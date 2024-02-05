Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DocGo: Good Performance, Trust Issues

Feb. 05, 2024 11:04 AM ETDocGo Inc. (DCGO) Stock
Innovation Sustainability Growth profile picture
Innovation Sustainability Growth
286 Followers

Summary

  • DocGo has recently faced a series of negative events, including criticism from the NY Times, Comptroller contract rejection, CEO departure on false CV allegations, and a short report.
  • Despite these challenges, the company presented strong Q3 2023 results, positively revised FY 2023 guidance, addressed the short report, announced new partnerships and a share repurchase program.
  • Investors must decide if they should trust DocGo's performance and financials or let the dust settle first.

Young Asian mother and child having online medical consultation with doctor on video call

Oscar Wong/Moment via Getty Images

Thesis

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) is a mobile health and medical transportation company growing profitably, aspiring to revolutionize healthcare. I published an intro on DocGo and shared my point of view in a

This article was written by

Innovation Sustainability Growth profile picture
Innovation Sustainability Growth
286 Followers
Economist. In my free time, I like studying innovative companies. I have fun while doing this, yet, I consider it a serious activity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DCGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DCGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DCGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DCGO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.