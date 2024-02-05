Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon: Jeff Is Selling, Maybe You Should Consider It Too

Summary

  • Amazon has significantly outperformed the market in the past decade, but its future performance may be uncertain.
  • The company is shifting its priorities from customer satisfaction to profitability, potentially damaging its brand.
  • Amazon is facing increasing competition, regulatory issues, and slower revenue growth, which may impact its valuation.

Amazon Germany Services GmbH

FinkAvenue

To say that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has outperformed the market is an understatement. In just the last ten years, it has roughly doubled the returns from the popular Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), almost quadrupled the returns

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.66K Followers
Comments (13)

n
nashman
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (1.87K)
Jeff is selling because his "base salary" . Jeff is selling shares for charity , entrepreneur ventures and living expense . I'm surprised that the author didn't know this.
F
Fatherbear
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (1.5K)
Unless YOU know why he's selling, reasoning is pure speculative. IF you know NOW, is that insider trading?
Gary Kime profile picture
Gary Kime
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (2.91K)
You swung and missed by a mile. This will not age well! I disagree with you on every point!
i
investedx2
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (30)
Sell? No.
midcoast profile picture
midcoast
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (1.11K)
Unlike Bezos, I don’t have mega-yachts, mega-houses and a fat-lipped, botoxed partner to support. I’ll stay pat.
b
baubcar
Today, 9:00 AM
Comments (558)
Excuse me, did you not see the latest operating results from Amzn. They are clicking on all cylinders. Ridiculous to sell this one
d
deadhead213
Today, 8:52 AM
Comments (5.87K)
Jeff has a high end GF who’s sucking him dry. That’s the reality of why he’s selling shares
R
Robo 707
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (522)
Your last paragraph “conclusion” blows you up goes against everyone else
Lui1 profile picture
Lui1
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (21)
Are you actually trying to use P/E ratio to value AMZN?
s
stevenpbell
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (191)
If 90+% of your net worth is tied to ONE stock, yes you will eventually have to sell some.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (6.09K)
lol no
GuyPardon profile picture
GuyPardon
Today, 8:25 AM
Comments (222)
Jeff is selling to fund his new venture Blue Origin, not necessarily because AMZN is getting worse.

Growth forecast is excellent:

seekingalpha.com/... (40+% this year) and finance.yahoo.com/... (87% for the next 5 years).

Disclaimer: I am assuming all those analysts have more information than I do (I live in Europe).

Cheers
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (39.41K)
@GuyPardon

Go with the smart money on Wall Street. They dare not sell.
