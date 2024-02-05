Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Technical Outlook For Amazon Looks Bullish

Feb. 05, 2024 7:12 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock1 Comment
Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
3.9K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon looks bullish over the intermediate to long-term period based on technical analysis.
  • The price action, chart patterns, momentum, volume, and relative strength all indicate a bullish trend for AMZN.
  • An exit strategy is recommended in case my investment thesis proves incorrect, with a close below the 30-week EMA as a potential sell signal.

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In this article, I will outline why I think Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) looks bullish over an intermediate to long-term period. I will use a combination of price action, chart patterns, momentum, volume, and relative strength in my technical analysis. I

This article was written by

Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
3.9K Followers
As an individual investor nearing retirement I am trying to build my financial assets in order to have a fulfilling retirement. I am interested in trading both long and short; or at least using inverse ETFs, to take advantage of market declines. Having long term and short term trading strategies, proper execution of my trading plan, and absolute investing results are my goals. I see my articles as a way to keep me focused on developing winning trades. I also expect to learn much from the feedback that is provided in the comments section.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

e
ex institutional listed derivatives analyst
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (1.32K)
I'm sorry but technical analysis will not work with AMAZON as there is no pattern in the way they decide on investment decisions such as CAPEX. They are not interested in window dressing, they focus on offering the best customer experience at the cheapest price. They invested heavily into the business in 2022 when others were cutting costs. Investor Relations is the worst job at AMZN for this reason as there is no correlation between financial ratios and the health of their business. You will only know in hindsight years later if they made the right decision. You have to be very brave to invest in AMZN.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.