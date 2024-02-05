Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: This Tech Giant Is Hugely Undervalued (Ratings Upgrade)

Summary

  • Two valuation models provide insights into Apple's trajectory: one suggests a fair price of $276.29, with a 48.6% upside, while the other proposes $307.73, indicating a 61.8% upside.
  • Projected future prices are promising: $401.14 with a 19.5% annual return in the first model, and $439.27 by 2029, yielding a 22.7% annual return in the second.
  • Despite potential risks like sales declines and market pessimism, Apple's commitment to innovation and resilience bolsters its outlook for sustained growth and market leadership.
  • The rating on Apple is upgraded from buy to strong buy, reflecting confidence in its future prospects.
  • Apple's ability to navigate challenges while maintaining its leadership in the technology sector reaffirms its position as a favorable long-term investment choice.

Apple Unveils New Products At Its Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

Thesis

In my previous article about Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), I assessed Apple and elucidated why we should disregard the move by Chinese authorities to ban Apple devices for employees of state-owned enterprises. At that time, the fair value

This article was written by

I have been involved in investing since the age of 16, initially delving into factoring, a fixed income instrument. This venture proved to be both risky and intricate, given the lack of available financial information and the necessity to gauge a company's liquidity through alternative methods. Currently, I am in my second semester of university. My investment strategy predominantly revolves around the medium to long term. I gravitate towards stocks exhibiting robust growth potential or those offering attractive dividends. Specifically, I am drawn to companies in the technology sector, as well as those involved in streaming and manufacturing. In my articles, the majority of the stocks I discuss are categorized as "buys" or "strong buys." I refrain from shorting stocks due to the associated risks. Occasionally, for the sake of variety, I may publish articles featuring "sell" ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AAPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

f
fredrik2109
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments (1.72K)
Apple is a global company. It will almost certainly have headwinds somewhere on the globe at any given time. Important markets such as China can matter of course, but one should look at the bigger picture and extrapolate a few years into the future. By building production in India and other countries it creates both new markets and target groups for its existing products as well as new ones. Disclosure: 96% AAPL. I walk the talk since 2008.
c
cuttysark8301
Today, 6:45 AM
Comments (545)
Very well done! Brace yourself for the never ending onslaught of Apple Trolls and Haters who just can't contain themselves and still believe the earth is flat.
Bill West profile picture
Bill West
Today, 6:45 AM
Comments (1.7K)
Indeed going much higher............this from Ives shop....
*************************************************************************************

MT Newswires -- Apple's Vision Pro sales over the weekend showed customer interest for demos and purchases "not seen in many years," as the mixed-reality headset represents the technology giant's first push into artificial intelligence, according to Wedbush Securities.

Vision Pro became available for consumers on Friday and its robust weekend sales have surpassed initial Wall Street expectations by a "wide margin," the brokerage said in a Sunday client note. The sales gives Wedbush further confidence about the 600,000 unit target it had set for Apple to ship and sell the product this year, compared with its original estimate of 460,000 orders.

The investment company views the mixed-reality headset as a "potential game changer over the coming years" for Apple. Wedbush anticipates that the company will eventually establish a separate AI app store and incorporate generative artificial intelligence into the next model of its flagship iPhone product, iPhone 16.

"While many on the Street are dismissing Vision Pro as noise, we strongly disagree and believe it's the first step towards a much broader technology vision that (Chief Executive Tim Cook and company) plan to push to its installed base over the coming years," analysts led by Daniel Ives wrote in the note.

Wedbush said the early mass market appeal of Vision Pro caught it by surprise as the product's $3,500 price point is high for audiences outside of developers.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

