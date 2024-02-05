francisblack

Integrated oil company Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) is one of Canada's largest oil sands producers. IMO is also Canada's largest refiner - operating three refineries with a combined total capacity of 433,000 bpd. In addition, the company has a 25% interest in the Syncrude partnership and is also a significant producer of petrochemicals in Canada (see graphic below). As most of you know, Imperial Oil is majority owned by Exxon (69.6%). Today, I will review Imperial's Q4 earnings report released last Friday and consider if it makes sense for investors to own stock in IMO instead of simply buying shares in its majority owner Exxon Mobil (XOM) instead.

Investment Thesis

Imperial Oil has three primary Canadian oil sands (i.e. bitumen) producing assets - Kearl mining, Syncrude mining, and Cold Lake in-situ (i.e. steam heated and pumped) - and some minimal natural gas and NGLs production. IMO's upstream production profile for Q4 and FY23/22 is shown below:

The figures above represent IMO's net production. For example, the 67,000 bpd of Syncrude production represents its 25% ownership in that partnership (Suncor (SU) is the Syncrude operator with a majority 58.74% stake). Kearl is jointly owned by Exxon and IMO, and is operated by IMO.

Combined with its downstream Refining and Chemicals production, investors looking for an integrated oil company with long-life tar sands reserves may be tempted to invest in IMO. Obviously, majority owner Exxon would be a more diversified alternative. Today, I'll take a look at IMO's Q4 report released last Friday, and take a look to see which company - IMO or Exxon - has the better short- and long-term prospects.

Earnings

IMO released its Q4 earnings report last Friday and while it was generally considered to be a beat based on record quarterly output at Kearl, the stock actually closed down 1.28% on the day when oil sold-off around noon on the strength of the U.S. dollar and a number of geopolitical influences. Highlights from the Q4 and FY23 report include:

Q4 revenue of C$13.1 billion was -9.3% yoy.

Q4 EPS of C$2.47 was -15.8% yoy.

Upstream production of 452,000 boe/d was a 30-year quarterly record when adjusted for the XTO Canada divestment.

Kearl production of 308,000 boe/d (218,000 boe/d net) was a quarterly record.

Refinery capacity utilization rate was 94%.

Q4 free cash flow was $900 million, down from the prior year's quarter $2.32 billion.

As you can see from the results, IMO delivered a strong quarter from an operational perspective. Despite the fact that bitumen prices rose $4.20/bbl, and the WCS-to-WTI discount narrowed, the generally lower realized pricing environment led to IMO's lower operating income and EPS on a yoy basis:

Refining throughput of 407,000 boe/d was down 26,000 boe/d yoy and both Q4 refining and chemicals earnings were lower as compared to the prior year quarter and on a full-year FY23 yoy basis.

For FY23, segment net income broke down as follows:

Upstream: $770 million

Downstream (i.e. Refining): $595 million

Chemicals: $17 million

Shareholder Returns

Imperial Oil announced a 20% increase in the quarterly dividend from C$0.50 to C$0.60/share. The company returned $2.75 billion to shareholders during Q4, but only $288 million was through dividends directly to shareholders, with vast majority going toward share buybacks. That being the case, and just like majority owner Exxon, the Imperial Oil is vastly over-emphasizing buybacks over dividends directly into shareholders' pockets.

Trans Mountain Pipeline Impact

Most of my followers know that one reason I have been bearish on the oil sands producers (for years ...) as compared to the L-48 shale producers is due to the lack of adequate pipeline exit-capacity necessary to spur growth. As a result, you've got a handful of Canadian tar sands producers that could easily grow production if they could only economically transport it out of Western Canada. Instead, they are all fighting over the same constrained exit-capacity.

Enter the Trans Mountain Pipeline Extension project, which will add 590,000 bpd of new exit capacity to Canada's West Coast (see The Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Will Benefit Cenovus (CVE)). According to an article on Bloomberg, Imperial Oil CEO Brad Corson said that while Imperial has contracted relatively small volumes on Trans Mountain compared to its peers, the entire Canadian industry will benefit from the added exit-capacity and the oil sands region's direct exposure to the export market.

Indeed, Canadian producers have already been ramping up volumes in anticipation of the pipeline fill and expectations for a resulting narrowing of the spread between WCS and WTI. Corson said:

So the biggest benefit (of Trans Mountain) for us is not the individual barrels we ship, but our view of the impact it will have on our true value.

However, the pipeline expansion project has been hit by delay-after-delay and line-fill is now expected to begin in Q2. Meantime, the Bloomberg article referenced above referred Alberta Energy Regulator data showing that crude oil production in the province rose by 8.8% in November to a new historic high of 4.2 million bpd. That being the case, investors should be prepared for another potential oil glut in Western Canada should the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project not come online as expected in Q2. Indeed, if the pipeline is constrained for more than a quarter, it is quite possible we could see oil storage capacity exceeded, and once again need the Alberta government to step in and impose production cut mandates to solve the problem as it did during the glut of 2018.

Imperial Versus Exxon

The table below summarizes some valuation metrics of the two companies:

Imperial Oil Exxon Stock Price $56.45 $101.97 P/E 8.93x 11.47x Forward P/E 8.22x 12.15x Annual Dividend $1.51/share $3.80/share Yield 2.67% 3.73% Click to enlarge

NOTE: P/E, Annual Dividends, and Yields per Yahoo Finance; Forward P/E's from Seeking Alpha.

As you can see, and as one might expect, Exxon is trading at a significant premium as compared to Imperial Oil (25%+). That is likely due to Exxon's superior and more diversified production profile (i.e. assets like the Permian shale, Guyana, and global LNG capacity) and the stronger dividend yield.

The graphic below compares the 5-year total returns of the two companies:

As you can see from the chart, on a total returns basis, IMO has outperformed Exxon by a whopping 63% over the past 5-years. One would have thought that, being a subsidiary and majority owned by Exxon, the difference in performance would not have been so large. Yet, as I have been writing about on Seeking Alpha for some time now, Exxon has been in a race to the bottom with CPChem (a JV between Chevron (CVX) and Phillips 66 (PSX)) with both outfits making massive investments to expand their global petchem capacity when the market is already suffering from over-supply (see PSX: Q2 To Show, Once Again, Weak Chemicals Margin).

In addition, Exxon famously delivered a negative total return over an entire 10-year period in what I refer to as the "lost decade". Luckily for long-suffering Exxon shareholders, Engine #1 got strong support from institutional and professional money managers and won three seats on Exxon's board. That, and the pressure put on Exxon CEO Darren Woods to improve Exxon's lagging performance, caused a significant course correction in the "strategic plan" (see How Tiny Engine #1 Was Able To Turn Exxon Around). Exxon is now a much leaner and efficient company, although there is still a long way in my opinion.

Summary & Conclusions

IMO is a subsidiary of Exxon, which owns 69.6% of the company. However, IMO has outperformed Exxon by 63% over the past 5 years, despite the fact that Exxon still trades at a substantial premium to Imperial.

If I had to choose between the two companies, over the short-term, and as the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion comes online, I expect IMO might well continue to outperform Exxon because the valuation up-tick in IMO shares could be significant as the WCS-to-WTI spread should continue to narrow. However, and as we saw with the Enbridge (ENB) mainline expansion projects, this narrowing of the WCS discount to WTI is typically short-lived because the fact is there is an abundance of productive capacity in the oil sands by companies like Cenovus (CVE), Suncor, Imperial, and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) - among others - that can relatively quickly fill the additional exit capacity.

Meantime, consider that IMO gets a significant portion of net income from its Refining Segment (44% of total net income). Refining margins have been weak, and could likely weaken further in 2024.

That being the case, in the long-term, I suspect that Exxon will outperform Imperial Oil due to its superior upstream portfolio: specifically, growing production from Guyana and the Permian, and XOM's excellent position in global LNG. Meantime, the extra 1% of yield as compared to IMO is attractive and in Exxon's favor.

However, I don't have to choose between these two companies - and neither do you. I generally don't want a lot of exposure to the Canadian oil sands due to the pipeline exit-capacity issue, the high full-cycle maintenance costs to keep the tar-sand flowing through the manufacturing process (and the cost of diluent that needs to be blended in), and the relatively high emissions and pollution associated with oil sands production. That being the case, and combined with what I consider to be better management teams and more efficient operators, I prefer either Chevron (CVX) or ConocoPhillips (COP) to both IMO or Exxon.

I'll end with a 10-year total returns comparison of IMO, Exxon, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips and note that COP is far-n-away the best performer, with IMO being the laggard of the group: