tumsasedgars/iStock via Getty Images

Deflationary shock coming?

Deflationary shock happens when inflation turns negative, and that's usually associated with a deep recession and a financial crisis, for example the 2008 Great Financial Crisis and the Great Depression.

We could be facing a deflationary shock in 2024, and thus a major recession.

Specifically, the market-based rents are collapsing. Based on the new government data released on January 16th, the New Tenant Rent Index is down by 4.74% for Q4 2023. Let's see how that look on the chart:

New Tenant Rent Index (US Bureau of Labor)

The chart above shows that the New Tenant Rent Index is usually stable, rising at a pace between 2-4%. The Index turned negative in 2008 during the Great Financial Crisis as the housing market collapsed.

The chart also shows the post-pandemic inflationary shock when the Rents increased by 12%, but subsequently returned to the normal range of 2-4%. In fact, this was the main argument in support of the Fed's attempt to normalize interest rates, and thus the bull market continuation.

However, the latest data for Q4 shows that the rents decreased by 4.74%, and that's a deeper drop than in 2008 when rents decreased by around 3%. Why is this important?

First of all, shelter inflation (which combines the rents and the owner's equivalent rent) accounts for 35% of total headline CPI inflation, and 44% of core CPI inflation - it's the most important and largest component of inflation. Thus, shelter inflation accounted for 65-70% of the recent increase in core CPI inflation. Similarly, a sharp drop in shelter inflation is likely to push the core CPI below zero - that's deflation.

The official shelter inflation, as reported in the CPI report, does not represent a real-time market rent, it uses the pre-existing leases to compute rents. The New Tenant Rent Index is created by the government to better understand the real-time rents, and thus the New Tenant Rent Index is a leading indicator of shelter inflation.

Here is how the official CPI shelter inflation looks like on the chart:

Trading Economics

The official shelter inflation turned negative in 2010-2011, about a year after the New Tenant Index turned negative in 2009. Currently, the official CPI shelter inflation is still above 6% and falling. Given that the New Tenant Index just dropped by 4.74%, it is likely that shelter inflation will turn negative by the end of 2024.

As a result, the core CPI is also likely to approach the 0% level, and possibly turn negative. The chart below shows that core CPI approached 0% in 2010-2011, as shelter inflation turned negative. Given that rents are currently falling at a faster pace, core CPI could actually turn negative in 2025.

Trading Economics

Implications

The initial title for this article was "rents are falling and that's great news for the Fed and the economy". The Fed has just signaled a delay in the normalization policy, ruling out the March cut, due to solid economic growth. In fact, economic growth seems to be accelerating, with GDPNow showing a 4.2% for Q124, while the employment report showed that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.7%. Thus, falling inflation would be great news for the economy if this allows the Fed to start cutting interest rates - early and more aggressively.

But, the sudden realization came that the sharp drop in Q3/23 market rents is deflationary, and this signals a deteriorating economy and potentially a deep recession, which is contradictory with the booming economy described in the official data.

Why are rents falling so fast? Apparently half of US tenants can’t afford to pay their rent and rents are falling due to supply and demand issues.

First of all, the supply of multifamily unites has greatly increased in 2023 after the pandemic-related housing shortage, and this is likely contributing to lower rents. But more importantly, the consumer seems to be squeezed (as the student loan payments resumed and the pandemic related savings dwindled), increasingly relying on credit cards, buy-now-pay-later schemes to continue to consume. Thus, it's likely that landlords are now forced to lower rents to attract new tenants.

Falling rents are likely signaling a peak economic growth, with peak construction investment (due to oversupply of housing), peak jobs creation, and peak consumer spending.

The S&P 500 (SP500) is at the all-time-high, up 4% YTD, led by 3-4 mega-cap tech stocks. In all likelihood we are also near the stock market peak for this cycle as well. The equal-weight S&P 500 (RSP) is flat YTD, while economically sensitive small stocks (IWM) are down by over 3% YTD.

In my view, falling rents are signaling a deflationary recession, which is actually being priced by the bond market, given the expectations of aggressive Fed cuts in 2024, despite the "strong" economy and the hesitant Fed. My rating on S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) is still a Hold, because this recessionary data is still not showing up in the official numbers. But it's likely coming.

Technical Note

The New Tenant Rent Index is computed by a model, this is how BLS explains the calculations: