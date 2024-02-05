SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

On our last coverage of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) we gave it an upgrade after 4 consecutive Sells. At the core of our thesis was that the mortgage REIT market had been brutally beaten down and the stock while not cheap, in a traditional way, had characteristics that would trigger a rebound. That was a good call, as pressing the sell case that later in the game would have not worked out.

With the stock having rebounded, we tell you why we are downgrading to Sell, ahead of the Q4-2023 results.

1) The Spread Trade Is Still Broken

At the heart of a mortgage REIT, is the ability to profitably borrow short and lend long. That model is still broken. This is even more true for the pure (or almost pure like NLY) agency REITs. Of course, the bulls show you the spreads to 10 Treasury year yields and tell you "Hey this is the best time to make money as a mortgage REIT".

Well, our counter there is a two-part answer.

First, if you find a mortgage REIT that is borrowing using the 10-year Treasury rate to fund mortgage-backed securities, please let us know. No? None? Mortgage REITs are in general high-risk companies and they cannot borrow at 10-year Treasury rates. Not even close. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust NT 8.5% 28 (PMTU) a 5-year baby bond offered by PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) carried an 8.5% yield. So you can kiss that theory goodbye. What mortgage REITs can, and do, do is borrow using short-term borrowing rates, which are closer to the 3-month Treasury rate. As the lender can pull the rug as needed or change spread rates, these are safer for the lending party. So what you need to see is the spread between the 3-month Treasury and 30-year mortgage rate.

Data by YCharts

That is how that one looks. Tell us again, why this is the best environment for NLY?

The second part is confirmation from NLY itself. NLY publishes two metrics that investors should focus on. Keep in mind that they have absolutely no reason to make themselves look bad. The first is the net interest margin. It is pretty rare to have such a steady decline in a company's primary earnings metric.

NLY Q3-2023 Presentation

Second is the extension of that which looks at the big picture for earnings available for distribution. Like clockwork.

NLY Q3-2023 Presentation

So NLY has issues and we believe the delayed March cut, probably puts a seal on another distribution cut.

2) The Path To Rate Cuts Will Involve Some Pain

Glide paths and soft landings continue to be the fantasy. It is virtually impossible to land on that knife's edge and a reacceleration (no-landing) or a hard recession, are the more probable outcomes. Those will be tough for mortgage REITs and NLY won't be spared. While rate cuts tend to ease the funding costs, the spread relative to 3-month Treasuries can rise rapidly during the process. Until you are through with that, NLY makes little sense at the current valuation.

3) The Current Valuation

While the 200-day moving average falls under the banner of technical and not valuation, we see it as a form of valuing a company that is essentially not making money. In other words, technical setup matters when fundamentals are so poor. In our last article, we upgraded as NLY traded 24% below its 200-day moving average. This is the chart from that day.

Y-Charts from Previous Article

Fast forward to today, and NLY has now rebounded and the price is back above the 200-day moving average. As seen in the decking trend, that has been a great place to exit this one.

Data by YCharts

On another measure, and this one is an actual fundamental measure, NLY is starting to look quite expensive. The chart below shows price to tangible book value is now at 1.217X but that is incorrect.

Data by YCharts

That relies on Q3-2023 numbers and our own estimates put tangible book value per share closer to $18.75. Even using that we are above the tangible book value per share and we think mortgage REITs that will be forced to cut, should trade at a 10-15% discount to tangible book value.

In summary, we expect more volatility in the sector, another round of falling book values, and a highly probable distribution cut as earnings available for distribution fall below 60 cents. This likely happens within 2-3 quarters.

We now rate NLY a Sell again.

Preferred Shares

For NLY, we have always found the preferred shares to be far better alternatives than the common. There are three trading on the exchanges.

1) Annaly Capital Management, Inc. 6.95% PFD SER F (NYSE:NLY.PR.F) which has a floating rate currently.

2) Annaly Capital Management, Inc. 6.50% PFD SER G (NYSE:NLY.PR.G) is also in the same boat and tied to SOFR rates i.e. currently floating.

3) Annaly Capital Management, Inc. 6.75% PFD SER I (NYSE:NLY.PR.I) will start floating at the end of June 2024 at 3 month SOFR plus 4.989% plus a spread adjustment. NLY has clarified that they will be using SOFR some time back and here is the relevant screenshot. We have traded these in the past, but at present, they are priced for perfection. While their downside potential is far lower than NLY common shares, we still don't like the risk reward. We rate these as a "hold".