PPA: The Right Balance Of Holdings To Leverage Defense Spending And Aerospace Growth

Summary

  • Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a track record of strong performance and a balanced mix of defense holdings compared to other ETFs.
  • PPA has a relatively high expense ratio but offers a distinct advantage in terms of diversification and top holdings compared to its peers.
  • The Fund's top holdings include RTX, LMT, and BA, which have unique advantages and potential for future growth.

Close Up of a Desktop Computer Monitor Screen with 3D CAD Software with Prototype Jet Engine Project. Specialist Discussing Work, His Hand Visible In Front of the Screen.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) warrants a buy rating due to its track record of performance and blend of defense holdings compared to peer funds. While it has a relatively high expense ratio, its

Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Comments (2)

g
guy goolie
Yesterday, 12:46 PM
Comments (381)
Strictly speaking, BETA is a measurement of correlation, not volatility. Otherwise, well done.
Yesterday, 1:48 PM
Comments (57)
@guy goolie Thanks for reading and the comment. Appreciate it.
