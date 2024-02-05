Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCQX:NRDBY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 5, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ilkka Ottoila - Head of Investor Relations

Frank Vang-Jensen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ian Smith - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Andersson - ABGSC

Andreas Hakansson - SEB

Namita Samtani - Barclays

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America

Hugh Moorhead - Berenberg

Jacob Kruse - Autonomous

Geoff Dawes - SG

Markus Sandgren - Kepler Cheuvreux

Ilkka Ottoila

Good morning and welcome to Nordea's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Presentation. I am Ilkka Ottoila, the Head of Investor Relations for Nordea. Here in Helsinki, we have our CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen and our CFO, Ian Smith. Today we'll start with a presentation by Frank followed by further details on our updated 2025 targets by Ian. After that, you will have a chance to ask questions. Please remember to dial into the teleconference to ask questions.

With that, I'll leave the stage to our CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Good morning. Today, we have published our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. 2023 was another strong year for Nordea. Despite the weakening economic environment, we kept up good business momentum and we moved forward in-line with our priorities and business plan and this led to solid financial result. Our return on equity was 16.9% for the full year, up from 13.8% in 2022.

The trend has clearly been positive. Return on equity has consistently improved over the past four years, making us one of the strongest and most profitable banks in Europe. Our higher level of profitability and strong capital generation have above all else, given us a great capacity to support our customers. This has always been our priority and is all the more important in the