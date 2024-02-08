2 REITs To Buy In February 2024

JLGutierrez

Interest rate expectations have changed drastically in recent months, and this has led to lots of volatility across the REIT sector.

Not long ago, investors still feared that inflation was here to stay and that we would go into a "higher for longer" interest rate environment.

Fast forward a few months, and investors have finally come back to their senses and are starting to realize that the post-COVID world really isn't that different from the pre-COVID world. The surge in inflation was simply the temporary result of stimulus checks, abnormal consumer spending, and supply chain issues, but as things returned to normal, inflation also came back below the Fed's 2% target rate (adjusted for real-time shelter) and interest rates have begun to decline:

The Fed has indicated that we will likely have at least 3 rate cuts in 2024 and this has led REITs (VNQ) to rally by nearly 20%:

But even following this rally, opportunities remain abundant as we enter February 2024. I would even argue that REITs today offer better risk-to-reward than they did in October because the greater certainty about future interest rates warrants even higher share prices.

Here are two REITs that we are buying at the moment:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate is the only REIT that focuses exclusively on life science buildings.

For the past two years, the market has grouped it with office REITs, and as a result, its share price has dropped along with Boston Properties (BXP), SL Green (SLG), and other office REITs:

But life science buildings are far more resilient than traditional office buildings and this was again reaffirmed by Alexandria's recent result announcement.

The REIT continues to grow its FFO per share at a steady pace, and they guided for that growth to continue in 2024:

They can grow so consistently because big pharma and biotech companies simply cannot do their work from home.

They need lab space and the associated office space as they go back and forth several times a day.

The best proof of this is that Alexandria had record-level leasing years in 2021 and 2022 right when work-from-home was becoming more mainstream:

Moreover, the tenants of these properties are willing to sign ever longer leases, which tells you that they are confident that their real estate needs won't change materially as a result of "work-from-home". In comparison, most office tenants are today looking to sign much shorter leases at 3-5 years in most cases:

These long leases are also getting signed with significant rent hikes on day 1 (releasing spreads averaged 15.8% in 2023), and they also include 3% annual rent escalations on top of that.

Its occupancy rate also remains strong and continues to rise. They acquired some vacancies in 2020 with new development projects, but they have already brought that back to 94.6% and expect it to keep rising in 2024:

All of this just shows you that Alexandria is not an office REIT.

Life science buildings enjoy far more resilient fundamentals and therefore, the recent crash in its share price does not make much sense.

The REIT has a fortress BBB+ rated balance sheet with no major maturities for years to come and its cash flow and dividend have kept rising steadily.

Despite that, it is today priced at an estimated 30% discount to its net asset value and offers up to 40-50% upside potential as it returns to its fair value.

On top of that, the company is paying a 4% dividend yield and is expected to grow its FFO per share by ~6% annually, which combined should result in double-digit total returns.

Therefore, we think that the risk-to-reward remains very compelling.

W. P. Carey (WPC)

W. P. Carey is a simple story.

The REIT used to be a diversified net lease REIT, but after its recent transformation, it has become a quasi-industrial REIT, and yet, it is today priced at a huge discount relative to the industrial REIT peer group:

WPC Industrial REIT P/AFFO 13.5x 25x Dividend Yield 5.5% 2-3% Click to enlarge

WPC should trade at a discount given that it is not a pure play on industrial real estate, but the discount is excessive in my opinion and as it keeps gradually selling non-industrial assets, and refocuses on the industrial property sector, I expect its valuation multiple to rise closer to that of its new peer group.

2024 will be another year of dilution from capital recycling, but I expect the REIT to return to positive growth in 2025 and this should serve as a strong catalyst for the stock.

If it just repriced at 17x FFO, that would unlock 30% upside potential and it would still price WPC at a large 8x turn lower valuation than other industrial REITs.

I would also remind you that WPC is a large-cap REIT with a strong BBB rated balance sheet and an exceptional track record.

All considered, the current multiple seems too low and it appears that the market has overlooked the recent transformation.

While you wait for the upside, you earn a safe 5.5% dividend yield that's also likely to grow in the coming years.

Closing Note

These are just two examples of REITs that we are buying today, but there are many more. The point is that opportunities remain abundant and the outlook is now very positive as interest rates are likely to return to lower levels in 2024.