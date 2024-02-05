4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In this article, I will outline why I think Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) looks bullish over an intermediate to long-term period. I will use a combination of price action, chart patterns, momentum, volume, and relative strength in my technical analysis. I will also provide an exit strategy in case my investment thesis proves incorrect. I'll be using the weekly price chart for this analysis. Let's start with the price action shown in Chart 1 below.

Chart 1 - AMZN Weekly with 30-week EMA, Momentum, Volume, and Relative Strength

www.stockcharts.com

Looking at the price action in Chart 1 you can see that AMZN was at $187.67 in November of 2021. From there it headed south for the next 13 months. The blue line on Chart 1 shows the 30-week exponential moving average. This to me is an intermediate to long-term moving average that was popularized by Stan Weinstein in his 1988 book Stan Weinstein's Secrets for Profiting in Bull and Bear Markets. I like to use this moving average the most when I analyze stocks.

In December 2021 AMZN closed below the 30-week EMA and essentially stayed below that EMA for the next 16 months or so. Had an investor paid attention to that price action, the investor could have avoided holding AMZN during that span when AMZN lost 56% at its max drawdown and 42% when it recaptured its 30-week EMA in April 2023. The 30-week EMA followed the series of lower lows and lower highs that AMZN made from November 2021 to its low price in January 2023 at $81.43.

Lower lows and lower highs are the definition of a bearish trend and the price action and the 30-week EMA of AMZN captured that bearish trend well. That is why I avoid owning stocks that are below a downward-sloping 30-week EMA. The trend is not in my favor under those conditions. However, price action started to change in January 2023 to the bullish side. AMZN rallied from $81.43 up to $114.00 over the next five weeks. Then it declined back to a low of $88.20 in March 2023. That was significant because AMZN put in a higher low versus a lower low which it had been doing after the preceding rallies. The big bullish candle in March 2023 was the first sign of this lower low being in place. That higher low also allows the 30-week EMA to flatten out which it must do before it can start an upward sloping trajectory. Then AMZN continued to rally and closed above its 30-week EMA in April 2023 and stayed above that EMA. This was different behavior from previous closes above the 30-week EMA back in March 2022 and July and August of 2022. In those instances, AMZN couldn't stay above the 30-week EMA indicating that the bearish trend was still in place. In May 2023, AMZN closed above the high it made in January 2023 at $114.00 officially making a higher high after a previous higher low. The trend changed from bearish to bullish in May 2023.

In May 2023 you can also see that the 30-week EMA is starting to trend upwards as well. I want to own stocks that are above an upward-trending 30-week EMA. This was not its characteristic during AMZN's downtrend in which it lost 56%. Since May 2023 AMZN has stayed above its 30-week EMA and has made a series of higher highs and higher lows. Last week it had a big bullish candle on high volume. I think the price action for AMZN is bullish.

Looking at Chart 1 you can also see a bullish head and shoulders chart pattern outlined with a green curved line. The left shoulder area is marked in black letters as LS, the head area is identified as HEAD, and the right shoulder area is marked in black letters as RH. This pattern is well-known to chartists, and it is subjective. Chartists use chart patterns such as the bullish head and shoulders pattern to identify potential price targets. The way that is done is to measure the distance from the neckline of the pattern which is marked with a horizontal green at a price level of $144.00 down to the low of the head at $81.43. The difference between those two prices is $62.57. Chartists would then add $62.57 to the $144.00 to arrive at a potential price target of $206.57. That is a 20% price increase from current levels. This is a subjective and potential price target not a hard and fast prediction on my part. I think the chart pattern for AMZN is bullish.

When I buy a stock, I want to see bullish momentum and the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) shown in the top pane of Chart 1 assists me in that effort. PPO shows bullish momentum in two ways. The first way is when the black PPO line crosses above the red signal line. This simple crossover technique shows that momentum is bullish in the short term. I say short term because you can see that this crossover happens often. When the black PPO line crosses below the red signal line that shows short-term bearish momentum. The second way PPO shows momentum is when the black PPO line is above the zero or centerline of the PPO chart which I consider to be a long-term momentum indication. Currently, the black PPO line is at 6.243, well above the zero or centerline. You can see why this is considered a long-term momentum indication. PPO does not cross above or below the zero or centerline that often. When it does, you should take note. Notice in January 2022, the black PPO line crossed below the zero or centerline and stayed that way during the entire bearish period. Price action, the 30-week EMA, and PPO were all telling the investor to not be long AMZN during that period. However, now things are different. PPO is confirming the bullish price action and the bullish 30-week EMA trend. I think momentum is bullish for AMZN.

The volume also confirms the bullish trend in AMZN. During the bearish trend, all the high-volume bars were in red showing selling activity by institutional investors. Now the script has flipped. Since the low in January 2023, with one exception, the biggest bars are black bars showing institutional investors are accumulating shares of AMZN. I think volume is bullish for AMZN.

Lastly, relative strength is bullish as well. The bottom pane of Chart 1 shows the ratio of AMZN to the S&P 500 index. When the black is rising that means AMZN is outperforming the S&P 500 index. When the black line is falling, that means AMZN is underperforming the S&P 500 index. Notice the difference in relative strength between the bearish period outlined above and the bullish period we are in now. During the bearish period, AMZN underperformed the major index. Now, AMZN is outperforming the major index. I prefer to own stocks that are outperforming the major index. I think that relative strength is bullish for AMZN.

Despite having all this bullish belief in AMZN, I recognize that my analysis may not hold up and AMZN could enter a bearish trend at any moment. AMZN could be negatively impacted by interest rates, economic reports, poor earnings, geopolitical risks, etc. I can't predict any of that. That is why I always have an exit strategy when I buy a stock. My last purchase of AMZN shares was in early November 2023. My stop loss at that point was the low of the right shoulder or $118.00. Now that AMZN has moved higher I would exit AMZN on any close below the 30-week EMA. One thing to keep in mind is that if the 30-week EMA is sloping upwards, you can give the bullish thesis the benefit of the doubt. Using this approach a close below the 30-week EMA doesn't have to be an absolute sell signal. You could sell a part of your position. If AMZN then rallies back above the upward-sloping 30-week EMA, you are still participating in the bullish move. You could even buy more shares at that point. However, if that close below the 30-week EMA is indeed the beginning of a bearish trend, you have already taken some chips off the table to preserve your capital. Having an exit strategy is a must for me before I buy any shares of stock.

In summary, I like what I see from AMZN now. Price action is bullish as it is above an upward-sloping 30-week EMA. The bullish head and shoulders chart pattern indicates a potential price target that is 20% higher than current prices. Both short and long-term price momentum is bullish. AMZN shares have been under institutional investor accumulation which I view as bullish. Finally, AMZN is outperforming the S&P 500 index which is bullish.