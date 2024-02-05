Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Using SQQQ ETF For The Upcoming Pullback In The Nasdaq 100

David Ediger profile picture
David Ediger
4 Followers

Summary

  • The NASDAQ 100 has formed a triple-top pattern and is showing a divergence in momentum, indicating a potential short-term decline.
  • Investing in the SQQQ, an inverse ETF that tracks the NASDAQ-100 Index, may present a favorable opportunity during this market cooldown.
  • It is important to confirm the pullback before investing in the SQQQ and to be aware of the risks associated with leveraged ETFs.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome David Ediger as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Down crisis financial business market graph on investment economy finance chart background of loss money economic crash exchange or stock recession diagram concept and fall arrow inflation price rate.

Lemon_tm

This article was written by

David Ediger profile picture
David Ediger
4 Followers
As a passionate swing trader with a specialized focus on cryptocurrencies and metals, I bring a unique perspective to the world of investing. My journey into the financial markets began several years ago when I realized the enormous potential that lies in these volatile but rewarding asset classes. My interest and enthusiasm for investing led me to share my insights and analysis with a wider audience, which eventually led me to a career writing about stocks and cryptocurrencies on major German financial platforms.In my role as a writer, I specialize in providing in-depth analysis and concise market overviews that are accessible to both experienced investors and newcomers. My approach to swing trading combines technical analysis with a keen eye for market trends and cycles to identify optimal entry and exit points. I strongly believe in the power of education and knowledge sharing, which has motivated me to share my experiences and strategies through my writings.My academic and professional career has been characterized by continuous education and the pursuit of excellence.As a member of a renowned agency, I have not only honed my skills as an analyst and writer, but also developed a deep understanding of the dynamics of financial markets.My goal as a writer on Seeking Alpha is to help investors navigate the complexities of the markets by providing valuable insights and in-depth analysis. I strive to empower my readers to make informed decisions that support their investment goals.Through my publications on Seeking Alpha, I aim to build a community of like-minded investors who value thorough research, strategic planning and a long-term view of their investment decisions.My commitment to transparency, integrity and continuous learning is at the heart of my work, and I look forward to sharing my passion for investing with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SQQQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SQQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.