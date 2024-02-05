Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Abbvie: Why The 3.7% Yielder With 10% Annual Return Potential Remains One Of My Go-To Investments For Income And Growth

Feb. 05, 2024 9:15 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stock1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AbbVie has a yield of 3.7% and consistent dividend growth, making it a great investment for a wide range of investors.
  • Despite concerns about the loss of its Humira patent, AbbVie remains in a fantastic position and is upgrading guidance in key segments.
  • The company's strong financial results and future growth potential indicate elevated annual returns for shareholders.
Money and healthcare policy concept. Colorful medical pills cover Benjamin Franklin"s face on one hundred american dollar bill. Macro top down view.

cagkansayin

Introduction

It's time to talk about one of my favorite dividend investments. A company that has both an elevated yield of 3.7% and consistent dividend growth, making it a great investment for a very wide range of investors.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.96K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, DHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (7.8K)
There is a good case to be made that ABBV is a good investment despite concerns regarding the decline in Humira sales, and you did an excellent job of doing so in your article, but I chose to take my profit in ABBV a couple of weeks ago. I felt that Humira sales would decline more than expected as insurance companies require patients to use one of the many biosimilar and generic alternatives that are now available. Call me crazy, but I redeployed the proceeds of the sale of ABBV into PFE and BMY for lower their higher dividends, lower p/e ratios, and prices of their shares that have been recklessly pummeled by the masses who do not believe in the ability of these two healthcare behemoths to pump up their pipelines by their recent acquisitions of companies that are developing Anti-body Drug Conjugates (ADC), which are the newest wave of cancer-fighting drugs designed to target bad cancer cells without damaging the surround good cells. Meanwhile, both BMY and PFE have sufficient cash flow and the commitment of their Boards to maintain their dividend yields of 5% and 6.2%, respectively.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

