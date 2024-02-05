Oscar Wong/Moment via Getty Images

Thesis

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) is a mobile health and medical transportation company growing profitably, aspiring to revolutionize healthcare. I published an intro on DocGo and shared my point of view in a previous article. The company has kept growing profitably since then, meeting or beating expectations; however, a series of unexpected events have occurred since last July.

Despite the good financial performance, the company was criticized by the NY Times about a migrant care contract, the New York City Comptroller's office rejected that contract, the x-CEO departed on allegations that he lied about his credentials, and on top of all that a short report on DocGo was published. The new CEO is trying to manage the situation and focus on the business, yet, despite the strong business performance, skepticism prevails regarding the company's future.

Bad news

Since my previous article, DocGo has been delivering good results. The stock price reflected that, trading above $10 and gaining ~50% until early August 2023. Around that time, a series of negative events started unfolding:

On 07/30/2023 the New York Times published an article criticizing DocGo for performing poorly regarding the no-bid $432M New York City migrant care contract. DocGo would provide housing, case management, medical care, food, and transportation to migrants seeking asylum under the terms of this contract. The New York Times article supported that many people were mistreated, threatened, and lied to.

On 09/06/2023 the New York City Comptroller's office "after a careful review, declined to approve this contract due to numerous outstanding concerns". Nevertheless, the New York City Mayor has the authority to override such decisions.

On 09/15/2023 the Albany Times Union reported that DocGo CEO Anthony Capone presented false information in his professional biography regarding a graduate degree in artificial intelligence from Clarkson University. On 09/16/2023 Anthony Capone resigned from his role in DocGo, admitting that he didn't hold a graduate degree.

Negative publicity probably caught the attention of Fuzzy Panda Research which, on 10/01/2024, released a short report on DocGo. DocGo issued a confident response, partially addressing the report and stating that the company would examine taking legal action against Fuzzy Panda.

The market seems to have considered these events, especially after the Fuzzy Panda report, bringing the stock price down to ~$3.44.

A glimpse of light

Contrary to the aforementioned pessimistic facts, the company showed signs of revitalization.

After Anthony Capone's departure, Lee Bienstock, the former Google (GOOGL) executive and DocGo's President and COO, was appointed CEO; he seems competent for the role.

The migrant care contract rejected by the New York City Comptroller, was finally cleared and the company started receiving payments.

The company kept announcing new contracts, partnerships, and certification awards during the second half of 2023.

FY 2023 positively revised $615M-$625M revenue guidance was reiterated and an initial FY 2024 revenue guidance of over $700M was announced.

On 01/16/2024 the company issued another response, further addressing the Fuzzy Panda report.

On 01/31/2024 the company announced a new $36M share repurchase program ending July 30, 2024.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DocGo presents a more attractive than ever valuation, after the beating the stock has been taking for months, and strong financials. A solid Q3 2023 ER was announced. Certain ratios show DocGo's poor valuation compared to the healthcare sector peers (P/E Non-GAAP FWD 11.85 vs 18.83 sector median, PEG Non-GAAP FWD 0.39 vs 2.06 sector median, EV/Sales FWD 0.56 vs. 3.78 sector median, according to the Seeking Alpha metrics).

The company fights back; however, it now comes to whether investors should trust DocGo or not. Those who believe in the company should see this situation as an opportunity to initiate or increase their position. On the other hand, it is uncertain whether the potential partners and clients will keep faith in the company. Furthermore, the migrant contract may contribute significantly in terms of revenue, yet, it caused problems; it is also a project not in the core DocGo healthcare business. The share repurchase program sends a message of confidence but executives individually buying shares would be more encouraging.

Thus, I am still skeptical and I will wait until the FY 2023 ER and call to make my decisions.