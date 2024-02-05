solarseven

Days before Christmas, I believed that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was pursuing aggressive M&A as a riskier strategy in order to fix its growth challenges. Battling loss of exclusivity from its once top-selling drug Revlimid, and with more expirations due, the company has focused on inorganic efforts to stem sales declines.

All this felt a bit too aggressive, as it really is up to management to perform here. While modest sales growth for 2024 looks comforting, real growth is needed as more loss of exclusivity causes an overhang on the long term thesis.

Some Perspective

As investing is always about understanding the current story of an investment and the future prospects, one first has to shed some perspective first. For Bristol Myers, I go back to 2019 when the company announced a huge $90 billion tie-up with Celgene, destined to create a $37 billion powerhouse with sales derived from a wider range of indications, generating some $16 billion in EBITDA.

A net debt load of $50 billion was substantial, as investors were arguably cautious as a $40 stock traded at non-demanding multiples with adjusted earnings seen around $5 per share, which is ahead of potential for synergies and debt reduction to deliver on accretion to this number.

As progress was seen, shares rallied to the $70 mark in 2021, and to $80 in 2022. Some corporate changes took place, including a $13 billion divestment of Otezla rights, with a similar amount reinvested to acquire chronic heart disease drug mavacamten with the purchase of MyoKardia.

Revenue rose to $46 billion in 2021, as adjusted earnings came in around $7.50 per share, but despite the Celgene deal, the company relied on the trio of Revlimid, Eliquis and OPDIVO for about two-thirds of sales, a dangerous concentration with expirations upcoming, and for Revlimid already being reality in 2022.

Despite this expiration, the company guided for modest growth in 2022 as the company spent $4.1 billion to acquire Turning Point to add to its pipeline as well. Despite Revlimid expiration, the company guided for 2% sales growth in 2023 with earnings seen topping $8 per share, including an anticipated 35% fall in Revlimid sales to $6.5 billion.

2023 - Tough

A $70 stock early in 2023 has fallen to the high-forties by year-end, levels at which shares still trade at this moment in time. The declines were due to softer operating performance, concerns on the pipeline, concerns of the impact of weight-loss drugs (in which the company does not participate), political scrutiny on pricing practices of the sector, upcoming expirations, and underperformance on the pipeline front.

With the company posting sales declines during the year, Bristol Myers acted offensively and acquired Mirati Therapeutics in a $4.8 billion deal. The big concern took place in the fall as the company issued basically a big profit warning for the midterm, for its new production portfolio. Originally seeing a sales contribution of the so-called ¨new products¨ at $10-13 billion in 2025, this number was cut to $10 billion, but moreover it was only seen in 2026.

To put this into perspective, this group generated $928 million in sales, as the impact of the profit guidance was that operating margins were seen down three points to 37% of sales. Modeling everything out, that actually suggested that revenues might fall to $40 billion at that point in time (down some 15% from today), as earnings power of around $7-$8 per share might come down to $5-$6 per share over time.

With shares trading at $50, there simply was little to look forward to as real execution was required, and that would still yield earnings declines until that moment in time. Given the disappointments, I was surprised by the aggressiveness in capital allocation decisions.

This was certainly the case as aggression continued in December, with corporate actions including a $3 billion share buyback program, a hike in the quarterly dividend to $0.60 per share (with the dividend being paid out 92 consecutive years in a row and being hiked for 15 years in a row).

This was followed by a $14 billion deal for Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), all adding to an existing substantial net debt load. The deal is set to add KarXT, an antipsychotic drug which was accepted for review by the FDA with a PDUFA data in September of this year. Added interest expenses and near term losses only weigh on the near term earnings picture.

With pro forma net debt seen in the mid-forty billion, while earnings are under pressure and dividends are being hiked, I was quite cautious, certainly as shares reacted positively to the deal, making me inclined to sell further rips higher.

More Doubts

Following the big deal announced days ahead of Christmas, Bristol Myers actually announced another substantial deal towards year-end. The company reached a $4.1 billion deal to acquire RayzeBio, although that transaction tag includes a net cash position to the tune of around half a billion.

The purchase gives the company access to a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical therapeutics company, with pipeline programs which focus on treatment of solid tumors, as pro forma net debt would rise a long way to the $50 billion mark upon consummation of the deal.

Fourth quarter results, as released early in February, showed a mixed picture. Quarterly sales rose by a percent to $11.5 billion, as full year sales were down 2% to $45.0 billion, contrary to an initial guidance which called for modest growth. This is entirely due to a 39% decrease in Revlimid sales to $6.1 billion, as another headwind is coming up for 2024 with Bristol's $1.0 billion drug Abraxane having suffered loss of exclusivity recently as well. The big elephants in the room are of course OPDIVO and Eliquis, combined generating $21 billion sales, facing loss of exclusivity in 2028.

The new product portfolio group grew sales by 66% to $1.07 billion, with full year sales up 77% to $3.58 billion. While some modest total sales growth was seen in the final quarter, adjusted earnings were down 7% to $1.70 per share, with full year adjusted earnings down 2% to $7.50 per share. Of interest was a $27.1 billion net debt load as of December 31, but that is ahead of the three latest deals, set to boost this number to the high-forty billions course, with the Mirati deal having closed in January.

For 2024, the company guided for sales to increase by low single digits, with non-GAAP earnings seen between $7.10 and $7.40 per share, but this excludes the impact of pending deals, which are set to be dilutive (certainly in the near term).

Quite frankly, all of this is largely in line with my expectations, perhaps a touch better, as elevated dealmaking should now slow down with the focus expected on execution.

And Now?

As the big deal in December made me a happy seller on rips to the mid-fifties, which never arrived, it is the combination of a relatively solid fourth quarter and decent enough outlook for 2024 which provides comfort as shares are back to the higher $40s.

Amidst all this, I am still happy to hold onto the shares, but see no reason to actively either increase or decrease my stake here, looking forward with great interest if the company can improve its performance versus low expectations.