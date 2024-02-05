ISerg

Introduction

A few days ago, I wrote an article titled "The Pyramid Portfolio: 16 New Dividend Stocks To Potentially Beat The Market."

As the title suggests, I explained the pyramid dividend strategy, which helps investors structure a portfolio based on different "types" of investments, including growth, value, and income.

Meir Statman (2004)

This is what I wrote about the value segment in that article:

Value stocks. These stocks have high yields and slow growth. This is where you want to be to buy income. While most value stocks tend to underperform the market, investors can buy real "bangers" when finding high-yield stocks that are still able to consistently grow earnings.

It may be because I'm far from the statutory retirement age, but investing in stocks with elevated rates makes me somewhat nervous. I have seen too many people fall for the "yield trap" by buying stocks that pay an elevated dividend but come with horrible long-term total returns.

That's fine if you currently depend on income, but it's a bad idea for everyone with an investment horizon of at least 7-10 years.

However, as part of my pyramid strategy, I also invest in income stocks. I am underweight income stocks but still buy them to maintain an overall dividend yield of 2.5% to 3.0%.

On top of that, I believe that a structural shift from growth to value makes sense in this environment.

I discussed some of these issues in an article on energy giant Chevron (CVX).

Sure, the AI trend has added tremendous growth potential on top of ongoing secular demand drivers like cloud computing, connectivity, and whatnot. However, the valuation has gotten lofty. Looking at the data below, we see that: Large-cap value stocks are trading at 14.9x earnings, which is slightly above the long-term average of 13.7x earnings.

Large-cap growth stocks are trading at 26.5x earnings, way above the long-term average of 18.9x earnings. JPMorgan

Looking at the data below, energy is - by far - the cheapest sector on the market. In other words, energy is the cheapest sector in the already cheap value universe.

Bloomberg Intelligence (Via X/@LLequeu)

With that in mind, in this article, I'll cover two stocks that I'm buying both.

The companies are Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Antero Midstream (AM), two 7%-yielding energy companies operating in the midstream industry.

Furthermore, the reason I'm covering both in this article is not just because they are operating in the same industry with a similar yield and both on my buy list, but also because the combination of the two offers a terrific risk/reward!

I already own Antero Midstream and have bought Enbridge for family accounts. I'm planning on buying Enbridge for my personal account as well to increase the "value/income" part of my portfolio.

So, let's dive into the stocks!

Buying Superior Returns With AM and ENB

For the investors who are new to energy investing, let me quickly say that while both Enbridge and Antero benefit from elevated energy prices, they by no means rely on it.

Midstream companies connect producers of oil and gas (upstream) to companies that process these commodities and their customers (downstream).

Midstream companies own pipelines, assets that support oil production, and everything related to it.

As most of their operations are tied to fees, they are not dependent on the price of the commodities flowing through their systems.

Eland Cables

However, there is still a commodity risk, as very low commodity prices could result in lower production from upstream companies, which would lower fee-based income for midstream companies.

With that said, midstream companies are usually Master Limited Partnerships, which is a tax structure that shifts the tax liability to the unitholders (shares are called units).

While this may have tremendous benefits for some investors, it tends to make the tax situation for foreign investors like me quite difficult.

That's why it's important to mention that both ENB and AM are normal C-Corps.

The only thing I need to mention here is that Enbridge is a Canadian company. Although I believe that this is no issue for most tax-deferred accounts, it may have a negative impact on taxable accounts.

As my country (the Netherlands) has a tax deal with Canada, I pay the regular 15% dividend tax, which means the only thing I need to take into account is the CAD/USD and CAD/EUR currency risk.

Having said all of this, I started this article by saying that underperformance makes me nervous.

Well, ironically, midstream companies have been horrible places to be in the past.

ENB has returned just 45% over the past ten years, which includes its dividend. Without dividends, it has lost 16%.

Data by YCharts

AM has returned 8% since it went public. Without its dividend, it has lost 44%.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that things are improving. Before the pandemic, most midstream companies had elevated debt levels, which made them very prone to sell-offs.

Now, they are in a much better situation.

Midstream companies (in general) have spent the past few years reducing debt, energy prices are elevated and supported by long-term structural tailwinds, and attractive valuations have caused a steady flow of new funds as the market discovered how attractive this industry has become.

The data below confirms my point.

Since 2021, the ENB/AM pair has outperformed the Schwab High-Yield Dividend ETF (SCHD).

Over the past three years, ENB/AM has returned 17.9% per year. Over the past five years, that number is 10.0%.

SCHD has returned 9.9% per year over the past five years.

While the volatility of ENB/AM is higher, the risk/reward of these stocks has become very attractive!

Portfolio Visualizer

Based on this context, let's take a closer look at the stocks.

Enbridge's Long-Term Appeal

Enbridge is North America's largest midstream company. With a market cap of $75 billion, it not only owns a massive network of pipelines and utility assets but also has a history of 28 consecutive annual dividend hikes backed by a stable fee-based and utility-like earnings profile.

Enbridge

Enbridge's cash flow profile stands out as a key strength.

The company's EBITDA mix, after the gas utility acquisition from Dominion Energy (D), reflects a balanced portfolio with 50% from natural gas and renewables and 50% from liquids.

This diversification mitigates risks and positions Enbridge for consistent, high-quality cash flows, providing predictability across economic cycles.

It also allows me to buy both midstream and utility income by buying just one company!

Enbridge

Even better, the active risk management strategy, with 98% of earnings generated from cost of service or take-or-pay contracted assets, contributes to the stability of cash flows.

Additionally, Enbridge actively manages its forward interest rate exposure, leaving only 10% of its debt portfolio exposed to floating rates through the end of 2024.

Hence, with 95% of its customer base being investment grade and 80% of EBITDA coming from assets with built-in inflation protection, Enbridge is well-prepared to weather market fluctuations.

Furthermore, the company's growth strategy is rooted in its strategic acquisitions, providing significant tailwinds.

The aforementioned gas utilities acquisition, which the company calls a generational opportunity, positions Enbridge as North America's largest natural gas utility platform, delivering approximately 9.3 Bcf of natural gas per day to around 7 million customers.

Adding to that, the acquisition's attractive multiples, including approximately 1.3x the estimated 2024 rate base and approximately 16.5x price to earnings based on 2023 estimates, underscore the long-term value creation for shareholders.

Enbridge

On a longer-term basis (beyond 2025), the company aims to grow its EBITDA by roughly 5% per year. The same goes for its earnings per share and dividends per share. Over the past five years, ENB has had a dividend CAGR of 5.8%, with its most recent dividend being 3% on November 29, 2023. These numbers are decent, given the environment of elevated interest rates and its engagement in major M&A.

Enbridge

The company currently pays C$0.915 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 7.7%.

As we can see below, the dividend is protected by a mid-60% payout ratio. We also see the benefits of ENB being a low-volatility cash machine, which is one of the many benefits of buying (diversified) mainstream exposure.

Enbridge

Speaking of dividend safety, the slide below shows how the company is funding its operations.

Its 2023 funding plan sees a distributable cash flow of roughly $11 billion. This is enough to cover all dividends and roughly 90% of its growth capital. Additional funding for growth projects and maturing debt is secured via new debt, 70% of which is hedged.

In general, the company maintains a healthy balance sheet with a 4.5x EBITDA leverage ratio and a BBB+ credit rating from S&P. That's one step below the A-range.

Enbridge

Valuation-wise, ENB remains extremely attractive, which aligns with what I wrote about undervalued energy stocks at the start of this article.

Using the data in the chart below:

ENB trades at a blended P/E ratio of 16.9x, which is below its normalized valuation of 21.5x earnings.

This year, EPS is expected to remain unchanged, followed by an expected growth rate of 8% in 2025.

While it may take a decline in rates until ENB trades at a higher multiple again, the fair value continues to be close to C$66, which is up to 40% above its current price. The same goes for New York-listed shares, except they come with currency risks.

FAST Graphs

On February 9, ENB is scheduled to release its earnings before the market opens. As usual, I do not expect that this predictable business will report any surprises.

Now, let's take a closer look at Antero Midstream, a stock I somewhat recently discussed on December 24 in an article titled "Dividend Investors Take Note! 7%-Yielding Antero Midstream Is One Of My Favorites For 2024."

As I already explained, the stock is a part of this article because it goes so well with ENB - especially from a risk/reward perspective.

Its valuation has also gotten a bit more attractive since then, as its stock price is slightly down.

What Makes Antero Midstream Special

Operating in the Appalachian Basin, with a $5.8 billion market cap, Antero Midstream serves as a crucial partner for Antero Resources (AR), which, as its name already suggests, is the company using its infrastructure.

The company's portfolio includes gathering systems, compression facilities, water handling, and blending facilities.

Furthermore, recent strategic acquisitions have further bolstered its capacity and supported Antero Resources' production and completion activities.

Just like Enbridge, one of the key strengths lies in Antero Midstream's long-term, fixed-fee contracts that extend through 2038 for gathering and compression services and 2035 for water services.

This minimizes direct exposure to commodity price risk and ensures stability in its income streams.

With a substantial footprint in the liquid natural gas industry and 75% of natural gas sold to the LNG Fairway, Antero Midstream benefits from the reliable support of Antero Resources.

Antero Midstream/Antero Resources

Also note that Antero Resources has one of the biggest production inventories (>20 years, excluding new discoveries) in North America at very low breakeven prices, which provides protection for both AR and AM investors.

Antero Midstream/Antero Resources

The company's growth is underpinned by double-digit year-over-year throughput growth, with gathering volumes exceeding 3 Bcf a day, representing 3% of total natural gas production in the United States.

The consistent expansion and success position Antero Midstream for sustained growth in the midstream sector.

Regarding its dividend, Antero Midstream investors experienced a temporary cut in 2021 due to low natural gas prices and elevated debt levels. Back then, the pandemic caused Antero Midstream to be extra careful.

It currently yields 7.4%.

Data by YCharts

However, the company's financials have rebounded, with a record $251 million in EBITDA during 3Q23 and positive free cash flow after dividends for five consecutive quarters.

Furthermore, Antero Midstream aims to achieve a 3x leverage target, unlocking the potential for higher dividends.

Antero Midstream/Antero Resources

With regard to dividend growth potential, this is what I wrote in my prior article (emphasis added):

Next year [2024], free cash flow is expected to rise to $660 million (from $570 million in 2023E). In the year after that, free cash flow is expected to reach $700 million. As the company has a $6 billion market cap, these numbers imply a 2024 free cash flow yield of 11% and a 2025 free cash flow yield of 11.7%. This means two things: The current 7.1% dividend yield is protected by a lot of free cash flow, which means there's enough room for debt reduction to start hiking the dividend in 2024 . In other words, it's a high-yield stock with significant dividend growth opportunities. That is very rare.

. In other words, it's a high-yield stock with significant dividend growth opportunities. That is very rare. Due to these elevated free cash flow expectations, the company has a clear path to a double-digit yield, which also bodes well for its valuation.

Moreover, the stock appears undervalued, trading at a blended P/OCF (operating cash flow) multiple of 7.6x, below its historical average of 11.1x.

With expected OCF growth rates of 9% in 2024, 11% in 2025, and 2% in 2025, a return to fair valuation could indicate a fair value of $20 per share, offering a potential upside of 60% from its current price.

FAST Graphs

Given its attractive valuation, small size, and ability to significantly grow its dividend, I made AM one of my largest investments earlier this year!

Takeaway

In my quest for yield, I've strategically chosen Enbridge and Antero Midstream, both compelling selections offering a 7% yield in the energy sector.

With an emphasis on the importance of avoiding the "yield trap," I've sought out stocks with the potential for superior returns - despite their elevated yields.

Enbridge, North America's largest midstream company, boasts a market cap of $75 billion and a remarkable history of 28 consecutive annual dividend hikes.

With a diversified portfolio, stable fee-based earnings, and a proactive risk management strategy, Enbridge stands resilient in the face of market fluctuations.

Furthermore, its strategic acquisitions, such as the recent gas utilities acquisition, position it as a major player in the natural gas utility platform.

Antero Midstream, operating in the Appalachian Basin, complements ENB exceptionally well. With a $5.8 billion market cap, AM serves as a crucial partner to Antero Resources, minimizing direct exposure to commodity price risk through long-term fixed-fee contracts extending into the late 2030s.

Despite a temporary dividend cut in 2021 due to market challenges, AM has rebounded with positive financials, aiming for a 3x leverage target and potential for higher dividends in the years ahead.

All things considered, Enbridge and Antero Midstream present a powerful combination for yield seekers, offering stability, growth potential, and a well-balanced risk/reward profile in the energy sector.