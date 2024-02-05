PPA: The Right Balance Of Holdings To Leverage Defense Spending And Aerospace Growth

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) warrants a buy rating due to its track record of performance and blend of defense holdings compared to peer funds. While it has a relatively high expense ratio, its balance between top holdings and diversification represents a distinct advantage compared to other aerospace and defense ETFs.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

PPA is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that seeks to track the SPADE Defense Index. The fund rebalances quarterly and focuses on holdings that are involved in U.S. defense, homeland security, and aerospace. With its inception in 2005, the fund has 54 holdings and $2.64B in AUM. PPA's largest market cap and style allocation is in large-cap blend stocks at 29.73% and mid-cap blend at 17.53%.

For comparison purposes, other aerospace and defense ETFs examined are SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) and iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA). XAR seeks to track the total returns of the S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry Index. Unlike PPA, XAR utilizes an equal-weight strategy to incorporate greater weight on mid and small-cap holdings. ITA generally seeks to track the results of U.S. equities in the aerospace and defense sector. ITA is cap-weighted with the largest weight in its top 10 holdings. I will cover each fund's individual holdings and PPA's distinct advantages later in this article.

Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield

PPA has a 10-year compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 12.62%. This performance is notably better than the other compared defense ETFs. XAR has a 10-year CAGR of 11.38% while ITA has a 10-year CAGR of 10.34%. Therefore, XAR and ITA also underperformed the S&P 500 Index which has a 10-year CAGR of over 12%.

10 Year Total Price Return: PPA and Peer Aerospace & Defense ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

A downside for PPA is its expense ratio of 0.58%. While this is roughly on par with the average expense ratio of all ETFs at approximately 0.57%, it is higher than both XAR and ITA. Another downside of all defense ETFs examined is their relatively low dividend yield. PPA has a dividend yield of 0.67%, lower than ITA's 0.95% dividend yield. However, PPA's dividend yield has been growing with a 5-year dividend growth CAGR of 6.85%.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

PPA XAR ITA Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.35% 0.40% AUM $2.64B $1.91B $5.76B Dividend Yield TTM 0.67% 0.57% 0.95% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 6.85% -4.74% 3.78% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 2 Feb 24

PPA Holdings and Its Competitive Advantage

Because each of the aerospace and defense funds analyzed has different objectives and tracked indexes, their holdings and weights are distinctly different. PPA has over 52% weight on its top 10 holdings. As discussed, XAR is an equal-weighted fund and therefore has 43% weight in its top 10 holdings. ITA is the most concentrated with over 75% weight in its top 10 holdings.

Top 10 Holdings for PPA and Peer Aerospace and Defense Funds

PPA - 54 holdings XAR - 34 holdings ITA - 35 holdings RTX - 7.07% RTX - 4.48% RTX - 18.40% GE - 6.32% TDG - 4.47% BA - 16.56% LMT - 6.15% TXT - 4.46% LMT - 8.43% NOC - 5.84% HII - 4.28% TDG - 5.09% BA - 5.14% HWM - 4.25% HWM - 4.83% GD - 4.99% LHX - 4.22% AXON - 4.79% LHX - 4.49% AXON - 4.22% TXT - 4.76% HON - 4.43% GD - 4.18% GD - 4.66% TDG - 4.09% BWXT - 4.16% LHX - 4.63% PH - 3.52% CW - 4.11% NOC - 4.09% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 2 Feb 24

All ETF investors know that a fund's future performance is tied to the returns of its individual holdings. PPA is well positioned by including RTX Corporation (RTX), Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), and The Boeing Company (BA) in its top 10 holdings. Each of these companies demonstrates unique advantages which are discussed in further detail below.

RTX - Record Backlog and Major Awarded Contracts

The first difference is RTX Corporation which is a conglomerate including Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon subsidiaries. RTX represents 7.07% weight for PPA which is higher than XAR but not as concentrated as ITA. RTX Corporation has reached a record $196B in backlog aerospace and defense orders, which represents a 12% YoY backlog increase. RTX has also recently secured major contracts including $838M for F135 engine sustainment as well as another $408M for Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile Development. The forward ROE growth for RTX is 21.40% and its profitability is above its sector median at a 13.87% EBITDA margin. Due to RTX's record backlog, its recent contracts, and ability to maintain profitability, the company represents a distinct advantage for ETFs that include RTX as a holding.

LMT - Stable Profitability and Leveraging Record Defense Spending

The second advantage for PPA is its holding of Lockheed Martin Corporation. In addition to also leveraging increased government defense spending, LMT is stable and profitable. With a beta value of just 0.52, LMT is significantly less volatile than the market overall. Additionally, LMT boasts a 10.24% net income margin, 69% higher than its sector median. Lockheed Martin also has seen an 85.96% return on common equity and 22.52% return on total capital. These qualities make the company postured to take advantage of a record $886B in defense spending. One example is the awarding of Lockheed's $1.2B contract to provide production and systems support for the Trident II missile. Lockheed also benefits from U.S. partnerships with NATO countries including the sale of F-16 jet fighters to Turkey and F-35 aircraft to Greece. As a credit to these successes, the company announced a record share buyback of $6B last fall.

BA - The Company has Overcome Crisis Before

The third difference is PPA's inclusion of The Boeing Company. While Boeing saw a door panel blowout on one of its 737 Max 9 aircraft early last month, the company has overcome crises before. Back in 2018 and 2019, Boeing saw the crashes of two of its 737 Max 8 aircraft. The crashes in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic saw BA's share price drop 70% from March 2019 to March 2020. Despite a share price decline of approximately 20% since December 2023, Boeing will recover as it has in the past. The door panel that experienced an in-flight blowout is a relatively simple system that is independent of other key systems such as propulsion, electric, or flight controls. Therefore, the company's recovery is likely. Additionally, Boeing is fundamentally sound with a strong capacity for production. BA can increase its 737 Max production from 38 to 42 planes by 2025 once it is cleared from the door panel blowout. Prior to the incident, it was already recovering well including a 171.43% YoY EBITDA growth. BA certainly has the capacity to ride the storm with $5.96B in cash from operations over the past year. While the next months may see some turbulence for the aircraft manufacturer, the inclusion of BA represents a strength versus a weakness for PPA.

Valuation and Risks to Investors

PPA is currently trading at $92.39 at the time of writing this article. This price represents an all-time high and the upper limit of its 52-week range of $76.34 to $92.39. Over the past year, PPA has notably outperformed peer funds XAR and ITA. This outperformance can be credited to the mix of holdings and their respective weights as discussed earlier.

One Year Price Return: PPA and Peer Aerospace & Defense ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

Despite a one-year performance superior to its aerospace and defense ETF peers, PPA has valuation metrics roughly on par with XAR and ITA. For example, its price-to-earnings ratio is lower than the average of the other two compared ETFs. However, its price-to-book ratio is higher at 3.98. Given PPA's broader diversification and weight on key holdings, I expect PPA to continue to outperform XAR and ITA looking forward.

Valuation Metrics for PPA and Peer Competitors

PPA XAR ITA P/E ratio 26.32 24.35 30.08 P/B ratio 3.98 2.98 3.37 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 2 Feb 24

Despite having just 54 holdings, ITA is less volatile than "the market" overall. This volatility can be measured by beta value. A beta value of less than 1.0 when compared to the S&P 500 or Dow Jones indexes represents lower volatility than the market. PPA's 3-year beta value is 0.79 indicating relatively low volatility. By comparison, ITA has a 3-year beta value of 0.71. ITA is the most volatile with a beta value of roughly 1.0. This is likely due to its equal-weight strategy and greater inclusion of small-cap holdings. Given global conflict and the likelihood of continued defense spending, one can reasonably expect the stability of these funds to continue.

Concluding Summary

PPA has demonstrated historical performance superior to peer aerospace and defense funds, XAR and ITA. While Invesco's fund has a higher expense ratio, it has the greatest diversification of holdings. Despite this diversification, PPA has the right blend between equal-weighted XAR and heavily top-weighted ITA. Additionally, PPA includes RTX, LMT, and BA holdings which all present distinct advantages looking forward. For these reasons, PPA warrants a buy rating for investors.