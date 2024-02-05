FinkAvenue

To say that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has outperformed the market is an understatement. In just the last ten years, it has roughly doubled the returns from the popular Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), almost quadrupled the returns from the S&P 500 index (SPY)(SP500), and returned more than eight times the returns delivered by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) which includes small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Data by YCharts

However, as Stein's Law dictates: "If something cannot go on forever, it will stop." It is well known that beyond a certain point, companies start having issues growing at a fast rate, become more bureaucratic and complacent, and slower to respond to competitive challenges. This is reflected in the list of most valuable companies in the world, with the only company to appear in both the 2000 and 2023 top ten list being Microsoft (MSFT). A good example of a company in the top ten in 2000 that became bureaucratic, started prioritizing profits over innovation, and failed to quickly adapt to market changes is Intel (INTC). While Intel remains an important company, it has been eclipsed by Nvidia (NVDA), which saw the huge opportunity in GPUs and ran with it.

Ten years ago Intel was worth multiple times the value of Nvidia and AMD (AMD) combined. Today both companies are worth significantly more than Intel, which serves as a good cautionary tale for companies that lose focus.

Data by YCharts

With a stretched valuation, intensifying competition, and signs that Amazon is losing some of its legendary focus on keeping customers happy, it will be increasingly difficult for the shares to keep outperforming the market. Perhaps that is part of the reason Jeff Bezos is planning to sell meaningful amounts of shares. It was recently announced that he plans to sell up to 50 million shares before Jan. 31, 2025, which at current prices is over $8 billion.

The Customer is No Longer #1

If Amazon was known for one thing, it was being focused on customer satisfaction. However, there are indications they are now shifting priorities to profitability, with quality customer service being relatively less important. This is particularly noticeable with the less-than-stellar job they are doing screening third-party sellers and keeping low quality products off the platform. In some cases, this has sent some of their customers to the hospital, as The Guardian recently reported.

Cameron Latham, 51, a mental health trainer, sustained severe burns from heated electric socks bought via Amazon. “It took months of pain, antibiotics and podiatry to fix, and is still causing me ongoing problems now,” he says.

This problem is not specific to Amazon, and the linked article references eBay (EBAY), Facebook Marketplace (META) and AliExpress (BABA) as well. Still, it is sometimes difficult to tell when you are purchasing an item directly from Amazon, and when it comes from a third-party seller, and these types of incidents will damage the brand significantly. Making things even more complicated, a lot of customer reviews cannot be trusted.

If that was not bad enough, the Amazon buying experience has also gotten much more annoying now that the company has to balance returning the most relevant results to a customer's search, with displaying ads for which the company gets paid per click. Even his own newspaper, The Washington Post, recently reported that Bezos "gave the go-ahead to make search results worse in favor of increasing advertising revenue."

To his credit, it seems he is not trying to prevent his newspaper from publishing critical articles about Amazon.

In any case, people are noticing this degradation in the user experience, you can find Reddit threads talking about it. And many reputable news outlets are also talking about these issues, including New York Magazine which talks about the "The Junkification of Amazon", and Vox complaining that on Amazon everything feels now like an ad. The company appears to be doubling down, with Amazon Prime Video adding ads soon.

Sacrificing Long-term Potential for Short-term Gains

Jeff Bezos is famous for saying that at Amazon, it was always "Day 1", meaning that they were still in startup-up mode focusing on the long-term, obsessing over delighting customers, and heavily investing in innovation and its people. In other words, this would mean prioritizing the long-term health of the company, and caring for customers and workers.

As we have already discussed, Amazon does not seem to be as focused as it used to be with delighting its customers, but it is also eroding the company's culture and future potential by the way it treats some of its workers. It is putting workers at risk with unsafe working conditions, in some cases resulting in strikes as some of the feel that "robots are treated better". The company even had to pay a settlement for withholding tips to delivery drivers. It is therefore not surprising that some media outlets are outright calling to boycott the company over the way it treats its workers.

Regulatory Issues

It is not surprising that, with this type of behavior, the government would start taking action. For example, the FTC and 17 states sued Amazon on antitrust charges, accusing the company of using its “monopoly power” to raise prices, degrade quality for shoppers and to stifle competition.

It is likely that M&A activity will also become much more difficult for the company going forward, as became evident when it had to recently abandon its planned purchase of Roomba maker iRobot (IRBT).

Insiders Selling

In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of company insiders selling shares. One potential explanation is that many of them no longer believe Amazon to be a "Day 1" company anymore.

Data by YCharts

Intensifying Competition

While Amazon AWS remains the leader in cloud services, its main rivals have been growing more quickly in recent years, and are taking market share. Both Alphabet’s Google Cloud (GOOGL) and Microsoft's Azure are growing revenue at a faster rate.

The online retail business is also seeing increased competition from the likes of Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) in the United States, but where the company appears to be having a lot more trouble competing effectively is in the international segment. Companies like AliExpress, MercadoLibre (MELI), and Temu app owner PDD Holdings (PDD) are aggressively fighting for market share. Temu is reportedly losing about $30 on average per order as it tries to break into the American market.

Such fierce competition from international rivals means that it is difficult, even for Amazon, to make profits in this segment. In its fourth quarter 2023 results, Amazon reported a $419 million dollar loss for this part of the business.

Amazon Investor Presentation

Growth

While revenue is still growing for the company, it is now clearly below the ten-year average growth rate. The high revenue growth used to be one of the main selling points to shareholders, but given all the issues we have discussed, it looks increasingly unlikely that the company will be able to consistently deliver growth rates above 20% in the future.

Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet

Amazon has a strong balance sheet, with the company generating significant operating cash flow, which has enabled it to reduce long-term debt, and has boosted cash and short-term investments. Positive earnings have also increased the amount of retained earnings in the balance sheet, and the total stockholder's equity.

Amazon Earnings Results

Valuation

Despite the slower revenue growth rate, increased competition, and the number of issues the company is facing, including increased regulatory risks, it continues to trade with a very high price/earnings ratio. For a company that saw net sales increase only 12% in 2023, a forward p/e ratio of ~40x looks excessive.

Data by YCharts

Some might argue that compared to its historical valuation averages the company looks attractively priced. Its EV/EBITDA multiple is indeed much lower than the ten-year average, but we believe this is well deserved given the slower growth rate and signs that the company is prioritizing short-term profits over the long-term health of the business.

Data by YCharts

Risks

There are many risks investors should consider before investing in Amazon. These include stricter regulations following complaints from customers and workers, potentially including future regulations making the company responsible for damages caused by products sold by third-party vendors through its platform.

Investors should also consider the high valuation, the slowing revenue growth rate, and intensifying competition. In particular, investors should be worried about competition from Google and Microsoft in cloud services.

Conclusion

Jeff Bezos just disclosed his intention to sell a meaningful number of shares, and this should at least make other Amazon investors analyze whether they should maybe do the same. Amazon used to be a company that took pride in favoring decisions that optimized for positive long-term results, including delighting its customers. Unfortunately, the company appears to be increasingly making decisions that sacrifice long-term potential for short-term gains. The company is also trading at an elevated valuation, delivering slower revenue growth, and faces increased regulatory risks.