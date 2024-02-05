AzmanJaka

Investment Thesis

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is an exceptionally stable company that operates a fantastic business. Over the last 10 years, its total return has exceeded that of the S&P500, and in the last 20 years, its shares have never fallen by more than 36%, even during the crises of 2008 and 2020. This fact underscores the resilience and strength of the business.

However, in 2020, the company benefited from COVID-19 testing, which atypically boosted growth and margins, leading to an overvaluation of Quest. The company recently presented Full Year 2023 results, where it could be observed that profits were already fully normalized. In my opinion, this provides an ideal entry point, as we would no longer be buying inflated profits.

Total Return vs S&P500 (Seeking Alpha)

Business Overview

Quest Diagnostics is a leading provider of diagnostic information services. The company offers a broad range of services, including laboratory testing such as routine blood work, infectious disease testing, genetic testing and other diagnostic solutions. They serve a variety of customers, including patients, physicians, hospitals, and employers.

Quest Diagnostics plays a crucial role in the healthcare industry by providing accurate and timely diagnostic information that helps healthcare professionals make informed decisions about patient care. The company operates a vast network of laboratories and patient service centers, making it one of the largest and most well-known diagnostic testing companies globally.

Quest Investor Presentation

M&A Opportunities and Economies of Scale

The diagnostic services market is highly competitive but also very fragmented, with numerous 'Mom-and-Pop' businesses that were founded years ago but operate only a few regional clinics. These businesses are often important M&A targets for the company, as, in many cases, these operators did not develop succession plans, making selling their business a reasonable option to exit.

The company estimates that between 2023 and 2026, acquisitions could add at least 1 to 2% annual growth. This added to the organic growth typical of the sector is quite beneficial in the long term, as it allows the company to continue increasing its scale and geographical expansion, which is essential in this type of business.

Quest Investor Presentation

Scale is essential for a laboratory since each test requires someone to perform it and someone to analyze it, both of whom receive a salary (obviously). To illustrate, let's consider a small regional laboratory with a medical analyst earning $100 USD per day and usually handling one client per day. The cost per test for the laboratory would be $100.

However, if the laboratory operates on a larger scale and manages to serve 100 clients in one day, the cost per test would be $1 as generally a single medical analyst can perform and analyze many tests simultaneously. Additionally, there is an increasing amount of machinery (such as that manufactured by Danaher and Thermo Fisher) that automates this process, allowing more samples to be analyzed with fewer analysts. These advancements ultimately reflect in the profit margins of larger businesses. This is precisely how the company projects that its margins could expand between 0.75% and 1.5% in the next three years.

Quest Investor Presentation

Key Ratios

On February 1, the company announced its results for the Full Year 2023. This year, the company experienced a 6% decrease in its top line, bringing the growth rate for the last decade to 2.5% annually. Additionally, the EBITDA margin returned to ~18%.

While these results may initially appear unfavorable, the reality is that this adjustment was necessary to consider Quest as a long-term investment.

Author's Representation

This is because, in 2020, the company experienced a 'boom' in its income due to COVID-19 tests, which had higher margins than usual. This surge led to a growth rate of 15-20% during those years, with margins reaching 25%. However, this level of growth and margin is not sustainable and was distorting the real value of the company.

The situation has now normalized, and if one were to buy the stock today, they would not be purchasing inflated profits. In 2020, COVID-related revenue represented 30% of total revenue, and currently, it is less than 3%.

Author's Representation

During the last year, the company once again issued debt, specifically almost $2.6 billion. This practice was already common in previous years when the company relied on debt to finance its operations.

It is noteworthy that in 2020 and 2021, years in which interest rates were historically very low, the company chose not to issue debt and instead financed itself purely from the cash generated by the business. However, now that rates are rising, they have opted to issue a significant amount of debt. In my opinion, this represents a poor capital allocation decision and does not speak well of the management. They did not demonstrate a long-term vision by securing debt at low rates when they had the opportunity, and they could have saved the excess cash generated by the COVID-related revenue for a time when this income would potentially disappear.

Author's Representation

Regarding the typical use of capital, over the last five years, the company has allocated ~10% to reinvest in the business and make acquisitions, 35% to repay debt, and 45% to remunerate shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends, using the excess cash generated during the COVID years.

In general, this seems like a reasonable capital allocation strategy, and I don't see any notable points, neither positive nor negative.

Author's Representation

What does appear interesting is the growing dividend distributed by the company. This has increased at an annual rate of 8.7% over the last decade, and the Free Cash Flow Payout Ratio is only 36%, providing ample room for further increases by distributing more of the generated cash.

Currently, the Dividend Yield is ~2.4%, so although we may not consider it a pure dividend stock, it does generate interesting extra cash flow in a stable business

Author's Representation

Valuation

Considering everything we have analyzed during the research, I believe that a reasonable and even conservative growth for the top line would be 3% annually in the next five years, along with a margin expansion of 200 basis points.

This would result in approximately $1.2 billion of profits generated by 2028, which, with a 15x PER multiple, would translate to a Market Capitalization of $20 billion. This would represent an annual return of ~11%, plus the dividend of 2.4%. Given that the assumptions are very feasible and the business is quite solid, I find this to be an attractive enough return.

Author's Representation

I chose the PER based on the historical average multiple. However, if we consider that during 2021 the multiple was artificially low, we could conclude that a range of 15 to 20x earnings would not be unusual. Therefore, the valuation has multiple catalysts that could subsequently surprise and deliver a better return than expected.

P/E Ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

The company's most significant risk is its susceptibility to American government regulations. For instance, the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) is legislation in the United States aimed at reforming the payment system for clinical diagnostic laboratory tests, including those provided by companies like Quest Diagnostics.

PAMA was enacted to establish a market-based payment system for clinical laboratory services, ensuring that Medicare pays accurate and fair prices for these services. Consequently, Quest Diagnostics may experience changes in reimbursement rates for tests covered by Medicare. If the market-based rates are lower than historical rates, it could impact the company's revenue. The company is well aware of this risk and is taking necessary measures. In fact, it seems that Congress has postponed the decision on PAMA, and there will be no verdict in 2024. Therefore, we will have greater certainty for this year. Nevertheless, at some point, the company will have to adapt to these changes, and this consideration must be taken into account.

Quest Investor Presentation

Final Thoughts

It is clear to me that the market, and even the management itself, considerably overvalued the company during the COVID era, leading to the 28% drop since the last all-time high. Nevertheless, this drawdown of less than 30% in a company that had inflated profits and has seen a 40% decrease in its EBITDA over the last two years indicates how solid this business can typically be.

Regarding the fundamentals of the business, they remain the same and are even better than before COVID-19. The valuation provides enough margin of safety to achieve a 12-13% return on a solid business that is no longer trading with inflated profits. For all these reasons, I believe that at the current price, the company is a 'buy'.