peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) is a clinical-stage biopharma developing targeted therapies across a range of different cancers. They have 3 drugs currently in clinical testing, although all of these remain at phase 1 at this time. I have no major concerns about their current cash position, although it might not be enough to get them to a big positive data readout, given how early the pipeline is in development. This makes a clear "hold and watch" for me.

Pipeline Overview

PRT3789

The first program highlighted in PRLD's pipeline is PRT3789, a degrader of a protein called SMARCA2, which is involved in chromatin remodeling to regulate expression of different genes. In essence, it's one of the many regulatory pieces in cell division.

The reason for targeting this molecule is that many cancers harbor mutations in a "paralog" gene called SMARCA4, and when that happens, the cell becomes highly dependent on SMARCA2 to allow for division. In that situation, inhibiting SMARCA2 can induce a phenomenon called synthetic lethality, where 2 (or more) different processes that do not harm the cell themselves lead to cell death when given in tandem.

In theory, this is a highly promising approach for cancer medicine, as it allows us to very selectively target the cancer cells that have the mutation while sparing normal cells that do not rely on SMARCA2.

Enter PRT3789, which has been shown in preclinical work to control the appropriate gene signatures in SMARCA4-deficient cancer cell lines, in addition to providing apparently synergistic activity with approved targeted therapies in mouse models of various cancers (eg, adagrasib, CDK4/6 inhibitors).

At ESMO 2023, we got a first look at the design of a phase 1 study enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors that have a SMARCA4 mutation, noting in the poster that loss-of-function mutations (which should make the cancer cells most dependent on SMARCA2) was found in between 1% and 5% of tumors, most commonly in non-small cell lung cancer. Enrollment in the study is ongoing.

PRT2527

The drug that has moved furthest in clinical study is the CDK9 inhibitor PRT2527. Targeting CDK9 is thought to be potentially of use in cancers that are "transcriptionally addicted," since this enzyme governs the activity of paused RNA polymerase II. Dysregulation of this gene is observed in a variety of cancer types, suggesting that this could be a valuable target.

PRT2527 is currently being evaluated in a phase 1 dose-escalation study, and updated results were most recently presented at the Triple meeting back in October. The poster highlighted findings from 30 patients treated to date. Unfortunately, the dosing cohort with the most patients (15 of them receiving 15 mg/m2) had a relatively high rate of high-grade and serious adverse events. 7 patients had adverse events leading to treatment interruption or discontinuation. In the dosing group higher than that, 2 of the 6 patients experienced an adverse event leading to death.

In terms of efficacy, 8 of 29 patients (27.6%) had disease stabilization, with one patient with chondrosarcoma having stable disease lasting over 66 weeks.

Not much to say overall about the efficacy piece. Happily, the 12 mg/m2 dosing cohort had better tolerability (although it was only 3 patients), and that appeared to be about the sweet spot for inhibition of CDK9 and its downstream targets while balancing toxicity. We'll need to keep watching to see how this one develops.

PRT3645

The final compound I'll highlight is PRT3645, a CDK4/6 inhibitor that is designed to be more effective at penetrating tissues and the blood-brain barrier, with the intention of helping patients with brain cancers or metastases to the brain that are unfortunately common with certain malignancies.

PRLD is conducting a phase 1 dose-escalation study of PRT3645 in patients with advanced solid tumors. In a poster presented at the Triple meeting, PRLD demonstrated a reasonable rate of neutropenia, a side effect that is very common in patients undergoing treatment with approved CDK4/6 inhibitors.

To date, of the 10 patients with evaluable disease, 3 (30%) experienced disease stabilization, with one breast cancer patient having stable disease lasting over 4 weeks. PRLD also showed biochemical evidence of CDK4/6 inhibition, including reductions in Ki67 and phosphorylated Rb protein. These findings provide an early look showing that PRT3645 appears to be doing what it's intended to, with no major toxicity concerns to date.

Financial Overview

As of their latest quarterly filing, PRLD held $234.9 million in total current assets, including $15.9 million in cash and equivalents, with another $214.6 million in marketable securities. Their operating losses were $33.3 million, for a net loss of $30.6 million after other income was factored in.

Given this burn rate, the company has approximately 7 to 8 quarters of cash/asset runway to fund operations. This did not take into account the announced $25 million private placement announced back in December.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - An orthogonal approach to cancer therapy

PRLD has new and interesting targets that they're testing out. This is where we've made some of the biggest gains in targeted therapy research: characterizing new, then-not-established targets.

Risk - An orthogonal approach to cancer therapy

But with the new comes the unproven. And PRLD has yet to generate any evidence that we should be confident about the prospects of their pipeline in actual patients with cancer. Don't get me wrong: the expectations for efficacy in phase 1 trials should be low. Basically, you should expect to see nothing important efficacy-wise.

But the fact that we don't have strong signals yet means that PRLD is still in a direction-finding mode, and it's not clear to me that they'll ever have a compound mature. So it's an interesting project, just preliminary, and you should know that the road could be long before we see stronger evidence that answers my questions about them.

Strength/risk - Cash position

That said, while I have no serious imminent concerns about their cash position, I'm not sure that it's enough to get them to a more important data readout. And the enterprise value of the company should factor into the overall risk of the market ignoring them, causing degradation of the value of your potential investment. So I view it as a risk that will eventually become a problem.

Bottom-Line Summary

PRLD is another in a long line of companies that are just getting out there in the clinic. They have something interesting, and a few possible biomarkers that could get clinicians excited. But we need to see efficacy data before that's going to happen, and I don't know when that's going to occur. This is a "hold" for me that goes on the watchlist, as I'd like to see how PRLD's programs mature. But I will definitely not consider a buy at this time.