Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) stock appears to have bottomed after a 30-month downtrend that has left it 44% below its peak in September of 2021 (see graphic below). However, the company should continue to benefit from a relatively solid macroeconomic environment. In my opinion, Trimble's Q3 report in November was much better than generally regarded and the drop in the stock price was quickly recovered. Meantime, shares are trading at a TTM P/E=39x and might appear expensive were it not for the forward P/E estimate of 20x. Indeed, last month BMO Capital Markets named Trimble one of 25 companies on the lower end of the technology sector's market cap rankings that offered "growth at a reasonable price" ("GARP"). Trimble is due to report Q4 earnings on February 12th, and investors might want to establish a position prior to the announcement. That's because TRMB is increasingly pivoting to a software-based ARR business model. Let's take a look.

Investment Thesis

Trimble has blossomed into being much more than a navigation/GPS (Global Positioning Systems) centric company and is now a diverse hardware/software provider that operates across four business segments: Building & Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources & Utilities, and Transportation. The company's primary application spaces include surveying, construction, agriculture, and - of course - mapping and mobility.

Many of TRMB's products improve productivity by integrating real-time positioning with wireless communications. For instance, Trimble has a joint venture with Caterpillar (CAT) - Caterpillar Trimble Control Technologies (or "CTCT") - which develops advanced guidance and control products for CAT's earth-moving machines and construction & mining industries in general.

Trimble should be a beneficiary of the Biden administration's strong legislation to build out America's crumbling infrastructure, expand domestic clean-tech supply chains, and grow U.S. semiconductor capacity (through the CHIPS & Science Act). I say that because TRMB's largest segment is Buildings & Infrastructure (41% of revenue in FY22). The company also has large operations in the Utilities and Transportation sectors.

Earnings

As mentioned earlier, Trimble's Q3 report did not seem all that bad in my opinion. Although top-line revenue came in about $10 million less than consensus, and GAAP EPS was $0.30/share (down from $0.34/share in Q3 of FY22), there were some bright spots:

Revenue of $957 million was +8% yoy (+2% on an organic basis).

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") was +25% yoy.

GAAP gross margin was 61.7%, up 3.5 full percentage points yoy.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 65%, a record high for the company.

Adjusted EBITDA of $268.2 million was 28.0% of revenue.

Segment results are shown below:

As you can see from the graphic, the B&I Segment grew revenue to $395.1 million (+9% yoy) and converted 28.7% of that revenue into operating income. Organic ARR grew almost 20% yoy. The company's e-Builder, Viewpoint, and SketchUp apps all grew by double digits. Indeed, on the Q3 conference call, Trimble CFO David Barnes said the following:

In Buildings and Infrastructure, software bookings were up more than 30%, demonstrable evidence that the strategy works and that the dollar volume of construction is healthy. Our Trimble Construction One business model framework is delivering results. We are releasing a series of customer persona-based targeted offerings and our systems enhancements are providing new levels of visibility and insight into our customers. Machine control as a service offering also exceeded bookings expectations in the quarter.

The Geospatial and Resources & Utilities segments were relatively flat on a yoy basis, with growth in U.S. Federal business (Geospatial) but continued weakness in agriculture citing declining farmer sentiment (Resources).

Transportation segment revenue of $197 million grew 35% yoy, but it is Trimble's least efficient segment - turning only 18.2% of revenue into operating income ($35.8 million). On the previously referenced Q3 conference call, CFO Barnes said the following about its Transportation business:

Organic ARR was up at a mid-single-digit rate and margins expanded for the seventh quarter in a row. On the other hand, our mobility business in North America has not seen the uptick in bookings that we originally expected ... our Transportation segment ARR momentum will moderate going into next year. Transporeon top line trends remain below our expectations when we bought the business, driven almost entirely by a contraction in overall industry shipment volumes and the depressed spot market.

NOTE: Trimble closed the Transporeon acquisition in April of last year. Transporeon operated a cloud-based transportation management software platform. It was an all-cash transaction valued at Euro$1.88 billion.

Given a still relatively strong domestic consumer, record employment, and near-record-low unemployment, the last sentence in the quote above was a bit of a head-scratcher to me. I suspect the transportation business will likely outperform expectations this year.

As a slide from the Q3 presentation below shows, Trimble ended the quarter on a generally improved financial footing:

As you can see and as mentioned earlier, ARR is growing nicely (+25% yoy), the backlog is strong, and free cash flow generation was $134 million in Q3 (an estimated $0.53/share based on the 249.7 average fully-diluted share count at the end of Q3). As the slide reports, 66% of TTM revenue was generally higher-margin sw, services, and recurring revenue (thus the record gross margin of 65%). Good progress was made on lowering net debt and the leverage ratio: at the end of the quarter, the net debt to TTM adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.9x).

Perhaps more importantly, and as the CFO said on the Q3 conference call: "During the quarter, we reached an important milestone with half of our revenue now coming from recurring revenue streams." I read that and I think: "margin expansion".

Going Forward

Trimble will release Q4 and FY23 earnings on February 12th. The reason the stock dropped on the Q3 release was likely not due to the earnings but a result of the company's relatively weak forward guidance:

For Q4, Trimble expects to report revenue between $890-$930 million (vs. consensus $1 billion), GAAP EPS of $0.14 to $0.23, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 to $0.63 (vs. consensus $0.69).

For FY23, the midpoint of TRMB's revenue range was $3.777 billion vs. consensus $3.88 billion.

The midpoint of FY23 GAAP EPS of $1.16/share and the midpoint of non-GAAP EPS was $2.62 (vs. consensus of $2.64).

Through the first three quarters of FY23, Trimble did not repurchase any shares while it had bought back $395 million in shares during the first three quarters of 2022 when the stock price was much higher. That is because TRMB has used its strong free cash flow to pay down debt: $270 million in debt has been paid down since the closing of the Transporeon acquisition. Importantly for shareholders, on the Q3 conference call referenced earlier, CFO Barnes said:

With our strong year-to-date cash flow performance and with contractual certainty on the upcoming close of our Ag JV transaction, we plan to reinitiate share repurchases in the fourth quarter.

The "Ag JV" mentioned in the above quote refers to a joint venture between Trimble and AGCO (AGCO) to better serve farmers around the world with a mixed fleet of precision smart farming and agriculture solutions. The announcement of the JV said: "In aggregate, Trimble expects approximately $3 billion in value from the transaction from pre-tax cash proceeds, Trimble's 15 percent stake in the joint venture, and the related commercial agreements." Considering Trimble's annual FY23 revenue is expected to be less than $4 billion, the JV is clearly a positive catalyst for Trimble moving forward as Trimble had previously announced it expects to repay $1.1 billion of debt and to repurchase $400 million worth of stock with the proceeds following the close of the JV (which is expected to occur in Q2 FY24).

Also, last month, Trimble continued its strategic focus on core competencies by announcing it was selling remote water monitoring hardware & software assets to Badger Meter. Although terms were not disclosed, the transaction will likely accelerate debt reduction and share buybacks.

With respect to the share repurchase plan, note that last Tuesday (Jan 30th), Trimble released a capital allocation update that reported the board of directors had authorized a $800 million stock repurchase plan, which went into effect immediately and for which Trimble "expects to utilize a significant amount of the authorization in 2024". No definition of "significant" was offered. However, note that the $800 million equates to roughly 6% of TRMB's current market cap ($13 billion).

Lastly, and importantly, the capital allocation update also included the announcement of an additional two directors to Trimble's board. This comes only a few weeks after activist investment firm JANA Partners announced a stake in Trimble and pushed management for margin improvement. JANA, which also suggested Trimble is an attractive industrial takeover candidate, likely influenced the buyback announcement and is a positive catalyst going forward in my opinion.

Risks

Trimble ended Q3 with $222.9 in cash and cash equivalents and long-term debt of $3 billion. The company needs to reduce its long-term debt as interest expense in Q3 was $46.8 million, up from $15.6 million in Q3 of FY22.

A slowdown in the macroeconomic environment would negatively impact Trimble, as would the company's inability to convert customers over to its subscription-based services.

Both the Geospatial and Resources & Utilities Segments had lower revenue and earnings through the first 9 months of FY23 as compared to FY22. These segments could be a drag going forward if the slide cannot be halted and - hopefully - reversed.

Summary & Conclusion

The midpoint of TRMB's FY23 guidance is for non-GAAP earnings of $2.62/share, which - if hit on February 12th - and with the stock currently at $52.59/share, equates to TTM P/E of only 20x. That seems a very reasonable valuation given the fact that Trimble's Q3 revenue grew 8%, but ARR and margins are growing at very healthy clips too. Combine that with the pending financial uplift of the pending AGCO transactions, and the $800 million share buyback plan, and that is why I think Trimble stock represents growth at a "very" reasonable price.