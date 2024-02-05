Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Polaris: Challenging Operating Conditions Persist Through Q4

Feb. 05, 2024 3:23 AM ETPolaris Inc. (PII) Stock
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • Weaker recreational trends and higher promotional activity weighed on Polaris during the Q4 reporting period.
  • The powersport vehicle company also reported higher product liability costs and negative dealer sentiment.
  • The operating challenges contributed to weaker than expected results and the release of underwhelming guidance for 2024.
  • I remain neutral on shares of PII due primarily to the weaker discretionary consumer environment and the limited signs of any reversal in this weakness.

frame cars off-road buggies on sandy roads near the sea

Nataliia Gorsha/iStock via Getty Images

Powersport vehicle company, Polaris (NYSE:PII), was recently upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley (MS) with an "overweight" rating due to its attractive risk-reward profile. The upgrade came just prior to the company’s Q4

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.11K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PII Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PII

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PII
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.