and Mars, venturing into the space through a combination of brand extensions and acquisitions. Mondelez’s nutritional snacking portfolio includes strong protein bar brands Grenade, Perfect Bar, and Clif Bar, all of which were acquired over the past few years. Hershey owns ONE (acquired in 2019), and Mars owns KIND (acquired in 2020) along with a portfolio of nutritional snacks under their flagship Mars brand. Kellogg’s Rxbar brand launched their protein bar line a couple of years ago and General Mills’ Nature Valley snack brand meanwhile kicked off 2024 with a new protein bar launch.

Stiffer competition could reduce Quest’s pricing power (potentially crimping margins in the process), and may potentially result in market share erosion as these snack giants wield financial advantages, distribution advantages, and scale advantages to offer competitive and innovative products at competitive price points Quest, being a smaller player, may struggle to match.

Conclusion

Simply Good Foods has a buy analyst rating.

Revenue growth % 5% over a ten-year period (based on industry growth projections as well as management’s organic growth initiatives) Terminal growth rate % 2% Net margin % Gradually improving to 12.8% (driven by scale economies, offset by expansion into other snack categories like chips and crackers which generally tends to be a lower margin business compared to protein bars, margins of which are estimated at around 45%. For perspective, Mondelez’s net margin = 13.7%, while Hershey’s = 17%. Mondelez’s lower margin may be due to their biscuit business which generally carries lower margins than chocolate). Depreciation and CAPEX 0.8% - 1% of revenues (this is roughly in line with historical averages. Simply Good Food works with contract manufacturers and owns no production facilities. It is assumed the company maintains this capital light business model long term) Discount rate % 8% Click to enlarge

Taking the following assumptions however suggests Simply Good Foods is worth a little over $3 billion, which is slightly under their current market value of around $3.7 billion suggesting the company's prospects are baked in. At this point, there is likely limited upside for new investors and therefore, the stock could be viewed as a hold for existing investors.