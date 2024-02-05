CR

At a Glance

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) remains interesting; its value has increased by 65% since my last look. This spike is thanks to its promising drug lineup. Key players include VK2809 for NASH and new ventures in tackling obesity and diabetes. The industry buzz around GLP-1/GIP agonists grows. Carmot Therapeutics' buyout by Roche marks a pivotal moment, showcasing the fierce yet rewarding nature of the field. Viking's financial base remains strong, despite soaring operational costs. A solid cash reserve and a favorable current ratio support its journey through expensive drug development stages. Yet, rising expenses and growing losses highlight the tough financial realities of pharma innovation. Market sentiment is mixed, with strong institutional support but also significant short interest. This complex scene calls for a deep dive into Viking's strategic moves, operational hurdles, and financial status. It suggests investors tread carefully, balancing their strategies in the ever-evolving and complex biotech landscape.

Viking and Carmot's Parallel Paths in Dual Agonist Development

Viking's obesity and diabetes drugs have been receiving all the attention as of late. In December, peer Carmot Therapeutics was acquired by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) in a deal worth up to $3.1 billion. Carmot is a peer to Viking in that they are also developing subcutaneous dual GLP-1/GIP agonists, CT-868 (once daily) and CT-388 (once weekly).

Both CT-388 and VK2735 share mechanisms of action (GLP-1/GIP) with Eli Lilly's (LLY) Zepbound (a weekly subcutaneous injection), which is pegged to drive sales in the tens of billions of dollars per year.

Both CT-388 and VK2735 procured similar data in Phase 1/2 studies. In a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CT-338 administered over 4 weeks to overweight or obese adults achieved 8.4% weight loss, equating to roughly 17 pounds. In addition, these patients demonstrated improvements in insulin sensitivity and hip circumference. The side effects were mild and primarily GI-related, typical of its class.

On the other hand, VK2735 administered over the same time period to similar patients demonstrated weight loss of "up to 7.8%" with a typical tolerability profile.

Viking Therapeutics

We do not have specific information, but it seems like Viking's data ("all MAD subjects" per slide above) included only obese patients (BMI ≥ 30), while Carmot also featured "overweight" individuals (BMI 25–29.9). It is, theoretically, easier for a drug to demonstrate greater weight loss in heavier individuals. Despite this apparent disadvantage, Carmot's drug may have procured superior weight loss at lower doses than Viking's drug. Again, these are just assertions, and even if we had the full datasets for both trials, cross-trial comparison is an arduous task.

In addition to subcutaneous solutions, Carmot is developing an oral GLP-1 agonist, while Viking is developing an oral GLP-1/GIP agonist. While oral medications may be more convenient and preferred (recent research shows patients prefer daily oral to weekly subcutaneous at a 3:1 ratio), their efficacy and tolerability may suffer due to GI tract absorption (e.g., reduced bioavailability, less precision dosing relative to subcutaneous administration, etc.).

Q3 Earnings

Viking Therapeutics faced a hike in operational costs. In Q3 '23, operational expenses soared. Research and development outlays jumped to $18.38 million from $11.96 million. Administrative costs also spiked, hitting $8.89 million from $4.24 million. Consequently, losses widened, reaching $27.27 million from $16.20 million. Despite zero revenue, interest income rose, cushioning the net loss. It increased to $4.73 million from a mere $0.45 million. Yet, the earnings snapshot highlighted share dilution. Basic and diluted loss per share edged up, from $0.21 to $0.23. Shares in calculation ballooned to 99.8 million from 76.5 million.

Financial Health

On the balance sheet side, Viking's liquidity looked strong. Cash and equivalents stood at $37.2 million; short-term investments were at $339.1 million. Together, they totaled $376.3 million. Current liabilities were minimal, at $13.4 million. This resulted in a healthy current ratio of 28.1. Viking's cash burn over nine months hit $55.7 million. This pegged the monthly burn rate at about $6.2 million. With ample liquidity, Viking's runway stretches beyond 60 months. Despite these figures, future outcomes remain uncertain. The company’s solid short-term finances hint at low immediate funding needs. Yet, biotech ventures face unpredictable markets and development risks.

Market Sentiment

Seeking Alpha reveals VKTX's market cap hits $2.35B. It's driven by bold stock surges, eclipsing the SPY. Over a year, its gain stands at an impressive +155.17%, dwarfing SPY's +18.63%.

Data by YCharts

Analysts do not project any meaningful revenue for Viking in the absence of later-stage assets or partnerships.

Shorts are heavy, with 15.53% betting against it. Yet, this could fuel a swift rally, needing just 5.24 days to unwind.

Ownership by institutions is strong, at 77.44%. Their moves are mixed, showing a vibrant institutional vibe. New stakes at 2,862,830 fall short of 3,188,170 shares sold. Big names like Fmr, Blackrock, and State Street back it solidly. Insiders, however, offload 1,079,616 shares, which could signal wariness.

With these elements, VKTX's market sentiment can be qualified as "adequate.". It balances brisk momentum and solid backing against notable shorts and insider selling.

Is VKTX Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Viking's path, entering the tough GLP-1 and GIP agonist arena, especially with oral drugs, poses big hurdles. The sector is jam-packed. Oral delivery's hurdles amplify doubts about effectiveness and tolerability. Carmot's $3.1 billion acquisition price may suggest limited upside from here for Viking. At a glance, Carmot appears to have a better subcutaneous obesity drug than Viking's. Granted, Viking's NASH drug accounts for some value, but the role and revenue potential of TRβ agonists in NASH remain shrouded for now, and Madrigal's (MDGL) TRβ agonist (currently under regulatory review) is years ahead.

On the financial side, Viking shows robustness for now. Its long cash runway eases worries about immediate cash needs. But a surge in spending and growing losses highlight the steep price of innovation here. Investors should expect expenses to rise further as Viking progresses their medications through what are expected to be expensive and time-consuming Phase 2/3 trials.

Moving forward, eyes should stay on VK2735 and oral drug efforts for future clinical and regulatory updates. The decision to take a 'hold' stance will be reconsidered based on the results of VK2735's forthcoming clinical trials and more information about the competitive landscape in the GLP-1/GIP agonist market. In the interim, diversifying investments could reduce risks. Keep a keen eye on Viking's journey and the sector's shifts.