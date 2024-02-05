Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mobileye: Top 2024 Pick After Stock Decline

Feb. 05, 2024 11:14 AM ETMobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Stock3 Comments
Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.12K Followers

Summary

  • Mobileye Global Inc. has seen a strong stock decline due to a mostly one quarter inventory digestion, but the long-term potential remains unchanged, with 2023 design wins worth over 3x revenue.
  • Specifically, the automotive industry will experience its own cell phone to smartphone moment starting in the next several years. An L4 system increases Mobileye's revenue per vehicle up to 100x.
  • Despite a pivot away from operating robotaxi networks, Mobileye Global could still earn high-margin, recurring licensing revenue from both robotaxis and consumer AVs.
  • Mobileye could be a top pick for investors looking for the next major semiconductor growth opportunity.

US-TECHNOLOGY-LIFESTYLE-ELECTRONICS

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY), the definite leader in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), is the Nvidia (NVDA) of the automotive industry. It is quickly becoming a top pick for

This article was written by

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.12K Followers
With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MBLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

brettze profile picture
brettze
Today, 12:08 PM
Comments (8.87K)
We will probably no longer own cars in the future as we simply call up a ADAS car to pick us up and go.
Bill-QFuzz profile picture
Bill-QFuzz
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (171)
Nice. I've only skimmed it aside from the nvidia comparison section but i'll go back and re-read it in detail this evening. This is a strong re-inforcement, so far, of another take on it that i've been following and I just added some shares in the 28 range and am considering more this week or next now.
Bill the Bag Man profile picture
Bill the Bag Man
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (133)
Pass
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MBLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MBLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MBLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.