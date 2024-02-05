Olena Kaidash/iStock via Getty Images

I'm on the hunt for fixed-income securities and Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) has two outstanding baby bonds that offer compelling yields. These are the 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) and the 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM). Harrow, previously known as Harrow Health, operates in the ophthalmic healthcare market. The company's common shares have been volatile, dipping 41% over the last 1 year with the bulk of this decline happening in a single day following the company's fiscal 2023 third-quarter earnings report. I'm interested in the bonds so intraday volatility in the commons is only really relevant if it alludes to heightened credit risk. The fall came on the back of revenue guidance for fiscal 2023 and 2024 which was revised lower.

HROWL started trading in April 2021 when Harrow sold 2 million notes for $50 million in gross proceeds. These currently pay a $2.15625 annual coupon for an 8.78% yield on cost as they're trading at a small 1.8% discount to their $25 per note liquidation price. With their maturity coming up on 4/30/2026 their yield to maturity at 9.525% provides an inherently strong reason to go long. HROWM started trading just over a year and a half later with the sale of 1.40 million notes for $35 million in gross proceeds in December 2022. This new issue was done in the shadow of ZIRP with the Fed funds rate having been raised consistently through 2022. Hence, HROWM pays a higher $2.96875 annual coupon for what is currently a substantial 11.53% yield on cost, around 275 basis points more than HROWL.

Balance Sheet Depth, Operations, And Fighting The Fed

HROWM's higher yield to maturity at 10.74% means I've been pulled to it above the 8.625% senior notes. That they're trading for 103 cents on the dollar reflects market enthusiasm around the coupon and confidence that Harrow should be able to meet coupon payments through to maturity despite the volatility with the commons. However, the risks here are poignant. This is a small-cap $335 million market cap firm with a $125 million accumulated deficit as of the end of its third quarter, persistent GAAP net losses, and cash burn.

Harrow Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Form 10-Q

Harrow held $65.61 million in cash and equivalents at the end of its third quarter, down $30.7 million from the start of its fiscal 2023 and against a notes payable balance of $182.19 million. The company generated third-quarter revenue of $34.3 million, up a substantial 50.4% over its year-ago comp but missing consensus estimates by $3.28 million. Harrow has several FDA-approved eye products on the market with unit demand for IHEEZO, a topical ocular anesthetic, driving growth during the quarter.

Harrow Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Form 10-Q

Critically, the third quarter saw Harrow push through a material improvement in its income from operations. This was $1.74 million during the quarter, up from a loss of $94,000 in the year-ago period. The company realized a GAAP net loss of $4.4 million, an improvement from a loss of $6.5 million in the year-ago period with its core gross margin rising to 78%, up 600 basis points over the prior year. Harrow's debt balance drove a quarterly interest expense of $5.75 million, up 220% year-over-year. This will remain a headwind with the Fed funds rate at its current 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.50%. However, the CME FedWatch Tool is placing the odds of base interest rates exiting the year 125 basis points lower at 4.00% to 4.25% at 38%, the highest percentage versus other possible rates.

CME FedWatch Tool

Harrow's cash burn from operations during the third quarter came in at $1.2 million, a mild deterioration from a burn of $500,000 in the year-ago period. Overall, I'm pulled to HROWM for three reasons. The longer time to maturity means collecting outsized income for more quarters. Further, the higher yield better compensates for the risk posed by a GAAP unprofitable business with a large debt balance versus cash. Finally, whilst buying notes above their liquidation price is not advised, they're trading at a manageable sub-3 % premium. These could outperform the common shares over the next year but could also see downside risk if Harrow's cash position declines on a more unsustainable path. Critically, both notes hold the potential for strong capital gains on the back of future interest rate cuts with a possible expansion of the HROWM premium likely if rate cuts are paired with an underlying improvement in the company's fundamentals. The commons are a hold with HROWM a buy.