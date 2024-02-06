My Top 3 European REIT Picks

Javier Ghersi/Moment via Getty Images

Co-Produced by David Ksir - our European analyst who covers European REIT investment opportunities for us

The U.S. has, by far, the most advanced public markets in the world with vast liquidity and a wide selection of companies to invest in. REITs, in particular, have a long history in the U.S. and are generally well-regulated and managed. Moreover, following the deleveraging that took place after the Great Financial Crisis, most of the 225 publicly traded U.S. REITs have very reasonable leverage today and are among the safest and best-positioned in the world.

This is why the majority (75%) of our portfolio is invested in U.S. REITs (VNQ).

The remaining 25% of our portfolio is invested in international markets. International REITs can often be quite different from their U.S. peers, are generally more leveraged, and therefore can be riskier. Moreover, it's very important to understand local market dynamics to make good, informed decisions. Investing abroad can be risky, but when done right it can increase diversification within your portfolio and give you access to undervalued investments in less efficient and less covered markets with better risk-adjusted returns.

Jussi and I (David) are both European which gives us a much better insight into the local market. In turn, we believe that we can separate the weeds from the chaff on the old continent.

Today I share three of my top European REIT picks.

Vonovia is technically not classified as a REIT, but its operations resemble one very closely. It is a major apartment landlord with ~500,000 units located primarily in Germany (and to a lesser extent in Sweden and Austria).

Vonovia's stock sold off significantly in 2022 as a result of rising interest rates and uncertainty regarding the company's ability to repay debt as it matures.

I believe there are three main reasons why the stock is very much worth buying today.

First, at the current market cap, we're essentially buying a stake in Vonovia's apartment portfolio at EUR 1,880 / sqm. of apartment space.

That's deeply below the reported value of 2,350 EUR / sqm., replacement costs of at least EUR 2,500 (excluding land), and actual prices of comparable properties in Vonovia's markets that are generally above EUR 3,000 EUR / sqm.

Given my real estate experience in the region, I have no doubt that we are still buying the portfolio at deeply below fair value. I estimate that Vonovia's NAV is at least EUR 2,150 / sqm. (8% below-reported book value) which corresponds to a stock price of about EUR 40 per share, up 43% from today.

Second, most of the uncertainty regarding near-term debt maturities has been addressed by EUR 3.7 Billion in disposal proceeds booked last year and the successful refinancing of EUR 2.8 Billion of bank loans at reasonable interest rates of 3.5-4%.

Currently, Vonovia has enough cash on hand to cover all debt maturities until Q1 2025 (included). In my opinion, this provides enough of a buffer to either wait for interest rates to drop or to sell other assets near book value to generate further liquidity.

Third, the vast majority of Vonovia's portfolio is located in Germany which is almost guaranteed to experience an under-supply of housing over the rest of the decade, driven by net positive immigration and low supply as a result of the rising construction, energy, and financing costs. Consequently, property values are likely to remain high and people are likely to continue to rent out of necessity. Both of these factors benefit Vonovia.

So in short, you are buying a stake in a very defensive portfolio at just around half of its net asset value, and this net asset value is also likely to grow over time. While you wait for the upside, you earn an 8.5% cash flow yield.

Klépierre is the second-largest mall owner in Europe with over 70 high-quality A-class shopping malls located in central locations of major cities across France, Italy, Spain, and Scandinavia.

The REIT is fairly similar to the U.S.-based Simon Property Group (SPG), which happens to hold a 22% stake in Klépierre, but there are some key differences to consider.

Firstly, the most obvious difference is the supply of malls, which is 5-6x lower in Europe compared to the U.S. and results in significantly lower competition and higher revenue per sq. ft.

Then, unlike SPG, Klépierre focuses solely on shopping malls and doesn't own any outlet centers, which are, in my opinion, at higher risk of becoming obsolete due to ever-growing e-commerce.

Moreover, the REIT's premier malls benefit from a different shopping culture in Europe, where going to a mall is about much more than just shopping. While shopping remains part of the experience, malls have become a destination where people go to have fun, watch movies, eat out, work out, get their hair done, or even enjoy a sauna. This experiential factor makes the malls more resilient to e-commerce and makes for smoother revenues, as spending on experiences tends to be significantly less cyclical than shopping for fashion or electronics.

Klépierre's tenant roster is dominated by grocery stores, which account for nearly 30% of all floor space. This is yet another difference to the U.S. where most malls are anchored by large department stores. This is a positive, because grocery stores increase the footfall significantly and provide safe cash flow and traffic regardless of where we are in the cycle.

The company has largely recovered from the pandemic. Last year, the REIT recorded double-digit rent spreads on lease renegotiations and increased its net current income by 7% YoY. It also reduced its leverage significantly, and LTV as well as net debt / EBITDA now stand at 2019 levels.

The REIT pays a 7% dividend which is likely to increase this year and trades at just 10x net current cash flow and an implied cap rate of 6.4%.

That's a steep discount relative to its fair value. Class A malls in Europe generally trade at closer to a ~5% cap.

Branicks is a lot riskier than my other two picks. It could be a 0 or a 5x. Some would describe it as a lottery ticket, but the risk-to-reward is asymmetrical, making it very attractive for more speculative investors.

The company operates two separate business lines.

1) A commercial real estate portfolio dominated by logistics (41%) and offices (38%) worth about EUR 3 Billion.

2) And an asset management business with roughly EUR 10 Billion of institutional AUM.

The commercial portfolio has been performing well. Occupancy for logistics and office sits at 98.7% and 90%+, respectively, and overall rent revenue grew by 3.5% YoY last year.

The asset management has also done fine, although low transaction volume meant near zero transaction and performance fees.

Branicks' problem has nothing to do with operational performance and everything to do with leverage. In particular, the stock has sold off significantly on fears that the company may not be able to meet its 2024 debt maturities of roughly EUR 569 Million.

Following a EUR 150 Million loan repayment in October, the company has about EUR 120 Million in cash. And although a further EUR 200-300 is expected within the next couple of months as a result of asset sales, it's unclear whether Branicks will be able to raise the liquidity it needs. For this reason, S&P Global recently downgraded the stock deep into junk status and 2026 bonds trade at just ~30 cents on the dollar.

I remain optimistic that Branicks will find a way to get the liquidity it needs, in which case the share price could easily 5x or more. Its current net asset value per share is €21.40, but its share price is just €2.

But I also recognize that there is a real risk of bankruptcy, in which case the investment could go to zero, making this a very risky speculative investment.

Apart from investing in common shares, large investors may be interested in Branick's bonds which trade on the Frankfurt stock exchange and provide a 3x appreciation potential to their $100 par value, in addition to a safer position in the capital stack relative to common shares. These bonds can be bought on Interactive Brokers (for example), but there is a minimum size requirement of EUR 100,000 notional, i.e. an investment of EUR 30,000.

Bottom Line

When done right, investing abroad can enhance portfolio diversification and give access to less covered markets with higher potential returns.

However, investing outside of your home country can also be much riskier if you don't have the right information and don't understand local market dynamics.

Today, I highlighted three out of 15+ international REITs that we have in our portfolio.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.