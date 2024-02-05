Karyopharm: Approaching The Bottom Ahead Of Earnings And Topline Data (Rating Upgrade)

Martin Poole/The Image Bank via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

Karyopharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is a commercial-stage biotech marketing and continuing to develop a single agent, the exportin 1 inhibitor selinexor. In my last article, I felt that the big catalysts for the company were too far away to justify the market valuation at that time. A half year later, and at around a 50% drop in overall market capitalization (at the time of writing), KPTI has entered into the realm of undervalued, shifting the risk/reward calculation away from "do not buy" to "consider buying." In this article, I want to give an update of what they've been working on, as well as thoughts on how 2024 could shape up for them.

Pipeline Overview

One looks at KPTI, and you're looking at basically one drug: selinexor. This agent is currently approved for the management of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). I covered in my previous article the main threads of research that they're pursuing now.

Here are some updates in the ongoing indication pursuits:

Myelofibrosis

Previously, we had some favorable (though very preliminary) phase 1 data in patients with myelofibrosis, showing evidence of spleen responses. This study was updated at ASH 2023, demonstrating that combining selinexor with ruxolitinib in patients with treatment-naive disease (24 patients dosed so far) who achieved a spleen volume response had a median duration of response of 32 weeks. Meanwhile, an exploratory analysis demonstrated reduction in the variant allele fraction of driver genes like CALR, JAK2, and MPL.

These kinds of findings have been suggested in other clinical studies to be indications of "disease modification," essentially that the disease trajectory is being altered and helping patients actually get better from myelofibrosis, and not just manage symptoms.

The company is planning a phase 3 trial, XPORT-MF-034, to compare selinexor vs placebo in combination with standard ruxolitinib for patients with JAK inhibitor-naive myelofibrosis. They are also initiating a phase 2 trial to test selinexor alone in patients with MF and reduced platelets, which normally presents a challenge for patients who might receive or have received ruxolitinib.

Endometrial cancer

KPTI's entire trajectory changed in the wake of their original failure to move the needle in "all comers" with endometrial cancer. The phase 3 SIENDO study failed to show a significant improvement in progression-free survival over placebo. They did narrowly show a benefit in an audited analysis, but this was not sufficient to pursue approval.

As we know, though, an exploratory analysis of subgroups showed a striking benefit in the group of patients who have no mutations in TP53. This is well known for the company at this point.

What is not quite well broadcast is that this TP53 "wildtype" group of patients are part of a classification of endometrial cancer called "no specific molecular profile," and there is evidence that the recent revolution we're seeing in immunotherapy for endometrial cancer does not benefit the "no specific mutations" group of patients. Only minor gains in PFS and a trend toward overall survival.

This suggests that the NSMP subgroup is going to be a patient subset of significant unmet need, for which KPTI has an opportunity to capitalize, if their ongoing phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 study is able to confirm the benefit of selinexor in patients with TP53 wild type disease.

Recently, the company provided an updated look at overall survival from the SIENDO TP53-wild type subgroup. Median OS was not reached in the selinexor arm compared with 28.9 months in the placebo arm. This is an encouraging, though immature, signal of an important potential treatment benefit from selinexor.

Myeloma

The nearest shot on goal that KPTI has is an ongoing clinical study of selinexor in combination with ponalidomide and dexamethasone for patients with multiple myeloma and progression on multiple lines of therapy (including an anti-CD38 antibody). We have yet to see results from this study (at least that I could locate), but it is now in phase 3, with top-line data anticipated in the second half of 2024, per their most recent company presentation.

Financial Overview

Per their most recent earnings filing, KPTI held $263.2 million in current assets, with $43.6 million in cash and equivalents and another $164.7 million in investments. Product revenues were $30.2 million, up from $28.5 million in the quarter prior, and they recognized another $5.8 million in licensing revenue. Total operating expenses reached $67.3 million, however, for a net loss of $34.5 million after interest income, expense, and taxes.

KPTI will be announcing their annual earnings on February 9, with an anticipated $33.6 million in product revenues, representing continuing sales growth quarter over quarter.

At the current operating rate, KPTI maintained a cash runway at the end of Q3 2023 of approximately 6-7 quarters, taking them well into 2025 before funds run out.

Strengths and Risks

Risk - Sales growth is somewhat misleading

I touted that the sales figures have grown quarter over quarter for something like 3 quarters running, but it's important to note that they are still relatively static with quarterly sales from 2022. So highlighting "growth" is kind of misleading, and I would view the sales as flat at best. This is not a bad sign, but it's clear that KPTI needs more indications to get that ball rolling again.

Strength - Many promising clinical irons in the fire for their already-approved drug

The SIENDO subgroup analysis is unequivocally strong. Myelofibrosis data look to be pretty exciting (though still preliminary). KPTI is extending the selinexor story outward pretty fast, and this gives them a lot of important shots on goal.

And the bottom line for KPTI is that management sees a massive opportunity here. If their projects pan out, they guide upwards of $2 billion in sales for selinexor. They certainly have a lot of work to do, but it absolutely indicates that there remains a market to grow for this drug.

Risk - Clear clinical trial evidence is still a good wait away, and results are far from guaranteed

Unfortunately, their most important trials are continuing to accrue, and we won't have readouts (barring some kind of surprising overwhelming efficacy/setback that leads to early study termination) until 2025 at least. This means that they're going to be hoping for data at a critical juncture for cash, as well, unless they've shored up their coffers before then.

Also, when you look at the SIENDO subgroup analysis, the endometrial cancer story looks highly likely to be successful. However, it's important to remember that there are important limitations when trying to interpret these subgroup analyses. Most notably that the study was not powered to find a difference. Importantly, that difference in PFS was massive, and the OS data are shaping up nicely. But there's a big reason that the phase 3 confirmatory trial is essential for this story, and that's because promising signals fail to meet expectations pretty frequently in oncology. I'm not a pessimist here, but I won't have my jaw hit the floor if the ongoing phase 3 study ultimately fails to pan out. And that would be catastrophic for the outlook of KPTI and its ambitious goal of multibillions in sales.

Risk - Selinexor does not have a great reputation among clinicians

Unique among the many approved drugs used on the oncology therapeutic armamentarium is just this...really vicious opposition to selinexor I've seen among researchers in hematologic malignancies. You can view this conversation led by Vinay Prasad as emblematic of the general view of selinexor (and he's not alone with this attitude, I can assure you). Here is an excerpt:

Aaron Goodman, MD: I would characterize it as an awful drug. Prasad: Awful drug? Goodman: Yes. Prasad: And why is that, sir? Goodman: Well, $2,200 to $4,000 a month, so it's clearly not cheap, yet to date there is no data that it makes the patients live longer and the toxicity profile, I would say, is not favorable. The drug company would like to remind us that it does have a novel mechanism. That's about it to me.

This conversation is old, being from 2020, but I can attest to the fact that attitudes have not shifted that much. Well-respected researchers in myelofibrosis have skepticism about what they've heard with respect to toxicity, for example. Researchers in endometrial cancer are more sanguine about the SIENDO data, and to be fair, those findings look quite impressive.

Let's call the sentiment around this drug "more mixed than usual" for an approved therapy. And this is making a somewhat uphill climb for KPTI in the research sphere.

Bottom-Line Summary - Why the Change in Rating?

At a market cap just shy of $120 million, you would think that KPTI is a struggling mid-stage clinical biotech on the verge of fiscal collapse. I stated previously that their potential catalysts were too far away to justify the valuation they held in my previous article, and then they fell 30%-50%. As they continue to remain steady in sales, with new clinical pieces maturing, it's getting very difficult to ignore KPTI. I suggested waiting until more like summer 2024 to take a serious look, but the decline in valuation has provided its own potential.

At these levels, the ceiling is too high for KPTI to be ignored. They still have cash issues that will need to be resolved. They still have substantial risk of clinical trial failure. They still have their most important catalysts more than a year out. But when they're priced in the basement, the potential ceiling has really begun to outweigh the risk, in my opinion.