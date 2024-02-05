Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In November, I published an article on Deckers (NYSE:DECK), endorsing it as a great company and an opportunity to acquire a high-quality, well-managed, and growing firm at a reasonable price. I rated it a strong buy. Since then, the stock has surged by 42%, following a remarkable rally and Q3 results. What I anticipated has materialized—the multiple has significantly expanded from around 27 TTM PE to 38 now. The market recognized the opportunity and seized it.

Recent article (Seeking Alpha) PE (finchat.io)

I saw it as a great opportunity due to its sustained high returns on capital, a compelling indicator of a winner. In addition to these returns, the top line experienced significant growth along with margin expansion. This success is attributed to its two highly desirable brands, UGG and Hoka, making it a Peter Lynch-inspired play. Walking the streets in Israel, I observed every second girl wearing UGG, and every second runner donning Hoka. This visual excitement led me to explore the stock, and I concluded the article with these words:

While I may not perceive Deckers as a wide-moat company, I do anticipate it will continue to outperform the market. The presence of effective management, two robust main brands, consistently high and growing returns on capital, expanding margins, and a debt-free status are noteworthy strengths.

But my other paragraph holds greater significance at current prices, as I perceive it now:

The primary risk of a potential loss of relevance in the fiercely competitive fashion industry should not be underestimated, constituting the main challenge to my thesis. Additionally, the valuation does not indicate a bargain according to various metrics...

At the current price of 35 NTM earnings, I believe there are a couple of risks that render this stock unfavorable for the long term. Let's delve in.

Risks

Here are a few brands that have faced the risk I'm afraid of:

Fossil (FOSL), Crocs (CROX) in the past, Dr. Martens (OTCPK:DOCMF), Under Armour (UAA), and even UGG in the past.

The risk is the loss of relevance, a weakened trend, or a change in consumer taste. Since UGG and Hoka account for more than 90% of the brand's revenues, the risk of the loss of relevance will adversely affect them. Read this quote from E-News, speaking on 2011 UGG:

The Anti-Uggs Movement: Around 2011, it seemed like the fashion powers that be just couldn't take another bulky boot, with Uggs listed on several "trends we wish would go away"-type lists on fashion blogs and sites. At this point, if you saw a celeb wearing them, it was often for practical rather than stylish reasons.

And also this quote:

around 2011, the anti-UGG movement started, with everyone sick of the once uber-popular boot, and so, the love and wear for UGGs started to diminish. Fashion magazines that once promoted UGGs started to add them to the “not so hot” list, and naturally, we all started to question what attraction we saw in them in the first place. Yes, they were comfy AF, but not pleasing or flattering to look at.

So you don't need to go far to see the loss of brand relevance; it happened. Between 2014 and 2020, Deckers' top-line CAGR was at just 5%, and then the COVID surge came. We can definitely see this happening again in the future, whether it comes from UGG or Hoka. In my view, to hold a fashion brand for the long term, it either needs to be a true luxury, like Hermes (OTCPK:HESAF), or it has to be highly diversified, like LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), which makes the impact of a top brand less severe.

Low growth (fincaht.io)

If the new CEO of Deckers, Stefano Caroti, wants to build a long-term compounder, he needs to pursue M&A initiatives or, conversely, build new brands in-house. The dependency on UGG is too much.

Now, this argument is different at a lower price because Hoka is likely to have great growth ahead. But at 35 NTM earnings, the growth will need to exceed expectations significantly.

Another risk is the change of the CEO, which is always concerning. The good news is that David Powers, the departing CEO and the one responsible for its success in recent years, is staying on the board to provide guidance.

Q3 & Valuation

Q3 results came earlier this month, exceeding expectations by far. Revenue grew by 16%, and EPS grew by 44%. Full-year guidance is at 14% top-line growth and 36% EPS growth—outstanding numbers. However, based on growth history, these numbers may not be sustainable for the longer term. With such valuation, a significant drop could be severe. Both UGG and Hoka's growth rates, though impressive, have been at a lower rate than last year, and with the trend passing, we should expect lower growth longer term.

At 38 times earnings, Deck is trading above its averages. Once the growth rates slow, a quick reversion to the mean should be expected, in my view. The same applies to other multiples such as P/S and price to FCF. At current prices, assuming a 15% growth in earnings, we get a forward PEG of 2.3, which is very high for this high-risk business in my view. Unless a high-quality acquisition is in place, we should not expect these multiples to stay as high.

P/S (finchat.io)

From a DCF perspective, at an 8.2% WACC, around 10% top-line growth, and a minor margin improvement, the terminal growth rate needs to be at 5.5%, which is very high and should fit only low-risk forecastable companies. Especially, as we saw that for most of the recent decade, growth was at a 5% CAGR. I'm willing to pay such a high multiple only for truly exceptional, wide-moat businesses, and I don't think this is the case here.

DCF (finchat.io) DCF (finchat.io)

Conclusions

I'm looking to hold high-quality, predictable companies with a wide moat for the long term. For other types of businesses, the price would need to be much lower. Deckers has its qualities, mainly with high ROC numbers, but the price, in my view, is too high after the 42% surge.

In my view, unless a meaningful M&A occurs, the risk is higher than the reward at current prices. Therefore, I'm downgrading to a HOLD rating.

Looking forward to your comments.