Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ana Raman - Head, Investor Relations

Dani Reiss - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Sinclair - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Carrie Baker - President, Brand and Commercial

Beth Clymer - President, Finance, Strategy and Administration

Neil Bowden - Deputy and Incoming Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs

Rick Patel - Raymond James

Ike Boruchow - Wells Fargo

Alexander Perry - Bank of America

Jonathan Komp - Baird

Michael Vu - Barclays

Mark Petrie - CIBC

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Ian, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to introduce you to the Canada Goose Q3 FY ‘24 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand the call over to Ana Raman, Head of Investor Relations. Ana, you may begin your conference.

Ana Raman

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me are Dani Reiss, Chairman and CEO; Jonathan Sinclair, EVP and CFO; Carrie Baker, President of Brand and Commercial; Beth Clymer, President of Finance, Strategy, Administration; and Neil Bowden, Deputy and Incoming CFO. After Dani’s and Jonathan’s prepared remarks, we will open it up for your questions.

Our call today, including the Q&A portion, includes forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, discussion of our financial outlook, is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Certain material factors and assumptions were considered and applied in making these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these statements, factors and assumptions and regarding material factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected is available in our earnings press release issued this morning, as well as in our