Earnings Unlikely To Spoil Stock Rally

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

Last week, major tech firms beat lofty earnings expectations.

We don’t see [Q4] earnings results spoiling upbeat market sentiment.

1) Tech gains

A handful of mega-cap tech firms are making an outsized contribution to U.S. earnings.

We see earnings growth landing just below consensus of 11% this year after stagnating in 2023.

2) Margin pressures

Analysts also see margins recovering.

We see margin pressures mounting this year, but tech delivering on earnings and cost-cutting measures allow margins to hold up for now.

3) Inflation and policy rates

Ultimately, we think market sentiment on stocks is anchored on the outlook for policy rates and on inflation. Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against rate cuts in March. We see the Fed cutting rates as it eyes inflation nearing 2%.

Yet, we think the stock rally could be upset by resurgent inflation at some point.

We’re overweight overall U.S. equities, including the AI theme, on a tactical horizon of six to 12 months.

On a strategic horizon, we’re neutral U.S. stocks, as we expect higher-for-longer interest rates to weigh down on valuations.

U.S. Q4 corporate earnings season is in full swing. We don’t see it spoiling upbeat risk appetite for now. The S&P 500 hit an all-time high last week, as most top tech firms beat high earnings expectations. Yet, we think earnings will recover less than markets expect this year after stagnating in 2023. Tech gains and cost-cutting have buoyed margins, but we see pressures mounting over time. We’re overall overweight U.S. stocks, as we think rosy market sentiment can persist for now.

Eyeing a broadening rally

Nasdaq 100 Vs. Equal-Weighted S&P 500, 2010-2024 (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from LSEG Datastream, January 2024)

It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Indexes are unmanaged and performance does not account for fees.

Notes: The chart shows the performance of the Nasdaq 100 index relative to the equal-weighted S&P 500 on a total return basis, rebased to 2010.

In mid-2023, we shifted how we present our tactical views to capture opportunities from mega forces, or big structural forces. Our overall U.S. equity view was neutral - consisting of an underweight at the benchmark level and an overweight to the AI theme. That selectivity has been rewarded in the past 12 months, with tech pushing U.S stocks to all-time highs. The Nasdaq 100 surged 50% in that time, while the equal-weighted S&P 500 rose 4% in what’s been a narrow rally. See the chart. We expect the rally to broaden out as inflation falls further, the Fed starts to cut rates, and the market sticks to its rosy macro outlook. Markets are pricing a soft economic landing where inflation falls to 2% without a recession. With markets tending to focus on one theme at a time, this narrative can support the rally over our tactical horizon and allow it to expand beyond tech. So, we go overweight overall U.S. stocks.

Yet, we stay nimble and ready to pivot as the new regime of greater macro, market and inflation volatility creates a wide range of possible outcomes. The consensus view of a soft landing could be challenged, but that may happen later in the year. We agree with markets that inflation will fall near 2% this year, helping the upward momentum extend into the year. Yet, inflation is unlikely to stay there in the long run. December PCE data out last week showed declining goods prices are still pushing inflation down as consumer spending shifts back to services. Yet, that drag is temporary and goods prices should rise anew when pandemic mismatches have finished unwinding. We think U.S. wage growth is still running too hot for services inflation to slow enough to keep core inflation near 2%. That means inflation will likely rollercoaster up toward 3% in 2025.

Inflation pressures

So far, corporate earnings and profit margins have held up against higher interest rates and costs. We think margins will face pressure in the medium term from high rates, wage pressures and lower but above-target inflation. Wage growth has stayed high as an aging U.S. population keeps the labor market tight. Other mega forces - or big structural shifts - like geopolitical fragmentation also add to inflation pressures, in our view. That’s part of why we think the Fed won’t be able to cut rates as much as in the past. The Fed may push back against market pricing of rate cuts, but we think any resulting equity pullback would likely be temporary - until the risk of resurgent inflation comes into view.

In the euro area, we’re not expecting resurgent inflation. It has fallen as the energy crunch has abated. We see wage growth sliding as the European Central Bank holds policy tight, as it did last week. The Bank of Japan left its loose policy the same last week as it looks for wage gains and accelerating services inflation to anchor overall inflation sustainably at 2%.

Our bottom line

Upward momentum in U.S. stocks could carry on into this year, so we are overweight in our overall view. We stay nimble given the inflation rollercoaster we see ahead. We like AI-related and Japanese stocks on strong earnings potential. In fixed income, we still favor short- and medium-term bonds, as we don’t expect central banks to deliver as many rate cuts as markets expect. And we see the role of long-term bonds as a portfolio diversifier challenged - and stay neutral.

Market backdrop

U.S. stocks pushed to new record highs, recovering from some mixed earnings results and the Fed pushing back against market pricing of a rate cut as soon as March. Some mega-cap tech companies only met lofty earnings expectations, but enough handily beat the expectations to lift the broader market. U.S. 10-year yields jumped after the January payrolls report showed robust job gains and a pop in wage growth. We think ongoing wage pressures and other structural forces will put inflation on a rollercoaster. That’s why the Fed won’t be able to cut rates as much as the market still expects, in our view.

Global PMI data takes center stage this week as we take stock of how corporate margins are holding up against high interest rates. China credit data is also in focus after authorities launched policy stimulus and vowed to support growth at the end of January. We don’t think the structural challenges China is facing this year - and in some cases, further out - have changed: a high savings rate, low domestic investment, a shrinking labor force and waning foreign investment.