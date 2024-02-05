Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SP500: Major Deflationary Warning - Rents Are Collapsing

Feb. 05, 2024
Damir Tokic
Summary

  • The New Tenant Rent Index fell by 4.74% in Q4/23, more than in 2008, and this signals a deflationary recession.
  • The New Tenant Rent Index leads the shelter inflation, which accounts for 44% of core CPI; thus, core CPI could turn negative by early 2025.
  • We are likely near the peak in the S&P 500 for this cycle.
Attention please. Warning sign in a woman"s hands on a light background

tumsasedgars/iStock via Getty Images

Deflationary shock coming?

Deflationary shock happens when inflation turns negative, and that's usually associated with a deep recession and a financial crisis, for example the 2008 Great Financial Crisis and the Great Depression.

We could be facing a deflationary shock

This article was written by

Damir Tokic
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in SPX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

S
SMF_USR
Today, 5:29 AM
Can you give us some examples of where the rents have fallen?
A
Always Bullish
Today, 5:14 AM
As Buffett taught us: people who predict market direction are akin to fortune tellers. On the other hand, as I have been quoted on SA, this market is overheated and ripe for a fall. I recently went back and read some of the great investment articles written by the legendary WSJ writer and author Jason Zweig who warned us not to long ago that it makes no sense to be jumping in the market at these prices when you can get risk-free CDs at 5% or better. Preserve your cash, opportunity will come to you. Patience is a virtue. Price is what you pay and value is what you get.
c
cavedog
Today, 4:55 AM
define 'this cycle'
