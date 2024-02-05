Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) is a medium-sized oil and gas company with operations in the Midland and Delaware sub-basins of the vast Permian field. Similar to several others in the sector Vital Energy made acquisitions during 2023, effectively serving as a consolidator for private energy companies. This is similar to expansions by Earthstone Energy-now set to be acquired by Permian Resources Corporation (PR) - and to the many acquisitions made during several years by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG).

However, with no payouts and considerable debt, Vital Energy's role as a Permian consolidator will not interest all third-party investors, certainly not yield seekers.

Last year I expected a turnaround just from Vital Energy's rebrand and focus away from natural gas and towards oil. I rated it a buy on that basis. Yet now, after its big deal year, I'm rating the company a sell because Vital has been more of a financial vehicle. It must service high-cost debt and does not pay dividends to investors. Moreover, while oil prices remain relatively stout, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices-a big part of VTLE's assets-have fallen considerably.

After all the acquisitions, inside ownership is now about 30%. The short position in the company of 19% of the float may also keep a lid on price appreciation.

I sold my shares due to the same issue other yield seekers may have: despite blowout earnings, nothing is getting returned to investors - no fixed dividend, no variable dividend.

Short-term traders may be interested in changes as the company consolidates, and of course, it could always become an acquisition target itself.

Macro

Macro factors are numerous and include:

*Attacks on tankers in the Red Sea, resulting in costly, longer rerouting.

*Saudi limits on production, continued Middle East stability, and outsized US production of both oil and gas.

*Concerns about the Chinese economy given the bankruptcy of property company Evergrande, with other Chinese real estate companies in similar straits.

*Fed watching, with US interest rate reductions now not expected until June 2024.

*The Biden administration's suspension of permitting for new LNG facilities. Since these facilities require long lead times and lengthy contracts, it becomes more likely Asia and Europe will source LNG from countries other than the US. This has dampened longer-term US natural gas prices.

Third Quarter and Some Fourth Quarter 2023 Results for Vital Energy

In early January 2024, Vital Energy provided a few 4Q23 results. These include:

*4Q23 production of 113,400 BOE/D, of which oil was 52,800 BPD, or 47%.

*4Q23 capital expenditures of $190 million.

Fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results will be announced after close of business on February 21, 2024, and the company will host an investor call on February 22, 2024.

Vital Energy reported third quarter 2023 net income of $4.9 million or $0.26/diluted share, adjusted net income of $95.8 million and cash flows from operations of $214.2 million.

Production was 102,000 BOE/d, of which slightly less than half, or 49,000 BPD, was oil.

Expenses in 3Q23 included a -$135 million loss on derivatives.

As described below, Vital Energy's focus during 3Q23 was a large group of acquisitions.

Vital Energy Acquisitions

The Spraberry formation in the six core counties of the Midland sub-basin is considered by many to be the "original West Texas oil." Indeed, these acres are still quite oil rich. The six core counties, illustrated above, are Martin, Howard, Midland, Glasscock, Upton, and Reagan.

Vital Energy acquired production and acreage from Driftwood Energy in February 2023. Largely in Upton County, this included 11,200 net acres and 5400 BOE/D, 63% oil but with a 50% decline rate.

VTLE made a larger acquisition a few months later: The assets of Forge Energy II, a private portfolio company. Total consideration paid was $540 million, which Vital Energy funded by adding debt. This acquisition added 24,000 net acres in Pecos, Reeves, and Ward Counties along with 9500 BOE/D of production, 65% oil.

Then in September 2023, Vital Energy signed three agreements to pay a total of $1.165 billion for Midland and Delaware sub-basin assets from affiliates of Henry Energy LP and Henry Resources LLC ("Henry"), Tall City Property Holdings III LLC ("Tall City") and Maple Energy Holdings, LLC ("Maple"). Included in these acquisitions were 53,000 acres; 35,000 BOE/D of production (50% oil); and 248 million BOEs of reserves. This was funded with an offering of common stock and $900 million in 9.75% senior notes.

Per its 3Q23 investor call, Vital Energy expects to realize many benefits from scaling up its operations.

US Oil and Natural Gas Prices

The Feb. 2, 2024, West Texas Intermediate oil futures price (for March 2024 delivery) is $72.21/barrel. The Henry Hub natural gas futures price for March 2024 delivery is $2.10/MMBTU.

US companies are producing record volumes: 13.3 MMBPD of oil - more than any other country, including Saudi Arabia - and over 100 BCF/D of natural gas. In 2022 the US produced 58% more natural gas than second-place Russia.

The graphs below show the EIA's 5-95 confidence intervals around future oil and gas prices through the end of 2025: $30/bbl to $145/bbl for oil and $1.80/MMBTU to $10/MMBTU for natural gas.

Reserves

According to Vital Energy's 10-K on December 31, 2022, it had an estimated 302.3 million BOE of proved reserves, of which 74% were proved developed, with an oil percentage of 39%.

Vital Energy and its reserve estimation firm calculate reserve value both before and after tax. The pre-tax PV-10 value of proved reserves at Dec. 31, 2022, was $5.5 billion, using SEC benchmark prices of $90.15/barrel for oil and $5.20/MMBTU for natural gas, both higher than current prices. Using the same benchmark prices, the after-tax "standardized" value of discounted future net cash flows was $4.8 billion.

Investors should expect an update to these totals on the next quarterly announcement date. The update is likely to comprise larger volumes but lower oil, and particularly natural gas, prices.

Starks Energy Economics, LLC & Vital Energy

Competitors

Vital Energy is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As a Permian producer, it competes with all Texas and New Mexico Permian producers, that is, most US shale companies. A few competitors in the Midland sub basin are APA Corporation (APA), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), and Ovintiv Inc. (OVV). It may interest investors to know Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns 34% of Occidental (BRK.A). VTLE also has significant competition from private companies.

Competition extends from hiring executives and professionals, to competing for service contractors, equipment, and takeaway capacity, to selling oil, NGLs, and natural gas.

With its acquisition of Delaware sub-basin assets, VTLE faces especially ferocious competition in this bigger, gassier, still-developing region.

Investors should consider whether a company with West Texas operations and Tulsa headquarters is at an operational disadvantage compared to in-basin competitors whose headquarters are in Houston or Midland.

Governance

On Feb. 1, 2024, Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Vital Energy's overall governance as very good 2, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (2), shareholder rights (5), and compensation (3). In this measurement, a score of 1 represents lower governance risk and a score of 10 represents higher governance risk.

Insiders own a large 29.3% of the stock. On January 12, 2024, a high 18.9% of the floated stock was shorted.

Beta (stock volatility relative to the market) is a very high 3.16.

On Sept. 30, 2023, in addition to the 29% stock holdings by insiders, the five largest institutional stockholders, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market, were BlackRock (9.2%), State Street (5.2%), Vanguard (4.6%), Aventail Capital (3.8%), and Dimensional Fund Advisors (2.55%).

BlackRock and State Street are signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a group that as of Dec. 4, 2023, manages $57 trillion in assets in assets worldwide and which limits hydrocarbon investment via its commitment to achieve net zero alignment by 2050 or sooner.

Financial and Stock Highlights for Vital Energy

Vital Energy's market capitalization is $1.5 billion at the Feb. 2, 2024, stock closing price of $42.17/share.

The 52-week price range is $39.74-$62.87 per share, so the closing price is 67% of both the high and the average one-year target price of $63.23/share. Put another way, there is 50% upside from the current price to the one-year target.

Trailing twelve months' returns on assets and equity were good at 7.7% and 38.4% respectively.

Vital Energy's TTM earnings per share is $30.50, giving it a trailing price-earnings ratio of an astonishing 1.4. The average of analysts predicted full-year 2023 and 2024 EPS are $18.06 and $10.17, respectively, for a bargain future price/earnings ratio range of 2.3-4.15.

TTM operating cash flow and levered free cash flow are $688 million and -$532 million, respectively.

Vital Energy does not pay a dividend. The company initiated a $200 million share repurchase program in 2022 which expires May 2024.

On Sept. 30, 2023, the company had $2.65 billion in liabilities, including $1.93 billion of net long-term debt, and $4.43 billion in assets. This gives VTLE a liability-to-asset ratio of 60% but a concerning long-term debt-to-market capitalization ratio of 130%.

Per the company's 10-Q, on September 30, 2023, debt included the following, including some new issuances:

*$456 million of 9.5% notes maturing January 2025.

*$700 million of 10.125% notes maturing January 2028.

*$298 million of 7.75% notes maturing January 2029.

*$500 million of 9.75% notes maturing January 2030.

The company's hedging program is described in its 10-Q.

Average analyst rating for is 2.4, or "buy," leaning toward "hold" from 14 analysts.

The company's next investor conference call is Feb. 24, 2024.

Notes on Valuation

VTLE's book value per share of $83.41 is about double its market price, implying negative investor sentiment.

The ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is a bargain of 3.5 (far less than maximum of 10.0) and the ratio of net long-term debt to EBITDA is 2.3.

Market capitalization to production is cheap at $13,200/flowing BOE and $28,300/flowing barrel of oil.

Positive and Negative Risks

Vital Energy's biggest positive and negative risk is future oil and gas prices, coupled with its heavy debt load, despite its hedges. It also faces operational risk in integrating the assets from several acquisitions. With the Permian's large oil and gas production, VTLE could face limits on oil and gas takeaway capacity.

With the pause on LNG export terminal approvals, one prompt for increased near-term gas demand is gone. This is reflected in the lower natural gas price and will show up in a reduction for Vital Energy's year-end 2023 calculation of reserve value. (Natural gas nonetheless is important for fueling GDP and for generating electricity, including as a backup for renewables).

Other risks are political and regulatory - particularly with the Biden administration, banks and several states taking a no-hydrocarbons posture.

Recommendations for Vital Energy

The company's several acquisitions in 2023 are likely to accretive to value on a volume basis. However, with lower oil prices and gas prices half those of a year ago, the result is uncertain.

Upside to the one-year target from the current price is 50%-plus.

I do not recommend Vital Energy to dividend hunters. Even those seeking capital appreciation may be stymied due to:

*Lower natural gas and gas liquids prices.

*Challenge of integrating several disparate acquisitions into cohesive operations.

*Nearly 30% of the stock is held by insiders.

*Shorts in the company's stock at 19% of the float.

*Large amount of expensive debt whose payback will necessarily be a priority.

Some investors may, as always, find the company of interest as a possible takeover play.