Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Banc of California: Consider The Post-Merger Preferred Stock For Income

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Banc of California completed a merger with PacWest Bancorp, becoming the third-largest bank headquartered in California. The merger included the sale of $1.9 billion in assets and a $400 equity infusion.
  • The Preferred was originally issued by PacWest. Both the Banc of California and the preferred stock are reviewed. Its desirability as an investment is compared to alternate preferred stocks.
  • The preferred stock has a call date of 9/1/27 and can be called early if Tier 1 capital rules change.
  • My comfort level is strong enough, with the yield and potential YTC, to rate the BANC-F as a Buy.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Pioneertown, CA

Pioneertown, CA

CircleEyes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Occasionally I find securities that are new and have yet to be covered on Seeking Alpha that I think other income investors might be interested in. Upon Banc of California's (

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities. Alex leads the investing group known as the Hoya Capital Income Builder, which uses the investment knowledge of several Seeking Alpha analysts provide members with insightful articles covering mostly individual stocks or funds. Occasionally an article cover will cover an investing strategy or other topic that investors need to be aware of, such as law changes that might effect their long-term strategy.

For more information about this Investors Group, click on this link:

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/1723581-hoya-capital/5350609-retired-investor-teams-up-income-builder

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
7.71K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BANC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BANC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BANC
--
BANC.PR.F
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.