RiverNorthPhotography

Quick Overview

With regional banks in the news again lately, along with the latest Fed meeting in late January, today we wanted to revisit a regional bank stock we covered last fall, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

In both of our last 2 ratings we were bullish, and turned out to be right. Since our June rating of strong buy the stock is up +33%, and since our October buy rating it is up nearly +46%.

Fifth Third - price since last rating (Seeking Alpha)

So, are we still bullish on this one?

No, we are going more cautious heading into 2024, and downgrading slightly to a hold. This downgrade is fueled by concerns of expecting earnings declines this year as well as headwinds to the regional banking sector, as well as a dividend yield much lower than several key peers.

The positives we found include strong equity growth, branch expansion in the southeast, liquidity strength, and very low (less than 2%) exposure to office loans.

Methodology

Our analysis approach follows the waterfall methodology from the world of project management. We want to answer questions like why this stock, what are the risks and benefits, what metrics matter, and what is our exit strategy from this investment.

We follow a sequential approach to get to a business decision of whether to buy, sell, or hold this stock, and for our readers we do so in plain and straightforward language without a lot of financial wizardry.

investing flow (author)

Initiating: Why this Stock & Sector?

With this bank's latest earnings results still fresh from January 19th, we feel it is time to do a follow-up on this stock.

We picked this Ohio-based regional bank as according to its SA profile it has been around since 1858, trades on the Nasdaq, and its +4% dividend yield also got our attention. Its business segments cover personal, business, commercial banking as well as wealth management.

Notable to mention is that Global Finance magazine recently named Fifth Third Private Bank as the best private bank (US/regional) for the 5th year in a row.

As for why this sector, with attention returning to regional banks again after New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) cut its dividend and Reuters reported a few days ago that this event sparked a selloff in the overall sector, we wanted to see if this environment presents a value-buying opportunity in this sector.

Despite the selloff, we see from key market data that the financials sector overall (which also includes insurance and large banks) has still achieved +3% growth in the last month.

Planning: What are Risks & Benefits?

Now that we know why this stock and sector are of interest to us, we can plan for potential risks and benefits.

First, looking at the Q4 results to get a sense of where this firm is right now, particularly the income statement, we can see that YoY revenue growth was rather flat at $2.10B in Q4 vs $2.13B in Dec. 2022.

Earnings took a YoY decline, dropping from $737MM to $530MM.

The key item that caught our eye on the income statement was a squeeze on net interest income, as interest expenses grew to $1.2B in Q4 from just under $500MM in Dec. 2022.

In their commentary, the firm blamed "impacts of increasing deposit costs due to higher average market rates."

In terms of non-interest income, it only grew slightly, from $742MM to $744MM.

A notable future growth item to mention is that in Q4 the firm "opened 19 branches during the quarter, 18 of which are in high-growth southeast markets."

The analyst consensus, however, is perhaps less optimistic, with earnings estimates calling for an EPS decline by 12% by December 2024, not expecting significant EPS growth until 2026, along with 7 downward revisions to the EPS.

The bank is not in any liquidity crisis, however, with $108B in liquidity capacity at the end of 2023 and a CET1 ratio of 10.29%, well above Basel III regulatory minimums.

In the event of a liquidity crunch, consider all the ways this regional bank can acquire funding:

Fifth Third - borrowing capacity (company q4 presentation)

With recent concerns over banks' exposure to office loans, we took a closer look and it turns out Fifth Third Bank only has 1.1% of its total loan book exposed to office property, and only about 0.18% of those are non-performing loans:

Fifth Third - office exposure (company q4 presentation)

So, the risk is very low in terms of office loan exposure.

However, we are concerned that there will be a continued squeeze on net interest income as there is no indication of immediate rate cuts by the Fed after their January meeting, and possibly not in March either. In fact, rate probability tracker CME FedWatch seems to agree as it shows a 62% probability the current rate remains the same after the March meeting.

We are also concerned that this environment, if it leads to more office loan defaults or difficulties at other regional banks, could lead to more investors selling off regional banks out of contagion fears, as we saw happen during the Silicon Valley Bank failure last year, even if a particular bank has strong fundamentals it could get caught up in the "emotional" panic selling fueled by mainstream media headlines. This could be bad for short-term investment goals, despite longer-term upside potential.

So, holistically from the evidence we presented so far it appears for now this stock is more of a hold, but also a possible sell at the current price to capture the capital gain before a major selloff occurs in this sector.

Before deciding, next we will consider the share price and valuation.

Executing: Is the Price & Valuation Justified?

The fact is, our approach to regional banks is that we want to get them as cheap as possible to limit our downside risk, as we see them more susceptible to panic runs than we do the big guys like a Morgan Stanley (MS) or JPMorgan Chase (JPM), which are considered systemically critical banks. We also are looking to grab the highest dividend yield possible on a regional bank and an attractive valuation.

So, here is the latest yChart as of Friday's close:

Data by YCharts

We can see the stock recovered quite nicely from its spring price dip, which would have been one of the best buying opportunities in this entire cycle it seems, for the opportunistic investor that took it.

Now trading at $33.84, it is nearly +22% above its 200-day SMA.

In terms of valuations, we care about forward P/E ratios and forward P/B ratios, to get a sense of the gap between what the market is willing to pay and expected future earnings or equity growth.

The forward price-to-earnings multiple on this stock has pulled back to 10.59, slightly lower than its sector average of 10.88. This tells us the market is less bullish on future earnings, and this is justified we think as the analyst consensus we mentioned is also calling for EPS declines this year and our own sentiment is that squeezing interest margins will be a headwind to earnings.

The forward price-to-book value at 1.25, however, is slightly higher than its sector average of 1.04. This tells us the market is slightly bullish on future equity growth. We know so far, according to the balance sheet, that the company has had YoY equity growth from $17.3B to $19.17B in Q4. What we think could drive future equity growth in 2024 is lack of a dividend increase, or perhaps a dividend cut (as the firm then keeps more cash assets).

We would hope they are not in a scenario where they have to cut dividends like NYCB did recently, but like we said earlier the regional banking sector right now is one where we are exercising some caution. We happen to think that this stock at a 22% multiple to its SMA is too risky as a buy at this stage, but perhaps dividend info (which we will look at next) will push the needle one way or another.

Monitor & Control: What Metrics Matter to this Sector?

By now, we have discovered that YoY revenue and earnings growth was unremarkable but equity growth was achieved, and that the price is trading at a double-digit percentage above its moving average, while analysts are estimating earnings declines this year.

What is there to monitor or control in terms of other metrics? As in our recent article on MetLife (MET) which is also in the financials sector, the metrics we are monitoring (since they can always change each quarter) are the dividend growth and dividend yield vs peers.

We know from dividend growth data that the annual dividend grew from $0.51/share in 2014 to $1.36/share in 2023, a 166% growth over 10 years.

We see a stable dividend history of quarterly payouts, important as we are building a long-term dividend income portfolio, and it has a decent $0.35/share quarterly payout on a stock trading for less than $34.

We also like the +4% dividend yield. However, let's see how it fares against three regional banking peers. For comparison, we are using KeyCorp (KEY), Comerica (CMA), and Regions Financial (RF).

Fifth Third - div yield vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

What the data above tells us is that KeyCorp (the parent of KeyBank) leads the way with a trailing dividend yield of 5.71%, while Fifth Third is last in this peer group with a yield around 4%. Even Texas-based Comerica is higher at 5.5%, and Alabama-based Regions Bank at 4.8%.

So, from this yield data we would not call Fifth Third a buy since we can get a much better yield with KeyCorp, nearly 6%. KeyCorp is also trading much cheaper at around $14.

At this point in our waterfall process, the needle has decided this stock is a longer-term hold, agreeing with today's consensus from SA analysts who also said hold. Next, we will talk about when we would exit this stock. We would not call it a sell because the fundamentals indicate a longer-term upside, despite short-term headwinds. For the short-term investor, however, we would have said sell it at this price and take the capital gain.

Closing: When do I Exit This Investment?

Now that we decided this stock is a hold rather than a buy or sell, what is the exit strategy?

We are expecting short-term volatility in regional banks this year, driven by fearful investors concerned about losses at these banks being unsustainable. That's why if we were short-term on this stock it would have been a sell at the current price and a way to cash out with profit.

On a long-term, however, our case shows this bank has strong fundamentals and that is what matters to our portfolio strategy, which is a long-term strategy that already factors in the risk of at least some short-term unrealized capital losses.

We are not going to throw in the towel on regional banks just yet, despite some headwinds at NYCB who also has some interesting fundamentals. Consider that SA contributor Daniel Jones wrote this week the following about NYCB:

Despite some concerning data, there may still be an opportunity for investors willing to take on risk, with the potential for meaningful upside.

Though we would not expose more than a few percentage points of our portfolio in any one regional bank, Fifth Third could certainly be held in a portfolio already consisting of diversified exposure to multiple sectors and some larger banks and insurance stocks as well, to spread the risk. We under no circumstances would bet the farm at this point on any one regional bank, or any one stock for that matter, so we would keep it for the $0.35/share quarterly dividend income it could provide to our portfolio.