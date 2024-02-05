Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Feb. 05, 2024
Summary

  • Investing in ETFs is a perfectly valid strategy that has serious advantages over any stock picking strategy.
  • When I look at the composition of ETFs, most of them include stocks that I really don’t like and that I would never pick.
  • Things get more complicated if you try to track specific sectors or investment strategies with ETFs, which is why I will continue my journey with dividend growth investing.

This question comes up often. Why not simply invest in ETFs? After all, they offer instant diversification and convenience. However, as a firm believer in the power of dividend growth investing, I stay away from ETFs, and I’ll explain why.

My name is Mike and I'm the author of The Dividend Guy Blog & The Dividend Monk along with the owner and portfolio manager here at Dividend Stocks Rock (DSR). I started my online venture to educate people about investing and to be able to spend more time with my family. In 2016, I decided to take a leap of faith and left everything behind to travel across North America and Central America with my family. In 2017, I decided to quit my job in the financial industry and pursue my dream; helping others with their personal finance through my investing websites.

Comments (16)

Bartmart profile picture
Bartmart
Yesterday, 9:01 PM
Comments (17)
Ck out $TCAF
P
PermaFrostByte
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.5K)
It would be rare to find an active long term investor who doesn’t own at least one ETF.

They’re great for sectors you want to be invested in, but you’re not necessarily an expert in that area, and you don’t want to make investing in that sector a full time job, and you’re satisfied with the performance comparisons between the chosen ETF and its competitors.

It would be shortsighted to automatically exclude ETF investing. There’s a place for them in most portfolios.
T
Timgoes
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (9)
Aren't fund managers famous for not beating the S&P index on a consistent basis?

What about 2X leveraged ETF index funds for S&P and Nasdaq? Isn't it pretty hard to pick a portfolio of stocks that can perform 2x the return of the indexes? You get killed when the market turns down. That's why you exit when the indexes drop below the 20 week moving average.
Maybe then enter some inverse index ETFs in the down markets.
J
JP26778
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (692)
I don’t understand this argument of “ETFs own a lot of junk; therefore, I don’t buy them.” As I explained elsewhere, when you buy the market, yes, you are getting a lot of junk. However, it’s market cap weighted. A lot of those awful companies carry little to no weight in the index fund. If you own VTI, many of these 0.1% positions could go to zero and you wouldn’t even notice. Then something else would be pushed into their place and it’s back to business as usual. It’s completely set up to push the winners to the top.
Secondly, the ER of VOO is 0.03%. Meanwhile, you aren’t drawing a salary from all the hours spent watching stocks and listening to earnings reports. It really only makes sense complaining about .03% if your portfolio is millions.
GetRealHere profile picture
GetRealHere
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.82K)
Buying an index, whether it be ETF or Mutual fund doesnt matter. The ETFs typically have lower fees and less stringent selling rules, just buy whatever has the lowest fee. You can stock pick all you want, but you will always lose to a simple index long term. People stock flip because its "fun" to pretend to be an investment insider with some perceived market beating strategy and impeccable timing.

SPY or QQQ and call it a life.
quarter-scale profile picture
quarter-scale
Yesterday, 10:59 AM
Comments (110)
@GetRealHere I'm a VOO man myself. No particular reason other than Vanguard got me into index investing originally so I guess it's brand loyalty? My VOO is the Coke and your SPY is the Pepsi I guess. Buy and hold and we both win.
G
GotsToGetMineFirst
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (4.65K)
Regularly see derogatory comments on here towards other investors saying things like stick to ETFs then. I am willing to flat out say ETFs and mutual funds are the only ways I buy equity.
R
RetiredinIndy
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.11K)
I can't count the number of individual stocks I have owned over the years that were once "jewels" that turned into crap. That's why I am (almost) all funds...ETFs and CEFs. Much lower risk...and, lower potential reward too. But, I'm fine with that.
keltus 1952 profile picture
keltus 1952
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.96K)
@RetiredinIndy ....I'll be 72 next month. I have one account with 6 ETFs, 7 CEFs (mostly Blackrocks), and one very small gold miner position. Yes, am also tired of trying to pick winners after 40+ years. SCHD is my largest position which I first bought 10 years ago.........Kel
t
tjustice
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (784)
@keltus 1952 Good choice been in SCHD for over 10 yrs. not very many are better!
T
Timgoes
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (9)
@keltus 1952
What kind of returns do you get from SCHD?
D
Duke fan
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.63K)
ETF’s are a “ convenient “ way to cover segments of the market that time does not permit for proper DD. I tend to focus on financials and biotech and there are not enough hours in the day to adequately cover other market segments as well. GL
g
glinsight
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.83K)
As a mostly ETF investor with a side of DGI, I can’t fault either approach, but I’d like to respond to some of your critique of ETFs.

I agree that ETF fees eat into returns, although this is often very small. As to a lack of active management, sometimes that can be ‘a feature not a bug’: Index funds historically outperform virtually all stock pickers long term. I, for one, am not an expert stock analyst, and I don’t want to spend my time researching more than a few dozen stocks, so I rely mostly on index funds.

Finally, on ETFs buying “undesirable companies.” Index funds invariably contain many stocks I never heard of, some good, some bad. There are other stocks that I would consider either ‘less than thriving,’ like your IBM and VZ, or grossly overvalued, and I’ve been wrong before. Others are in industries that are, IMHO, on the way out, i.e., tobacco stocks.

As I said, I like both ETFs and DGI, but if your goal is long-term total return, I can’t agree with your criticism of ETFs.
keltus 1952 profile picture
keltus 1952
05 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.96K)
You yourself (the author) provide the perfect example against your strategy.....IBM........I haven't bought it either, but it's certainly performed quite well recently. Probably is in one of several ETFs that I own. Your strategy also assumes you always make good stock picks at correct prices. Not as easy to do as most people think..........just my opinion..........Kel
