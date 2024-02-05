Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ISM Services Rebound, But Continue To Track Weaker Than Official U.S. Data

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.55K Followers

Summary

  • The ISM services index has bounced back nicely in January with the headline index at 53.4 versus 50.5 in December.
  • The ISM employment index has now rebounded to 50.5, but this is only indicating very modest hiring and leaves the index in line with its 6M average.
  • New orders were better, rising to 55.0 from 52.8, while business activity held at 55.8, but again both are only broadly in line with 6M averages.

ISM - Institute of Supply Management acronym concept on cubes

Aksana Kavaleuskaya

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

ISM services rebounds, but contradictions with official data continue

The ISM services index has bounced back nicely in January with the headline index at 53.4 versus 50.5 in December. The consensus was

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.55K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.