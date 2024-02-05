MoneyShow's Best Investment Ideas For 2024: Part 8

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

MoneyShow's top contributing analysts, strategists, and newsletter editors share their investment recommendations for the year ahead.

ProShares Short Russell2000

By Crista Huff, Portfolio Manager at Freedom Capital Management

The number of bankruptcy filings have already reached their previous peak from the 2008 financial crisis, and subprime auto loans are experiencing alarming delinquency rates. More than any time in the last 15 years, people are struggling to pay their bills. Maybe you’re overtly bearish, or you just want to be ready when the stock market begins an unmistakable decline. In that case, consider ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM).

Think about it: The most inflated of the 21 line items in the November Consumer Price Index (CPI) were housing and transportation, up 6.5% and 10.1% respectively in the last 12 months. These are expenses that affect just about everyone!

If people can’t pay their bills because of higher costs, they certainly can’t be buying cars and refrigerators and Apple products. Yes, yes, some of the people we know are doing fine financially. But a higher and higher percentage of them are not doing well at all.

That means they’ll be spending less money at Target and RH. Consequently, corporations will be reporting lower quarterly revenues than in recent years, which goes hand-in-hand with lower earnings per share. Can a record-high stock market be expected to continue climbing when corporate sales and profits are falling? I think not.

That brings me to RWM. It is an inverse ETF that profits when the Russell 2000 Index falls. More specifically, RWM “seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to the inverse (-1x) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index.”

The Russell 2000 Index is made up of the 2,000 smallest stocks within the Russell 3000 Index. It’s helpful to know that small-cap stocks usually act as a harbinger of near-term market direction. In other words, they lead stocks down during market corrections and they lead stocks up during market recoveries.

Since small-cap stocks tend to be more volatile than mid- and large-cap stocks, tread lightly in this niche investment arena. RWM is a good choice for risk-tolerant investors who like the idea of hedging their portfolio against a prolonged market decline, or more aggressively aim to profit from a market decline.

Scotts Miracle-Gro

By Bob Ciura, Contributing Editor at Sure Dividend

After peaking at nearly $250 per share in 2021, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) shares recently fell all the way to $61. The company has been punished by rising inflation, which has eroded profitability. However, value and income investors may want to take a closer look at this dividend stock now.

SMG is one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as hydroponic and indoor growing products. The company offers fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, outdoor cleaners, and many lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

On November 1, Scotts Miracle-Gro reported its Q4 2023 and full-year results for the period ending September 30, with numbers remaining rather underwhelming. The company recorded sales of $374.5 million during the quarter, a 24.1% decline compared to Q4 2022. The drop primarily stemmed from a 35% sales decline in the Hawthorne division, further compounded by a 3% decline in the sales at the US Consumer division. The decline in Hawthorne’s sales reflected the continued challenges in the hydroponic industry.

The company is currently being pressured by higher commodity prices, which have led to a significant margin decline despite multiple pricing actions. Moving into fiscal 2024, management expects an improvement in the company’s growth margin combined with tight control of SG&A, which should result in an operating income margin between 10.5% and 11%.

Analysts expect SMG’s earnings to rebound to $3.95 for fiscal 2026. This future earnings growth could meaningfully boost shareholder returns. The company’s future growth lies mostly in the industry’s organic growth, potential acquisitions, and the snowballing cannabis industry, which utilizes much of its products.

Moving forward, we expect the company to focus on executing its Springboard strategy to cut costs and get the business back on track for profitable growth. Starting off of a low base for fiscal 2024, we expect earnings per share growth of 16%, estimating the company will gradually regain its lost ground.

In the meantime, SMG recently had a high dividend yield of 4.3%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend should remain covered despite the recent challenges.

Sonoco Products

By Bob Ciura, Contributing Editor at Sure Dividend

Income investors looking for a high-quality dividend stock should consider Sonoco Products (SON). The company provides packaging, industrial products, and supply chain services to its customers, which include companies in the appliances, electronics, beverage, construction, and food industries.

The company generates more than $7 billion in annual sales. Sonoco Products is now composed of two segments, Consumer Packaging and Industrial Packaging, with remaining businesses listed as “all other”.

On October 31, SON reported third-quarter results for the period ending October 1. For the quarter, revenue decreased 9.5% to $1.7 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.46 compared unfavorably to $1.60 in the prior year, but this was $0.18 more than expected. For the quarter, Consumer Packaging revenues were down by 9% to $938 million due to lower volumes and prices.

Sonoco Products provided an updated outlook for 2023 as well, with the company now expecting adjusted earnings per share of $5.25 to $5.40 for the year. This means the company will remain highly profitable, even though growth has slowed, which allows SON to continue to increase its dividend.

On April 19, Sonoco Products raised its quarterly dividend 4.1% to $0.51, extending the company’s dividend growth streak to 41 consecutive years. The company has grown earnings per share at a rate of 12.2% since 2013.

A key competitive advantage for Sonoco Products is that the company is usually able to pass along rising raw material and transportation costs to its customers. Ability to pass along costs is an advantage as this shows that the company’s offerings are in demand.

Also helping grow the top and bottom lines is Sonoco Products’ history of acquisitions. The Ball Metalpack, Conitex, and Can Packaging acquisitions are prime examples of growing through acquisitions.

We maintain our expected growth rate of 5% due to the high base from which earnings are starting. Sonoco Products also has a very reasonable dividend payout ratio of just over 38% based off our expectations for 2023. In fact, we project that dividend growth can continue for years to come.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF

By Mary Anne and Pamela Aden, Editors of The Aden Forecast

With interest rates likely coming down in 2024, it’s going to boost many of the markets. The two sectors we like best are the metals-related markets and the stock market. All things concerned, our top pick is physical gold and/or the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD).

There are many reasons why gold is set to head higher in 2024. On the fundamental side, demand is surging and central banks alone are buying the most gold since 1967. The ever-growing, unprecedented debt load, concern about the global financial system, wars, and overall uncertainty are all very bullish for gold because it is the ultimate safe haven.

Gold has actually been in a bull market rise since 2015 and it recently hit new bull market highs. This, as well as its other technical indicators, are all pointing to growing momentum and surging prices ahead.

This means silver, and gold and silver shares, will move up, too. Good luck. Increasingly, it looks like it’s going to be a good year for investors, and we wish you the best.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust

By Omar Ayales, Editor of Gold Charts R Us

The US dollar index continued to slide in 2023, becoming supportive of global currencies and commodities broadly. Dollar weakness could extend into 2024, supporting the ongoing ‘everything’ rise. I recommend buying the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).

The recent shift in monetary policy from the Federal Reserve is putting a ceiling on long term interest rates moving forward, with the next likely direction to the downside. The shift in policy also places pressure on the US dollar index, which had been moving higher together with interest rates since May 2021.

However, it’s not yet clear from the economic data that the inflation genie has been put back into its bottle, particularly because the structural shifts the world went through post Covid-19 remain and are here to stay.

Global fragmenting continues. The world is moving in a direction where there are two or more world orders. In many ways, it’s going back to the '80s at the peak of the Cold War. Concepts like friend-shoring and near-shoring are becoming commonplace for sovereigns across the globe. It’s not a coincidence central banks have been buying gold at a record pace.

In the US, recent data confirms a strong labor market with low unemployment and rising employment participation. It’s showing inflation remains persistent, even though it has come down from its peak. The shift in policy direction is poised to rattle animal spirits and fuel inflation expectations higher.

Although the Fed likely believes the "job is done" with respect to the rate hike cycle, it’s still too early to tell without any real economic data supporting the shift in stance. Higher inflation combined with a lower rate outlook could bring lower real rates (meaning the rate of interest less the rate of inflation), or even negative real rates.

The economic condition would be very bullish for gold as it tends to outperform safe havens, particularly US Treasuries, when real rates are near zero or negative.

If anything, conditions and fundamentals that led to gold’s bullish up move in 2023 remain and are even more evident than they were last year. This tells me the rise in gold is here to stay and could continue to develop further. It will be one of the best ways to counter US dollar weakness.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

By Matthew Timpane, Editor at Schaeffer’s Investment Research

Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) recently reclaimed the round $100 level, along with its 20-month moving average. Reclamations of the latter favor that the stock price will be higher by the end of 2024, as tests have proven to be buying opportunities in the past.

The TSM/SPY ratio also crossed above its 200-day moving average, and if this trend holds and turns higher, TSM has shown a history of running longer-term. Seasonally, TSM enters a bullish period for price action to start the year, and in the last three election years, the stock has appreciated by 25% or more.

A dominant player in Artificial Intelligence (AI), it shouldn’t be undervalued due to geopolitics, as there are signs that US and China tensions are cooling. A weaker dollar could be a positive going forward if three interest rate cuts materialize like they’re expected to in 2024.

Furthermore, TSM’s valuation has moderated substantially since its huge run in 2021. The price-to-sales ratio was recently 7.64 and below its five-year average of 8.49 even as the company is entering a long-term growth opportunity built on AI, 5G, EVs, and High-Performance Computing.

Moreover, there is potential for expansion of Intel (INTC) wafer outsourcing due to high demand. Expectations are also that smartphone demand will stabilize, plus PC server growth will resume due to AI demand. These fundamental drivers boost expected revenue growth to 19.5% and EPS growth to 20.9% for 2024.

There has been significant put open interest buildup residing at $95 that could be traded against alongside a stack down to $80, potential support in the event of a significant selloff. On top of that, we saw large option traders target the out-of-the-money June 2024 $115-strike aggressively as we headed into the new year. That indicates they expect to see another big year from the world’s largest semiconductor foundry.

Ternium

By Tyler Crowe, Author of Misfit Alpha

Ternium SA (TX) is Latin America’s largest flat-rolled steel producer and the third-largest producer in the Western hemisphere. Some 80% of its 13.8 million tons of steel sales are in Mexico, Brazil, and the US. The stock trades for a deep discount and could benefit from global nearshoring efforts.

I get it. An elevator pitch of “Check out this Argentinian-based steelmaker” will likely make some of you spit your coffee in disbelief. But bear with me because I think this is worth your time.

Ternium is a fully integrated steel company and Latin America’s largest producer of flat-rolled steel. If we include US foundries, Ternium ranks #3 in the Western Hemisphere behind Nucor (NUE) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). Even though the company is based in Argentina (technically headquartered in Luxembourg), more than 50% of its sales are in Mexico, which is expected to grow substantially in the coming years.

The crown jewel in Ternium assets is its industrial center in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The facility produces 4.4 million tons of hot-rolled products, 1.7 million tons of cold-rolled products, 860,000 tons of hot-dipped galvanized products, and 140,000 tons of pre-painted products. The company has also announced two separate expansion projects that will invest $3.2 billion in iron ore reduction, raw steelmaking, and expanding its cold-rolling and hot-dipped galvanizing capacity.

This significant expansion comes as Mexico is becoming one of the direct beneficiaries of the trend toward nearshoring supply chains and manufacturing capability, specifically in Nuevo Leon. The Mexican state has become a major automotive manufacturing hub for Mercedes Benz, Kia, Pratt & Whitney, Caterpillar, and John Deere. Tesla’s (TSLA) planned expansion in Mexico is expected to happen in Nuevo Leon, too. Ternium’s expansion is a big bet that industrial and automotive manufacturing will continue to thrive in Mexico’s manufacturing hub.

Ternium is making these investments from a position of financial strength. As of late 2023, the company’s debt-tocapital ratio was 12.6%, with a net cash position of $1.86 billion.

Steelmaking is a notoriously cyclical business and shouldn’t trade for high valuations. Also, Ternium’s ownership structure is a little odd. Roughly 75% of its outstanding shares are owned by the founding Rocca family via its ownership of Technit and Tenaris SA (TS).

Even by steelmaking and strange ownership standards, Ternium’s stock looks dirt-cheap. The stock recently traded for 0.6 times tangible book value and its net cash position was $9.53 per share, about 25% of the stock price.

TransMedics

By Tyler Laundon, Editor of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

TransMedics Group (TMDX) is a small-cap MedTech company addressing the unmet market need for more and healthier organs for transplantation, specifically in the heart, lung, and liver markets. It’s not a stock for the faint of heart (no pun intended). But the reward versus risk profile is very attractive.

The company’s revolutionary technology is called the Organ Care System (OCS). OCS replaces a very old standard of care, cold storage, that is too static to meet the dynamic needs of today’s organ transplant market.

The elevator pitch is that the OCS does a better job at preserving organ quality, assessing organ viability prior to transplant, boosting organ utilization and slashing transplant costs. The OCS is also the foundation of TransMedics’ National OCS Program (NOP), a turnkey solution for transplant enters that provides outsourced organ retrieval and OCS organ management.

The goal of the NOP is to streamline delivery of donor organs from anywhere in the US to a transplant center. TransMedics is also seeking to streamline the delivery of organs across the country by integrating an aviation business it recently acquired. This means the company would not only have more control over logistics, but also be able to capture some of the high fees paid to charter flight operators for organ delivery.

Some of these shorter flights generate $25-30K in revenue, whereas longer ones could provide up to $100K. Since the aviation business is so new, management hasn’t yet issued guidance on revenue and profit margins. But they have said the focus is on growing revenue and margins in the business, and that they’re expanding the fleet and staffing to achieve those goals.

In Q3 2023, aviation added just over $2 million in revenue. The company has nine planes, with plans to scale to 20 by the second half of 2024 (to cover the entire US). That’s just the beginning, too. There is also potential to expand internationally, especially to Europe, once reimbursement is secured.

Analysts currently see TransMedics growing 2023 revenue by 145% to around $229 million and delivering an adjusted per-share loss of -$0.93. Looking out into 2024, current consensus points toward revenue growth of 45% ($331 million) and adjusted EPS improvement of 45%, to -$0.51.

If history is any guide, the company will do better. And that will keep TMDX moving higher.

Unity Software

By Matthew Timpane, Editor at Schaeffer’s Investment Research

Unity Software (U) is a best-of-breed content creation engine for video game development, with key partnerships that include Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY, OTCPK:NTDOF), and Sony (SONY). Unity Software has seen its fundamentals stabilize thanks to conservative 2024 guidance. That sets the company up for potential upwardly revised forecasts in future earnings reports.

A surprise in advertising dollars across its mobile platform could shock Wall Street bears if the consumer remains strong throughout 2024.

Meanwhile, the stock recently crossed above its 80-week moving average, which capped gains back in September. Now back above its 20- and 52-week moving averages as well, these averages are curling to support recent price action. There are possible price retracement targets sitting significantly above that present a compelling risk/reward setup. U’s IPO price is $52, the $85-95 zone is a massive support/resistance level, and a 50% Fibonacci retracement from highs to lows would sit at $115.

An unwinding of pessimism could trigger tailwinds. The stock’s 12-month consensus price target is a 17% premium to its late-2023 perch, which could force analysts to revise their targets in 2024. Short interest was a healthy 9.5% of U’s total available float, with the majority of these bearish bets added when the stock was below $40. A breakout from this base could trigger a massive short-covering rally in 2024.

In the options pits, there are large put levels at the 25- and 30-strikes to trade against all year. The good news for premium buyers: The stock’s Schaeffer’s Volatility Index (SVI) of 53% sits in just the 11th annual percentile, revealing low volatility expectations are being priced into near-term contracts.

Plus, the stock has consistently rewarded premium buyers over the past year, per its Schaeffer’s Volatility Scorecard (SVS) reading of 72 out of a possible 100. This shows the equity has tended to make larger-than-expected moves on the chart compared to what the options market has priced in.

Ulta Beauty

By CQ, Editor of Compounding Quality

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is a “Quality Cannibal Stock.” It’s the largest specialty beauty retailer in the United States, known for its wide range of beauty products and services. The company offers more than 25,000 products from more than 600 beauty brands.

Ulta Beauty has 1,300 stores and is aiming for 1,500-1,700 stores in the long term. Ulta’s competitive advantage is mainly based on its loyalty program "Ultamate Rewards". Roughly 25% of all US women are Ultamate Members, and loyalty members account for 95% of the company’s revenue.

The market for beauty products should grow at a CAGR of 5% until 2030, and Ulta Beauty has a market share of 9% in the American beauty product industry. The main risks for the company are that Sephora (part of LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY)) is Ulta’s main competitor, and that Estée Lauder (EL) and L’Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF, OTCPK:LRLCY) are two very important suppliers for the company.

Ulta Beauty has a very conservative balance sheet, as the company has always expanded nationally without using debt. In addition to this, the company doesn’t need a lot of capital to operate, as we estimate that CAPEX/Sales will be equal to 3.6% over the next few years.

Management has great capital allocation skills focusing on organic growth and share repurchases. Its ROIC has averaged 20.6% over the past five years.

Ulta Beauty will use 85-90% of its free cash flow to buy back shares. When it keeps doing this over the next decade, it might buy back up to 50% of its outstanding shares. The company doesn’t pay a dividend. Ulta Beauty operates at a profit margin of roughly 10% on average and doesn’t use a lot of stock-based compensation to reward management or employees. The company has grown its revenue at a CAGR of 17.6% over the past 15 years.

It’s important to highlight that the strong growth phase is (probably) over for Ulta Beauty. It is estimated that the company will grow its sales at a CAGR of 6% over the next decade. This growth doesn’t seem very attractive at first sight. But when you consider the fact that Ulta Beauty could buy up to 50% of its outstanding shares over the next decade, and its low valuation levels, you can see how investors may end up with very satisfying results.

Ulta Beauty currently trades at one of the cheapest valuation levels the company has traded at over the past decade. A reverse DCF indicates that the company should be able to grow its free cash flow by 6.5% over the next decade to return 10% per year to shareholders. We think this estimate from the market is too conservative.

