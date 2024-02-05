Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

I initiated on Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCPK:JBAXY, referred to as Julius Baer in the rest of this article) a few months ago, with a generally positive view. As UBS (UBS) works through its integration of Credit Suisse over the coming quarters, I believe Julius Baer has a once-in-a-decade opportunity to gain market share from client and employee attrition at UBS. However, at the time of my article, I felt that Julius Baer's valuation was fair, so did not assign a buy rating to the stock.

In November, Julius Baer's stock began to tank as the bank surprised investors by disclosing it had lent CHF 606 million to a single client - reportedly Signa Holding based out of Austria, and that it was taking provisions of CHF 70 million against losses on this loan.

Private Debt Loans Highlight Lapses In Risk Management

While banks taking losses on loans is part of doing business, Julius Baer's November announcement was unusual as the CHF 606 million in loans were made to a single entity, representing over 40% of Julius Baer's private debt (loans made to private companies) loan book of CHF 1.5 billion as of October 31, 2023.

Furthermore, the loans were allegedly made to Signa Holding (widely reported in the financial press), the luxury real estate group controlled by Rene Benko, an Austrian financier who had been mired in allegations of corruption. While other banks like Deutsche Bank cut ties with Mr. Benko, Julius Baer doubled down and grew its exposure to Signa Holdings to over 40% of the private debt portfolio.

The concentration of Julius Baer's exposure and ties to Mr. Benko puts the bank's risk management practices into serious question.

Exiting From Private Debt Lending

In an effort to put the Signa scandal behind the bank, Julius Baer recently announced that its CEO, Philipp Rickenbacher, will be stepping down and that the bank will be exiting the private debt business. Executives who played a direct role in credit decisions will forego their bonuses in 2023 as punishment for lapse in judgment. Also, Julius Baer will take further provisions against the loans made to Signa, totaling CHF 586 million (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Julius Baer taking losses and exiting private debt lending (Julius Baer investor presentation)

The losses tied to the Signa loan reduced Julius Baer's full year earnings to CHF 454 million, a 52% YoY decline.

Underlying Business Remains Stable

However, looking beyond the one-time hit to earnings, Julius Baer's underlying business remains stable, with revenues of CHF 3.8 billion, down 1% YoY as an increase in net interest margin offset reduced fees and commissions on client deleveraging (Figure 2)

Figure 2 - Underlying business remains stable (Julius Baer investor presentation)

Assets under management ("AUM"), a key gauge of future performance for wealth managers like Julius Baer, also grew marginally in 2023, as the bank saw CHF 12.5 billion in net new money (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - AUM grew 1% YoY (Julius Baer investor presentation)

In particular, new relationship managers ("RMs") hired in 2023 have already brought in CHF 3 billion in assets, partly validating my bull thesis on Julius Baer (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Increase in RMs herald future gains in AUM (Julius Baer investor presentation)

Scandal-Free No More?

Recall, one of the drivers behind my favourable view of Julius Baer was because the bank had been relatively scandal-free, unlike its peers UBS and Credit Suisse, which have been stumbling from one scandal to another over the past few decades, culminating in Credit Suisse's near insolvency and forced marriage with UBS (Figure 5).

.

Figure 5 - Timeline of Credit Suisse scandals (morningstar.hk)

Unfortunately, Julius Baer's recent losses on loans tied to Signa may have shattered the bank's scandal-free image, at least in the short-term.

However, it should be noted that Julius Baer's board took decisive action to correct the lapses in judgment. First, the offending private debt lending group was shut down, reducing future exposure to the risky business line. Also, executives directly responsible for credit decisions owned up to their mistakes and will not be paid bonuses for 2023. Finally, the CEO took responsibility for the scandal and resigned.

Overall, I am inclined to give Julius Baer the benefit of the doubt, as the private debt lending business grew out of providing "holistic" wealth management services to ultra-high net worth ("UHNW"). It is often a fine line between catering to client requests and managing risk, and it appears Julius Baer simply misjudged the risks.

Furthermore, if we look at Julius Baer's core business of mortgage and Lombard lending (loans collateralized with liquid assets), those business lines have been consistently profitable with low loan losses, even during the European Debt Crisis (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Julius Baer's core business has been consistently profitable (Julius Baer investor presentation)

Valuations Getting Attractive

In my prior article, I noted Julius Baer was trading at a 11.2x Fwd GAAP P/E multiple, a slight premium compared to 10.4x for the Financials sector. However, due to the Signa scandal, Julius Baer's shares have cheapened by ~20%, to just 9.5x Fwd P/E. For a high quality, relatively low-risk franchise like Julius Baer, this valuation is looking quite attractive (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Valuation getting attractive (Seeking Alpha)

Furthermore, despite the one-time hit to earnings from writing off the Signa loans, Julius Baer has kept its CHF 2.60 dividend intact. This means the shares are yielding a juicy 5.2% dividend.

Risks With Julius Baer

The biggest risk for Julius Baer remains equity and bond markets, as a market decline can reduce clients' assets and thus the fees that can be earned. Fortunately, the global economy appears to be muddling through, as shown by the stability in Julius Baer's AUM.

For private banks like Julius Baer, there is also reputational risk from major scandals, as wealthy clients do not want to be associated with scandal-ridden banks. Historically, Julius Baer had been able to avoid the limelight, however, the recent Signa scandal may have broken this image.

Conclusion

Julius Baer's stock has taken a hit due to losses associated with private loans made to Signa Holding, a bankrupt Austrian luxury real estate developer.

I believe the dip in Julius Baer's stock price presents an attractive entry into a long-term winning franchise, as I do not believe Julius Baer's reputation has been irrevocably tarnished. I am upgrading the stock to a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.