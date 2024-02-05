Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Devon Energy: Fears Have Likely Peaked, Time To Turn Bullish (Upgrade)

JR Research
Summary

  • Devon Energy Corporation stock has underperformed the S&P 500 significantly since my previous downgrade, as I urged caution.
  • The collapse in natural gas prices justifies a substantial de-rating in DVN's valuation.
  • Devon Energy's business model remains more exposed to oil and gas cyclicality, suggesting investors must be careful about adding at cycle peaks.
  • However, I explain why DVN could be close to a cycle bottom, in line with my observation of the favorable price action in crude oil futures.
  • It's timely for me to finally turn bullish, encouraging investors to buy the dip before the rest of the market gleans the opportunity.
Worried mature businessman using the mobile phone in the street

FG Trade

I last updated Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) investors in November 2023, arguing they should reconsider trying to catch the falling knife on DVN. I enunciated that the downtrend bias on DVN hasn't waned, as buying sentiments

JR Research
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

a
amusedobserver
Today, 2:07 PM
I believe upgrade to buy is a bit premature. Giving allowance for very brief possible rallies, my chart shows it is continuing to weaken into the high 30's. I would wait about 3 months and check it again then. I own a small position of less than 100 shares just to keep my finger on the stock price.
M
MoSparks
Today, 1:55 PM
Jim Cramer recently said it is OK to buy DVN at the current valuation. There is nominal downside and considerable upside potential for all oil & gas companies. With the stalling out of the EV market, we have not yet seen peak oil.
