PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY), the definite leader in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), is the Nvidia (NVDA) of the automotive industry. It is quickly becoming a top pick for 2024 after the recent decline in its stock price. The decline is purely driven by near-term dynamics, a one-time mostly Q1 inventory correction, with revenue already expected to double in Q2.

The long-term potential for the automotive industry to experience its own smartphone moment in the next several years, increasing Mobileye's revenue per unit by up to 100x (although actual revenue growth will depend on the mix between legacy and autonomous driving products), remains unchanged.

Background

Prior coverage dates only from just over a month ago, and covers most of the details regarding the company and stock.

However, since this prior coverage, three things have changed the warrant an updated look.

Mobileye pre-announced its Q4 earnings and guidance, which included a collapse in Q1 revenue.

Consequently, the stock has seen a 35% decline, or 45% from its all-time high.

The company reported its full-year earnings. In its earnings call, among other things, it discussed some changes including its pivot away from robotaxis.

Q1 guidance

Mobileye is going through an inventory correction, mostly in Q1 and extending to Q2. As Mobileye further explained in the call, in the wake of COVID-19, it had to change to annual orders, allowing less flexibility. Some customers had built up additional inventory, worth 6-7 million units (compared to annual EyeQ volume of well over 30 units). Those customers have decided that additional inventory is no longer required, and Mobileye is also reverting to quarterly orders. Basically, the affected customers are simply not ordering as they are working through this inventory.

Overall, Mobileye guided for a 50% YoY drop in Q1 revenue. But since there are no fundamental changes, ordering will then resume, resulting in a doubling in EyeQ volume in Q2.

The process to clear the inventory is simply to stop shipping chips for specific vehicles and have our customer use the existing inventory to satisfy demand. There is no uncertainty regarding who the customers are, there is no alternative product that can be used, and there is no discounting or other economic action needed to clear the inventory. As we compare our prospective shipment with vehicle production schedule, we believe approximately 5 million units can be cleared in Q1 and the vast majority of the remainder in Q2.

Ultimately, the implications of this one-time inventory correction are negligible at worst. While this implies revenue in the last few years may have been a bit above actual vehicle sales, in terms of annual units it is perhaps a few million at best. This compares to over 60M in annual design wins more recently, showing that volume growth remains possible.

Long-term strategy

In the big picture, though, the thesis of ADAS becoming mainstream in vehicles has largely played out, so a few million units more or less is not going to move the needle (although doubling volume to 70M or so could be the final goal). Going forward, the main thesis is of expanding revenue per vehicle, where the potential is literally two orders of magnitude.

Mobileye stated its products were in 40% of 2023 auto production. Given that less than 75% of vehicles have ADAS (expected to grow from 50% in 2021 to 75% by 2030), this shows how high its market share is. The main exception where its market share is markedly lower is in China, where for example it only has 30% share in BYD, and regions with less ADAS adoption.

With the western OEMs, we have about 90% share in eight out of the 10 biggest OEMs. This is true not only today, but given all the design wins to date, this is true for the foreseeable future.

So instead, the main driver for growth is to increase ASP (average selling price) as capabilities increase towards more autonomous functions. Its legacy ADAS products have an ASP of about $50, while its L4 Chauffeur is worth up to $5k (no specific pricing is known, but this was its maximum target price). This means even a relatively small number of vehicles with these more advanced products can substantially drive additional revenue. In the last two years, for example, the (blended) ASP of the pipeline has increased to over $100 (from $105 in 2022 to $122 in 2023).

At CES, Mobileye provided some specific numbers for its complete pipeline. ADAS design wins amount to 275M, which compares to SuperVision to 3.65M, Chauffeur 600k (all achieved in 2023) and Drive 50k.

As discussed previously, Mobileye expects a more significant ramp for its L2+ SuperVision product in 2025-2026, with 17 models launching from a large Western OEM in 2026 specifically. For comparison, the 2024 outlook is for nearly 200k sales.

These initial major design wins are causing other OEMs to accelerate their rollout of this technology, for which Mobileye is pretty much their only option. In addition, SuperVision in turn is serving as a stepping-stone towards Chauffeur, which has already happened (in the pipeline) for several customers.

We now have design wins or are in advanced discussions with 11 OEMs representing 37% of industry production as compared to three OEMs representing 9% of industry production as of the start of 2023.

As the main proof of its working strategy, Mobileye achieved design wins worth over $14B in the last two years (combined), which as mentioned still includes just a quite small number of advanced products. Hence, there should be no reason to expect this $7B figure to be anywhere close to what it could maximally achieve, which means that in the long-term revenue should trend towards (and likely above as pipeline value further increases over time) this $7B.

So I think what we are seeing is this domino effect that in one sense it is becoming a realization in the industry that the next few years are going to be very heavily influenced by OEM's ability to offer these products that offer hands-free driving, eyes-off driving, and it is going to become a more -- a growingly more important feature for consumers. And this is what gives rise to the sense of urgency amongst OEMs to create the shortest path they can for a high quality product. And maybe a few years ago, it was still -- OEMs had the perception that they have some time to invest and they can take the longer path to get there while still owning the technology stack. Now the clock is ticking for them and they are looking for the kind of the best performance at the shortest time to market so that they can compete. And we already see this dynamic happening in China and it's growing outside of China already today. So we do see more and more traction from OEMs who were maybe in the past more bullish on owning the technology stack who have come to a realization that they need to at least find a parallel path inside their company to de-risk the activity towards the next generation of ADAS products. So a certain portion of our engagements are with OEMs who have invested significantly in the past in in-house activities.

Robotaxi pivot

Besides its SuperVision and Chauffeur products for consumers, Mobileye is also providing robotaxi systems with its Drive product.

Number three is turning vehicles into highly utilized resources. This corresponds to our fully autonomous Drive product. We'll be able to offer self-driving systems for lower than the annual cost of a driver. This unlocks an ability for our customers to generate revenue at a much lower operating cost per mile and with no need to pay or find drivers.

At first glance, Mobileye was pivoting away from becoming a robotaxi provider itself, which seemed like a missed opportunity given that a one-time purchase would allow any robotaxi network to autonomously generate revenue indefinitely. This is just like how in the cloud a one-time CPU purchase provides a CSP with indefinite revenue for many years.

However, it seems Mobileye has solved the issue of only receiving a one-time payment, which is to turn to the well-proven business model of SaaS. This means Mobileye would receive ongoing royalty from usage of the autonomous driving feature. While this hasn’t been confirmed for the Drive product, it did confirm that this would be the case for SuperVision:

In addition, we would expect some level of software licensing revenue to begin making an impact in Q4 of this year once the ZEEKR free trials are over. Any consumer that chooses to pay for the SuperVision-based feature after the free trial will drive incremental revenue and profit for Mobileye.

Mobileye did hint that it would similarly receive such revenue from robotaxis:

The refinement of our mobility-as-a-service strategy to focus on supplying the self-driving system leads to structurally lower costs, but we don't believe a reduction in the opportunity.

At CES 2023, Mobileye disclosed $3.5B in booked MaaS business through 2028, referring to tens of thousands of vehicles. This also indicates that it will receive software licensing and/or shared revenue from robotaxis, as $3.5B in just hardware would amount to nearly a million robotaxis.

Valuation

Given the drop in share price, the company is now worth $20B, not much higher than what Intel (INTC) paid in 2017, and representing a bit over 10x of 2024 revenue. Regarding earnings power, based on H2’23 performance, annualized EPS of over $1 has already been achieved, which brings the P/E ratio to less than 30x. This should be considered very cheap given that it remains a high-growth company, despite the near-term flattening of growth and inventory correction.

Over the course of 2023, our operating margin rose from 27% to 39% on sequentially higher revenue and consistent operating expenses. Obviously, this is a backward-looking, but it should give investors some sense of the operating leverage possible once more meaningful SuperVision and Chauffeur volumes start to drive revenue significantly higher.

The next Nvidia

With Nvidia reaching over a trillion dollar market cap in the last year, with the valuation already pricing in further growth after tripling revenue, perhaps some may start to look for the next big idea. While autonomous driving has been around for a long time, the first definite indications and proof points of commercialization are finally appearing, at least for Mobileye.

Of course, there are few comparisons to Nvidia, a company that has become a 100-bagger in far less than a decade, when it had a similar market cap as Mobileye currently. The chance is slim that the automotive industry will move that quick, as in contrast Nvidia obviously generates most of its (data center) revenue from Big Tech, which has adapted very quick to the GAI trend.

In addition, the complexity between a large language model, or LLM, and an autonomous vehicle, or AV, is also to Mobileye's disadvantage. The AV trend has been around for over a decade, and is just now transitioning from development to initial production and commercial adoption. Lastly, the ASP of the latest Nvidia GPUs, even if partly because of the shortage, is about an order of magnitude larger than Mobileye's Chauffeur/Drive systems.

So, while a trillion-dollar market cap is probably unlikely, each major computing platform (PC, smartphone, data center) has generated at least $100B+ market cap companies. Given Mobileye’s latest share price decline, such a valuation would result in a 5-bagger.

For example, assuming a 25x P/E multiple, this would require $4B in earnings, which at a 40% operating margin would require $10B revenue. Basically, scaling revenue and profits by 5x from its current level.

While this seems far-fetched currently, the $7B+ current annual pipeline as discussed still only includes very few advanced products, indicating that further growth remains possible. Although this would depend on significant uptake of such capabilities, there used to be a time when the phone market was dominated by cell phones. However, once the value of smartphones was recognized, the market changed quickly.

Similarly, the value of AVs is in both saving time as well as potentially vastly improving safety. Once this is acknowledged (and the technology proven), demand could improve quickly. With regards to the point of the tech needing to be proven, Mobileye noted that given some of its notable design wins such as with the Western OEMs, it is seeing a reduction in the amount of time of due diligence OEMs are taking (as illustrated by the quoted part about OEMs accelerating the rollout of the tech due to market competitiveness among OEMs).

Intel

Intel bought Mobileye in 2017 for over $15B to accelerate its foray into autonomous driving, following an earlier established partnership. In late 2022, Intel IPOd a very small stake (less than 2%) "to unlock its value."

Recently, there has been some news of CEO Pat Gelsinger buying some shares.

Investor Takeaway

Mobileye's stock has recently seen a vast decline, despite the fact long-term fundamentals remain unchanged, as the issue pertains to a one-time 7-million-unit inventory digestion.

Looking at the long term, in the last two years, Mobileye has seen a strong uptick in its annual design win pipeline value, now worth over $7B annually, showing a path to 3-4x revenue already exists. Given the P/E multiple of around 30x, this alone arguably more than de-risks the stock.

Nevertheless, even in its 2023 design wins, the unit volume of its (vastly) more expensive products (with ASP approaching or exceeding 4 digits) remains quite small as it remains the earliest of innings in the transformation towards autonomous vehicles. Currently, the expectation is for nearly 200k SuperVision sales in 2024, with a broader ramp thereafter, with one Western OEM launching 17 models in 2026.

In addition to ASP growth, there is also the potential for high-margin licensing revenue. Although no specific revenue potential has been called out yet, this could nevertheless somewhat offset the pivot away from running a complete robotaxi business.

Most fundamentally, as the definite leader in ADAS (including AV), Mobileye is well-positioned as the automotive industry will experience its own smartphone moment. These partially or fully autonomous driving systems have up to two orders of magnitude higher ASP than legacy ADAS. While there may have been some delays and a bit of a robotaxi pivot, the investment thesis for Mobileye remains the same as it has been for years, but the stock is currently the cheapest it has been since IPO.