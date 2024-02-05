CDT Insider Sentiment Ratio January 2024: Low Sentiment

Hispanolistic

Fasten your seatbelt.

An unrelenting rally. From the local market low in the latter half of October through today, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (SP500TR) has gone up in what feels like a straight-line +20% power rally. Underpinning the move is a growing consensus around a handful of high-conviction, high-market impact expectations of the future. Namely, the principal market expectation of the moment is that inflation in the coming months will normalize around 2% and the Federal Reserve will have to lower interest rates more aggressively than they have publicly admitted (see here). Adding to the positive mood is a resilient jobs market and the expectation that it will remain so (see here); and, of course, there are hyper-expectations around the future of AI and the new technology's ability to assist in solving some of humanity’s most confounding problems (see here).

The Insider Buyer’s strike. The glaringly bright outlook has produced a market priced for perfection at 23x normal earnings, and up until recently, insiders have endorsed the torrid pace of the rally. That changed drastically in January. Notwithstanding a brief hiatus from the market in October likely due to technical and not fundamental factors, insiders have generally been in a positive mood. Including the October blip, the average sentiment level from the turning point in August through the end of 2023 was 1.3 for an impressive 20-week stretch.

Today, insider sentiment has darkened, as evidenced by six weeks of historically low and declining insider purchasing activity. Further, although the metric does not directly influence our sentiment ratio calculus, we note for context that for the month of January, total purchase activity dropped nearly -60% year-over-year. As observers of this data, we do not know for certain what has caused insider sentiment to sour, but we should be alert to the fact that the most informed market participants in the world are, at the moment, unable to find and exploit pockets of value.

Above the Clouds. The divergent sentiment between the market and insiders suggests caution ahead. As we underwrite risk in the current landscape, we cannot say with clarity that a market correction is imminent, but what we can say with confidence is that history suggests that the probability of risk has undeniably increased. Add to the equation a lofty market valuation and signs that the strong labor market is weakening (see here and here), and a rally based on the perfect execution of high expectations may not have the sturdiest of foundations.

Expect turbulence ahead.

How it Works

Objective: Predictive model that measures the historical relationship between insider sentiment and the future probability of downside volatility (risk).

Insider Trading Activity: Purchase activity of an insider’s own stock filtered by proprietary parameters to scrub noisy data.

Insight: Executive-level insider sentiment is an indicator of near-term financial market risk.

- Low executive sentiment suggests a high level of risk

- High executive sentiment suggests a low level of risk

Scale: A ratio of current insider trading activity in relation to historical patterns.

- (0 to ∞) with a historical median measure of 1

- Below 1 implies an above normal level of risk

- Above 1 implies a below normal level of risk

Frequency: The measure is updated daily and historically been subject to swift and possibly extreme shifts.

*This webpage is updated monthly and provides just a snapshot of the most recent month-end.

Disclosures

This presentation does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation. The publisher of this report, CDT Capital Management, LLC (“CDT”) is not a registered investment advisor. Additionally, the presentation does not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy interests in CDT’s advised fund, CDT Capital VNAV, LLC (“The Fund”) or related entities and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Any offer or solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in the Fund or related entities will only be made by means of delivery of a detailed Term Sheet, Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement and Subscription Agreement, which collectively contain a description of the material terms (including, without limitation, risk factors, conflicts of interest and fees and charges) relating to such investment and only in those jurisdictions where permitted by applicable law. You are cautioned against using this information as the basis for making a decision to purchase any security.

Certain information, opinions and statistical data relating to the industry and general market trends and conditions contained in this presentation were obtained or derived from third-party sources believed to be reliable, but CDT or related entities make any representation that such information is accurate or complete. You should not rely on this presentation as the basis upon which to make any investment decision. To the extent that you rely on this presentation in connection with any investment decision, you do so at your own risk. This presentation does not purport to be complete on any topic addressed. The information in this presentation is provided to you as of the date(s) indicated, and CDT intends to update the information after its distribution, even in the event that the information becomes materially inaccurate. Certain information contained in this presentation includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally and have not been audited or verified by a third party. Use of different methods for preparing, calculating or presenting information may lead to different results, and such differences may be material.

