sankai

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) is a business development company that provides senior debt loans to middle market companies. The company is externally managed, meaning it does not carry the traditional overhead costs that lenders such as banks carry. The stock currently trades at a dividend yield greater than 11%. Also, the company recently announced the offering of an 8% interest baby bond (MFICL). While the baby bond is trading slightly above par, I believe that both the stock and the baby bond are good income investments, depending on an investor’s risk tolerance.

Seeking Alpha

FINRA

MidCap Financial’s balance sheet consists mainly of investments and debt. The company’s investments are comprised of mostly companies that are not under their control or non-affiliated. Despite the high-rate environment, the fair market value of the company’s investments has held fairly steady throughout 2023.

The company has also been able to reduce its debt load by $50 million. This has led to a slight increase in net asset value, whether measured in total or on a per share basis. In fact, MidCap Financial’s NAV per share has been pretty stable over the past year, ranging from $15.10 to $15.45 per share, and increasing for the last three consecutive quarters.

SEC 10-Q

Earnings Presentation

From a profitability standpoint, MidCap Financial Investment has seen a stronger 2023. The company’s investment income grew by $37 million, or close to 25% in the first three quarters of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago. Expenses did rise by $25 million, which was led by an increase in the interest expenses. Overall, net interest income rose by $13 million to $86 million for the first three quarters of 2023, representing a healthy gain in profitability.

SEC 10-Q

MidCap Financial’s higher interest expense is driven by the fact that most of the company’s debt is based on floating interest rates. $962 million of the more than $1.4 billion in debt consists of a senior secured facility where the interest rate is dependent upon the secured overnight funding rate (SOFR). Fortunately, the company’s investments are also based on floating interest rates as well, with 92% of the loan portfolio tied to floating interest rates. Because of the floating rate structure, the average yield on the company’s investments has risen from 9% to nearly 12% in one year.

Earnings Presentation

Earnings Presentation

Earnings Presentation

Perhaps the most compelling piece of the MidCap Financial Investment thesis is in the cash flow statement. Since the company is a BDC, the cash flow statement consists of operating and financing cash flows. While the gap has shrunk, operating cash flows in 2023 have been $118 million year to date, which is more than sufficient to cover the $99 million dividend obligation. The company has also paid down debt in the last two years and had a minimal reliance on the issuance of common shares.

SEC 10-Q

With respect to risks, investors always need to keep an eye on the performance of the company’s loans. It is fortunate that MidCap Financial Investment has first lien or a secured interest on all its loans, giving it the right to the borrower’s assets in the event of default, but default risk can put the dividend at risk. Fortunately, credit quality remains solid with only $33 million in loans in nonaccrual status, which is less than the same period last year. The company also lends to a diverse group of industries. While the company lends heavily to high tech, healthcare, and business services, these areas combine for less than half of all loans.

Earnings Presentation

Earnings Presentation

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation continues to perform well against the backdrop of a challenging rate environment. The BDC’s borrowers are performing well with nonaccrual loans remaining contained. The company has countered risk by diversifying its portfolio and having its debt structure match its lending structure with floating interest rates. The company is generating the cash flow needed to support the reduction of debt and the funding of its dividend. Whether it's through the common shares or baby bonds, income investors have two good options in this BDC.