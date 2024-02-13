Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Feb. 13, 2024 5:00 AM ETCLS, CLS:CA, CRM, DBX, FN, PATH, PLAB, TWLO, XLK, SMCI, GDDY, QRVO39 Comments
Steven Cress
Steven Cress
SA Quant Strategist

Summary

  • The Tech Sector, XLK, dominated market performance in 2023, with seven of the biggest names capping off a banner year.
  • SA Quant’s Top 10 Tech Stocks for 2023 were up 43.6%, outperforming the S&P 500 by almost 20%, including SMCI +255%, ACLS +68%, and FN +50% through December 31st*.
  • For 2024, the SA Quant Team selected a new list of 10 tech stocks with a focus on emerging technologies and innovation, particularly companies eager to leverage AI and ChatGPT.
Graph Stock Chart Stock Market Digital FUI

Just_Super

Technology is on track for its best year since 2021, as shown by its price performance below, tracked using the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK). Driven by seven of the most significant stocks in the market, tech’s terrific

I am Steven Cress, Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. I manage the quant ratings and factor grades on stocks and ETFs in Seeking Alpha Premium. I also lead Alpha Picks, which selects the two most attractive stocks to buy each month, and also determines when to sell them.

Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
39.12K Followers

Steven Cress is the Head of Quantitative Strategies and Market Data at Seeking Alpha. Steve is also the creator of the platform’s quantitative stock rating system and many of the analytical tools on Seeking Alpha. His contributions form the cornerstone of the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating system, designed to interpret data for investors and offer insights on investment directions, thereby saving valuable time for users. He is also the Founder and Co-Manager of Alpha Picks, a systematic stock recommendation tool designed to help long-term investors create a best-in-class portfolio.

Steve is passionate and dedicated to removing emotional biases from investment decisions. Utilizing a data-driven approach, he leverages sophisticated algorithms and technologies to simplify complex, laborious investment research, creating an easy-to-follow, daily updated grading system for stock trading recommendations. His presentations are ideal for a variety of settings, including podcasts, webinars, financial forums, corporate meetings, investment leadership gatherings, and larger public events.

Steve was previously the Founder and CEO of CressCap Investment Research until its acquisition by Seeking Alpha in 2018 for its unparalleled quant analysis and market data capabilities. Prior to that, he had also founded the quant hedge fund Cress Capital Management, after spending most of his career running a proprietary trading desk at Morgan Stanley and leading international business development at Northern Trust.

With over 30 years of experience in equity research, quantitative strategies, and portfolio management, Steve is well-positioned to speak on a wide range of investment topics.

Comments (39)

L
LCB Investor
Yesterday, 12:59 PM
Comments (283)
Been tracking this since the article as I continue to contend that SA Quant ratings are late to the game vs. other momentum analysis. Killing it today.. -6.99%... Ouch!.
c
choosecats
15 Feb. 2024
Comments (9)
Strange not to see OKTA here.
A
Ajarn Brian
15 Feb. 2024
Comments (56)
@choosecats he is not just following the algorithm, but adding his personal interpretation. I hope not just a mirror image of Alpha Picks, then what’s the point?
c
choosecats
15 Feb. 2024
Comments (9)
@Ajarn Brian well if alpha picks is meant to be the best of the best, then it should be on this list.
A
Ajarn Brian
15 Feb. 2024
Comments (56)
@choosecats My understand is Alpha Picks is pure data driven (Although based on data and evaluations entered by analysts). The theory is that this (on average) will give the best overall results. This will depend on the weighting of each factor by the algorithm.

But people are buying stocks and not computers. Everything can look great on paper, but stock prices still decline.
10 well educated analyst will probably have at lease 20-30% difference in top picks.
a
addedupon
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (995)
Hi Steven! Thank you for your outstanding work. I first found SMCI while browsing your top quant picks in mid 2022 and have profited well from it.

BUT, is is fair for you to make calls for 2024 six weeks into the year?

SMCI, for example, is already up 200%+ in 2024. That's an unfair edge, don't you agree?

Your calls really should begin at the current share prices, no?
s
saddazi
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (88)
@addedupon There was an earlier post about top ten 2024 picks.
This one is specific to top 10 Tech stocks.
CLS is the only overlap.
A
Ajarn Brian
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (56)
@addedupon it is accurately labeled as past 12 month’s performance. (Past performance is no guarantee of future performance). But it looks like they would also have been great stocks if bought 1 year ago. Hopefully continue on their trend.

Most of the stocks did well, but 1 superstar and 1 mega superstar skew the results.
QRVO and TWLO were the worst performers last year. TWLO is the most recent Alpha Pick. I guess they are not expecting the same performance next year as last year

Some say SMCI is already up too much and can’t grow anymore. I bought 80 shares in December at $264. I don’t want to buy more at $880.

I created a monitoring portfolio with a $1000 investment in each to monitor their progress since recommendations.
I think it would be interesting if he included a table (similar to in the article) showing changes since date of recommendation.(easy to create n SeekingAlpha website)
A
Always Sunny In Thailand
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (606)
Palantir should be in this top 10 list.
f
frenchy967
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (18)
Can you suggest a mutual fund or ETF that would either own these or correlate ?
I am also an income investor and unfortunately cannot spend much time following these equities.
Thanks for the article
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.04K)
Two quick notes on the exhibit labeled Top 10 Tech Stocks for 2024. First, in the initial publication of the article, the 'Top 10 Stocks for 2024 exhibit' erroneously displayed BASE as one of the picks and that is not part of the Top 10 Tech Stocks. The missing stock in the exhibit was PATH. BASE is not in the article. PATH is in the article at #9, but it was not displayed in the exhibit. Secondly, I used the opportunity for the updated exhibit to show the current Quant Ratings as of 2/13/24. Three stocks had the Quant rating drop from 2/8/24 to 2/13/24. Fabrinet and Dropbox ratings fell to Buy from Strong Buy. GoDaddy fell to Hold from Strong Buy. All three stocks possess great fundamentals and remain on the list for Top 10 Tech Stocks for 2024. There were slight variations for each stock that triggered the changes. Dropbox EPS Revision dropped to B- from B+. GoDaddy Valuation dropped to D- from D. Fabrinet Growth dropped to C+ from B-. These are not major changes, but were enough to trigger changes in the directional rating for each stock. We still like all of these stocks for 2024.
j
jkimel44
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (158)
Wish I could afford to buy some of these high-priced stocks, but I'm an income investor and of course they pay no dividends.
If I were to invest a little in just one of them, which would you recommend?
E
Euthyphro
14 Feb. 2024
Comments (281)
@jkimel44 I'd suggest doing further research into CLS.

Though the two semiconductor stocks are enticing, I think there are better - and certainly much safer - picks with extremely good growth prospects in the space.

ASML is the most obvious. AMAT and LRCX are good. TOELY is great.

NVDA - not trying to be controversial, but NVDA has incredible growth prospects and is not overvalued when forward looking - especially compared to many others in the semi space.

AVGO is the other big shot work a look, especially post - VMware acquisition. Lots of opportunities for this behemoth with AI, especially now that it is a hybrid software/semiconductor company.

ON is undervalued by quite a bit, from the beating it took b/c slumping ev sales; NXPI and STM are riskier but in a similar position as on.
s
saddazi
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (88)
Good List
I own 5 of the 10
BASE/PATH, is that a mistake? I own PATH but not BASE (which makes it 6 that I own)
Sold PLAB prematurely last year (at $21.75, it's $32 now), Been thinking about buying DBX (another newsletter i subscribe to recommended it)
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.04K)
@saddazi Thank you for the highlight and I apologize for the inconvenience. The Top 10 Stocks for 2024 exhibit erroneously displayed BASE and that is not part of the Top 10 Tech Stocks. The missing stock in the exhibit was PATH. PATH is in the article at #9 (as of 2/13/24) (SA Premium).
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (23.63K)
The dual $CLS coverage would explain the extreme high popularity of my articles.

Would alpha picks consider writing the worst 10 stocks of 2023? T__ and O___. That's what I do every Throwback Thursday.
l
levelup
Yesterday, 5:47 AM
Comments (319)
@Chris Lau Let me guess O___ is $OPRA?
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Yesterday, 8:20 AM
Comments (23.63K)
@levelup Seeing only numbers is the blind spot of quant systems. We have to do the due diligence to avoid losses.
f
flynfoto
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (130)
I bought SMCI in Nov '22 at around 86 a share (25 shares). Had never heard of them and thought they were just a 2nd or 3rd tier tech company. Shortly thereafter it fell down to around 68 a share and thought to myself this isn't a long term prospect and sold back around my CB.
Fast forward to today and had I kept my small holding I would be up $17,300...moral of the story, don't be like me.
s
saddazi
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (88)
@flynfoto :)
Same story regarding Facebook (META), Bought 100 shares at IPO price ($35), it went all the way down to $17-18. Sold it when it popped back to $50.
H
HRVaughn
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (28)
I had it at $12 a share. Made a good profit, but I wish I had kept it...
A
Ajarn Brian
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (56)
@flynfoto when I saw the market open down, I saw 3 stocks I was interested in that were down 3% in Pre-market trading. I intimated limit order of 4% discount. I am hoping to get on a market bounce. I haven’t looked yet.
Don’t sell good stocks during a temporary downturn - that is the time to buy and hold them.
P
Perciad
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.24K)
BASE / PATH - Which Steven?
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.04K)
@Perciad Thank you for the highlight and I apologize for the inconvenience. The Top 10 Stocks for 2024 exhibit erroneously displayed BASE and that is not part of the Top 10 Tech Stocks. The missing stock in the exhibit was PATH. PATH is in the article at #9 (as of 2/13/24) (SA Premium).
A
Ajarn Brian
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (56)
DBX is now 3.62 (Buy) and
GDDY is now 3.31 (Hold)
Maybe caution starting a position with these?
Both PATH and Base are Strong Buy (maybe extend to 11 recommendations)

SMCI, CLS, CRM, TWLO overlap with current Alpha Picks
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.04K)
@Ajarn Brian Thank you for the highlight and I apologize for the inconvenience. The Top 10 Stocks for 2024 exhibit erroneously displayed BASE and that is not part of the Top 10 Tech Stocks. The missing stock in the exhibit was PATH. BASE is not in the article. PATH is in the article at #9 (as of 2/13/24) (SA Premium).
N
Nitin888
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (6)
as picked up by the others. there is a discrepancy between top 2024 tech pick table and the detailed breakdown.
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.04K)
@Nitin888 Thank you for the highlight and I apologize for the inconvenience. The Top 10 Stocks for 2024 exhibit erroneously displayed BASE and that is not part of the Top 10 Tech Stocks. The missing stock in the exhibit was PATH. BASE is not in the article. PATH is in the article at #9 (as of 2/13/24) (SA Premium).
N
Nitin888
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (6)
@Steven Cress thank you for the clarification 🙏🏾
Concetta L. profile picture
Concetta L.
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (8)
Hello Steve ,
Does this list replace the previous ten stock suggestion , or is it to be considered separately as teck concentration?
I am in switzerland. When will you include top picks from Europe?
Conci Lanciaux
N
Nitin888
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (6)
@Concetta L. same, also located in Europe and would love to see some EU basd picks in the list of even a seperate list
o
omertens
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (171)
@Nitin888 I'm Belgian and live in Belgium, so I'd also like to see some very good European technological stocks, but unfortunately, given the way we're run at European level, I don't think that's going to happen any time soon, we're more of a region in the process of underdevelopment.
N
Nitin888
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (6)
@omertens British living in Budapest. Agree on so many levels - although in Europe we have strong tech stocks - the opportunities the USA markets are far more attractive. although some EU coverage would be welcomed :)
c
choosecats
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (9)
Small discrepancy between the portfolio and the commentary - PATH for BASE?
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.04K)
@choosecats Thank you for the highlight and I apologize for the inconvenience. The Top 10 Stocks for 2024 exhibit erroneously displayed BASE and that is not part of the Top 10 Tech Stocks. The missing stock in the exhibit was PATH. BASE is not in the article. PATH is in the article at #9 (as of 2/13/24) (SA Premium).
c
choosecats
13 Feb. 2024
Comments (9)
@Steven Cress no apologies necessary. Thanks for article.
