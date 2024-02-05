Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Earnings Unlikely To Spoil Stock Rally

Jean Boivin, PhD
Summary

  • We don’t see Q4 earnings challenging upbeat risk appetite even as we see 2024 earnings growth below the consensus. We're overweight U.S. stocks overall.
  • U.S. stocks hit an all-time high last week as mostly solid tech earnings offset some disappointments. U.S. 10-year yields jumped on robust January jobs data.
  • We follow this week’s global PMIs to gauge how firms are adapting to still-high rates. China credit growth is in focus to gauge the impact of policy stimulus.

Transcript

Last week, major tech firms beat lofty earnings expectations.

We don’t see [Q4] earnings results spoiling upbeat market sentiment.

1) Tech gains

A handful of mega-cap tech firms are making an outsized contribution

Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

