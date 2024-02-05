Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) has bucked trends in a key way with sponsor activity, growing revenues from those clients in a year where overall sponsor activity cratered. Additionally, restructuring popped off this year thanks to PIPR's top position in regional banking, where it advised FDIC in the sale of SVB deposits and loans and also of Signature Bank. On the other hand, they also weathered the declines in other mandates that would have otherwise come from financials were they not in so much trouble. Very impressive result, but trailing multiples look high given our macro concerns.

Q4 Earnings Breakdown

The comments that really stood out were those concerning financial sponsors. Across our coverage we've been seeing difficulties in PE markets, with very little turnover actually happening despite the need to sell, redeem and re-raise funds as well as to allocate dry powder by PEs. On the other side, the need for corporates to take their capital medicine in this rather permanently changed funding environment.

Private equity activity in the market was down sharply in 2023. However, our advisory revenues from PE clients grew in 2023 highlighting the scale of our PE business and the increased relevance of our platform to a broader universe of financial sponsors. A key contributor to our strong performance with PE clients was our debt advisory business... ...Yes, I would say Devin, obviously we had really good Q4 advisory results. Frankly, the sponsor business had a lot to do with that. Obviously, I've heard the commentary from others. So, I think you just - you look at this year in Q4, and we certainly gained some share. Chad Abraham, CEO of PIPR

Indeed, the growth is advisory was rather shocking, both on a sequential and YoY basis, managing almost to resemble the boom times. This was in spite of their important depositary institution franchise suffering due to the distress in the sector and alternative, government sources of emergency financing, although that was also offset by the involvement in SVB and Signature Bank earlier on in the year.

Q4 Results (PR)

Weak areas were corporate financing, as there was a disappointing end to the year for most advisors where seasonally things tend to be good.

Fixed income brokerage also picked up. People are coming off the sidelines. In particular it was mentioned that banks are fixing up their balance sheets for the new year, which created a wave of activity. Volatility may also pick up again in 2024 as our house view is that expectations around rates and inflation will continue to be trounced for a while, and that our ratings are bimodal across the duration distribution.

Muni financing came out of the doldrums. There is quite high yield activity going on here, and it's specialty, with 2023 having been a disaster year for high yield primary markets. The increment of some rate peak certainty has done a lot here.

Bottom Line

The quarter was good. Muni financing surprised to the upside, as did advisory even though depositary institutions had little else to add for the rest of the year. It was a great quarter. Run-rate PEs are above 30x though, which we feel is a little high. While the data shows incremental strength in franchises like healthcare, and PIPR is well positioned there, and there has to be a resumption of activity as corporates become forced to address financing and can't wait any longer, and there may be a continued upwards trend in sponsor activity although something had to have been frontloaded from Q1, we still feel it isn't smooth sailing. A lower multiple would make us more comfortable.