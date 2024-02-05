Mystockimages/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Diversified Royalty (TSX:DIV:CA) (OTCPK:BEVFF) is a Canadian company focusing on acquiring royalties on existing and cash flowing businesses. The recent acquisition of a royalty on BarBurrito, a Canadian quick service restaurant chain, was completed at a multiple of less than 9 times the anticipated royalty income and will help to cover the 8.6% dividend yield on the common stock. The company also has a publicly listed debenture which currently offers a yield to maturity of 7.3% which I think is very attractive as well.

Data by YCharts

The cash flow remains strong, and the dividend is fully covered

We still have to wait for the company to report its Q4 results, but the results generated in the first nine months of 2023 and the recently announced acquisition already provide a great deal of insight.

In the third quarter of 2023, the company generated a total adjusted revenue of C$14.9M, which is approximately C$2M higher than in the same period in the preceding year. As you can see below, there was no one single investment that stood out as some performed better (Mr. Lube) and others were worse (Air Miles), and the good and the bad results in the comparable portfolio cancelled each other out. The addition of Stratus is delivering, as that royalty stream generates C$2M per quarter.

Diversified Royalty Investor Relations

As a reminder, Diversified Royalty forked over US$59M for the Stratus acquisition, which will bring in US$6M per year in royalty revenue and the royalty revenue will increase by 5% per year until and including 2026, followed by 4% increases in perpetuity. This means the royalty will generate $7.3M per year from the 2026 anniversary on.

The total reported revenue in the third quarter was approximately C$13.6M, resulting in an operating income of C$12.4M as the cash overhead expenses were just C$0.9M for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Investor Relations

The interest expenses increased to C$2.9M, but that's obviously still very manageable. This resulted in a pre-tax income of C$9.5M and a net profit of C$6.85. Divided over 143.1M shares outstanding, the EPS during the third quarter was C$0.048 per share.

Looking at the cash flow result, Diversified generated an operating cash flow of C$10.4M as it only paid C$1.6M in cash taxes although C$2.6M was owed based on the Q3 income statement. Additionally, there was a C$0.5M working capital benefit as well. This means the underlying adjusted operating cash flow was C$8.9M.

Diversified Royalty Investor Relations

As there obviously is no capex (Diversified is a royalty company and is not required to cover any capex of its investees), that also is the net free cash flow result. Divided over the same share count, the net free cash flow per share was C$0.062 while the distributable cash flow was C$0.0635/share (see below).

Diversified Royalty Investor Relations

Which covered the monthly dividend of C$0.06 per share. You see the cash dividend outflow is just C$7.5M, that's because shareholders can elect to take the dividend in shares. The total dividend-related cash outflow in the first nine months of the year was just C$22.5M, instead of the approximately C$25.7M you'd expect. That's because a minority of the shareholders elects to take the dividend in stock and in the first nine months of 2023, Diversified issued 1.1M new shares in lieue of cash dividend payments.

This helps the company to retain some cash in its treasury, and that helps to pursue new royalty transactions. In October, the company announced the acquisition and trademarks of BarBurrito, a quick service Mexican food chain in Canada. Diversified will be paying C$72M in cash and will receive C$8.3M per year plus C$0.08M in annual management fees. Just like the Stratus deal in 2022, BarBurrito will mandatorily have to increase its royalty payments to Diversified on an annual basis and as part of the agreement, Diversified will receive a 4% royalty increase per year for the next seven years followed by a royalty adjustment based on the pool of restaurants. There also is a possibility to acquire an additional C$4.3M in royalties per year for an additional C$36M, which was issued as a promissory note. The majority of this acquisition was financed with debt, which I expect is costing Diversified approximately 8.5% (prime rate plus a margin). This means I expect the applicable interest expenses to increase by C$6M per year, which means there is an initial positive margin of C$2.3M.

As interest rates on the financial markets decrease, the net margin of this acquisition will increase. Assuming a 100 bp prime rate decrease by the end of next year and after applying the 4% royalty payment increase, the net contribution will increase to C$3.4M per year.

The additional cash inflow was the main reason why Diversified hiked its dividend from C$0.24 to C$0.245 per share. That C$0.005 per share per year represents an additional cash outflow of C$0.7M per year (excluding the impact of the dividend reinvestment program) which means the company will retain C$1.6M per year on the BarBurrito acquisition in year 1, potentially increasing to C$2.7M in Y2 using the aforementioned interest rate and growth assumptions. A portion of the bank financing will happen on the subsidiary level but on a consolidated basis, shareholders of Diversified should take a net debt increase from C$197M to C$270M into account.

I own the listed debentures

As mentioned in a previous article, I used to own the company's previous debenture (which has now been repaid in full) and when Diversified issued a new debt security in Q1 2022, I subscribed to the newest issue of a convertible debenture last year. The company issued C$52.5M of 2027 debentures with a 6% coupon at the end of Q1 2022 and these debentures will mature on June 30, 2027. You can easily trade in the debentures as they are listed on the TSX with DIV.DB.A as ticker symbol.

TMXMoney.com

As you can see in the image above, the debentures are trading at 96.15 cents on the dollar, resulting in a yield to maturity of 7.3%. While that's definitely lower than the 8.7% YTM when I last discussed these bonds, it still offers a 330 bp mark-up compared to the 3-year Canada government bond yield, which currently stands just below 4%.

Investment thesis

Looking at the 9M 2023 results, Diversified only needed approximately 22% of its adjusted operating cash flow to cover the interest payments (although this will increase after the BarBurrito acquisition), so I'm not too worried about Diversified being able to continue to make its debt payments. That being said, the newest acquisition will push the leverage ratio to 4.25-4.4 times the anticipated EBITDA. Fortunately, the annual royalty income increases from Stratus and BarBurrito (C$0.75M per year) will boost the EBITDA and allow Diversified to slowly reduce its net debt position.

I currently only own the debentures, and I'm still fine with the risk/reward of those securities. I have considered buying the common shares, but I'm still a little bit on the fence. The dividend is great as the C$0.245 per share per year represents a 8.6% dividend yield. However, the relatively high payout ratio (excluding the dividend reinvestment program) means the company can only retain a handful dollars per year to strengthen its balance sheet again. That being said, Diversified has a history of raising capital at opportune moments, so I wouldn't be surprised to see the company pull the trigger on a capital raise to reduce the pressure on its balance sheet.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.