SHansche

Investment Thesis

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) provides a buy opportunity for investors seeking a stable, long-term growth stock with liquified natural gas (LNG) exposure due to the company’s global reach, diversified customer base, and highly vertically integrated yet focused nature in a rapidly growing sector relatively insulated from the energy transition. Stock declines of 36% over the last year reflect geopolitically-induced trends in the natural gas market without compromising on the ability of the company to deliver long-term value to investors, whereas the company remains well-exposed to growing markets in Bangladesh, Brazil, and Europe.

Background

Excelerate Energy is an energy company specializing in the importation, regasification, and distribution of LNG. Their services include LNG terminal operations, LNG transportation through a fleet of specialized tanker ships, and the provision of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs). These FSRUs enable the direct delivery of natural gas to areas where traditional land-based LNG infrastructure is not feasible or cost-effective. Excelerate Energy also offers marketing and logistical expertise, as well as distribution services through pipelines, trucks, and other small-scale LNG carriers. In addition to these vertically integrated services, Excelerate Energy’s operations feature a global reach, with terminals in America, Finland, Israel, Brazil, Argentina, the UAE, Pakistan, and Bangladesh among others, connecting some of the world’s fastest-growing markets with the world’s most important suppliers. The company’s business model is centered around catering to the growing demand for cleaner energy sources, as natural gas is considered a cleaner alternative to coal and oil while providing a streamlined and efficient array of services to clients. Providing a narrowly focused yet tightly integrated set of services in one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing sectors of the energy industry, Excelerate Energy is uniquely positioned to provide value and growth well into the future.

Financials

Despite an earnings and share price drop over the last 18 months that reflects a decline in LNG prices, I believe Excelerate Energy’s solid financials as well as long-term stability in the LNG market render it a compelling investment opportunity. Their third-quarter earnings for 2023 were notably robust, showcasing a net income of $46.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $106.9 million, exceeding expectations significantly. The results, attributed to higher charter rates and strategic expense management, underline the company's operational efficacy​​.

CEO Steven Kobos emphasized how Q3’s outstanding performance led to an upward revision in the full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA forecast, now expected to be between $340 million and $350 million. Moreover, the company is strengthening its position through strategic commercial agreements, like the 10-year contract with Petrobras for chartering the FSRU Sequoia and a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with Petrobangla, Bangladesh’s gas energy company. These contracts not only solidify Excelerate's market presence but also promise stable, long-term cash flows, exceeding $4 billion in future contracted FSRU and Terminal Service cash flows​​.

In my view, Excelerate's strategic direction, coupled with its consistent financial performance, positions it as an attractive investment option. The company's ability to secure and deliver on long-term contracts, its strategic expansion into pivotal markets, and its strong financial results build a compelling case for investment. Despite recent share declines reflecting a volatility inherent in energy markets, Excelerate Energy’s structure and market reach make it uniquely positioned to withstand this volatility and deliver shareholder value long into the future.

Buy Factors

In my view, the investment landscape in the energy sector is increasingly favoring LNG due to its versatility and potential for robust growth.

The versatility of LNG, particularly in complementing renewable energy sources like solar and wind, is a crucial component of long-term success. These renewable sources are intermittent by nature, necessitating a flexible and reliable backup. According to a McKinsey study, natural gas, especially LNG, is projected to see growing demand until the mid-2030s and even longer in a 1.5-degree climate pathway scenario​​. This resilience of LNG, coupled with its lower carbon intensity compared to other fossil fuels, positions it as a preferable choice in the energy transition​​.

Secondly, the projected growth rate of the LNG market is a compelling reason to invest. The global LNG market is expected to expand at a 8.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, significantly outpacing the growth of the broader oil and gas sector​​ significantly above the oil and gas sector’s 3.8% CAGR. This growth is driven by the escalating demand for electric power from cleaner energy sources and the declining coal reliance. Especially given the intermittent nature of many fast-growing green energy sources, LNG provides a stable, flexible, and relatively environmentally-friendly alternative to coal and oil power generations while complementing a world increasingly dependent on intermittent wind and solar power.

Furthermore, the United States, being the world’s largest exporter of LNG, predominantly houses LNG regasification facilities owned by supermajors or private entities. This presents a unique investment opportunity in EE, a company solely focused on the LNG business. EE’s vertical integration, encompassing the entire LNG supply chain, offers a more stable and consistent growth trajectory. Such integration ensures resilience against market volatility and better positions LNG companies for future sustainability​​.

Finally, the longevity of the LNG market demand further solidifies my thesis. McKinsey's report suggests that LNG demand will peak around the mid-2040s, which offers a substantial window for sustained growth and return on investment​​. The combination of its environmental benefits, lower cost compared to conventional fuels, and the growing demand for LNG in power generation, particularly in the United States, reinforces the potential of LNG as a lucrative investment​​.

In conclusion, I believe that investing in LNG as an industry, and specifically in vertically integrated companies like EE, is not just a sound decision for the present but a strategic move for the future. The market dynamics, environmental considerations, and growth projections all align to make LNG a cornerstone in the evolving energy landscape.

Potential Risks

Recent trends have shown a dramatic increase in Europe's LNG imports by 60% in 2022, despite an overall reduction in gas demand, as Europe sought alternatives to Russian pipeline gas​​. While this surge in demand has bolstered the LNG market, there is a risk of persistently low LNG prices due to factors like price volatility​​. However, this risk is mitigated by the essential nature of LNG as a reliable alternative to Russian natural gas, especially in the short-to-medium term. This need for energy security in Europe underscores the critical role of LNG, suggesting that while prices may fluctuate, demand will likely remain strong.

Excelerate Energy also faces domestic regulatory challenges, particularly from the Biden Administration’s recent pause on approvals for LNG export terminals. Although Excelerate Energy currently has sufficient capacity for LNG export in the domestic US market, and North American LNG regasification capacity is expected to increase over the next decade to nearly 25 billion cubic feet per day based on currently approved projects, these new regulations signal concerns about long-term growth potential and regulatory hostility. Despite these concerns, these developments are highly unlikely to have short-term effects to Excelerate Energy’s earnings and potentially could be reversed by future US administrations.

Projected North American LNG Export Capacity (US Department of Energy)

Stock and Earnings Declines: The recent year-over-year stock declines and earnings reductions can be attributed to the fall in LNG prices. However, this decline was somewhat predictable, as the previous rise was due to the abrupt interruption of Russian gas supplies. This situation demonstrates LNG's adaptability and its importance to the European economy. Consequently, the current lower stock prices may represent a buying opportunity, as Excelerate Energy's financial foundation remains solid, and the market conditions causing the decline are likely temporary.

The LNG market is typically highly dependent on China. However, Excelerate Energy's growth prospects are increasingly driven by new markets in Europe, India, and the United States. Despite China's significant role in the global LNG market, the company's expansion into other robust markets mitigates this risk. In addition, Excelerate Energy is less exposed to China than most other LNG providers, with primary customer bases being found in Brazil, Bangladesh, and Finland. Excelerate Energy even has less exposure to the US than many domestic competitors, with significant terminals in gas producing countries such as Qatar. For these reasons, Excelerate Energy is better positioned to weather changing market dynamics than competitors.

Excelerate Energy Global Reach (Natural Gas Intel)

In conclusion, while these risks are pertinent, the broader context of global energy trends and Excelerate Energy’s strategic positioning suggest that these factors alone do not define the stock price. The company's adaptability, expanding market base, and alignment with environmental goals present opportunities for growth, countering these risks.

Valuation

Excelerate Energy is currently trading at a P/E of 13.84, above the sector median of 11.70. However, given the volatility inherent in the energy markets, I believe that the current P/E is not particularly reflective of the long-term value of the firm. Given its fast growing market, diverse customer base, and critical importance of the global energy supply, in addition to the vertically-integrated nature of the business resulting in less volatility, I believe that Excelerate Energy deserves a valuation above the long-term sector median.

While I do not believe it likely for gas prices to recover to the highs seen in early-mid 2022, I do believe that we will see some recovery due to increased demand from developing nations, as well as a more vigorous US economy following increases in consumer confidence as well as interest rate cuts boosting demand.

As such, assuming a recovery in natural gas prices to above $3 per million btu, as well as Excelerate continuing to expand their customer base worldwide, I believe Excelerate can expand earnings by at least 20% over the median term while markets recognize the value of a somewhat less volatile sector of the oil & gas industry. As such, I believe a target price 30% above the current level of $16.01 to be reasonable, with a medium term share forecast of around $21.

Potential projections for EE Share Price (Business Insider)

Conclusion

Excelerate Energy's financial health, strategic market position, vertically-integrated nature, and global reach all serve to highlight its resilience and growth prospects in the dynamic LNG sector. Despite industry fluctuations, Excelerate Energy maintains financial resilience and strategic market presence, from Bangladesh to Brazil, underscored by significant contracts and a global operational footprint, making it a sound investment.

Given long-term trends, including a shift to intermittent clean energy, a buildup of LNG infrastructure, as well as long-term demand growth in the developing world, I believe Excelerate Energy is an excellent fit for investors seeking a relatively future-proof growth stock in an often volatile and unpredictable oil and gas industry.