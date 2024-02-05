Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rare Stock Picks In January 2024 - From 45 Discerning Analysts

Feb. 05, 2024 2:00 PM ETWIT, NXPI, FTNT, IBM, CAN, CRNT, ALNY, CERT, TELA, GTH, MA, PYPL, NBBK, RELY, HTGC, SSTK, ZI, NFLX, BABA, CROX, LCID, BYDDY, F, JMIA, HY, ORN, PAYC, NXT, MWA, UPWK, AAL, AGCO, DRSHF, SHIP, MP, TG, X, CPE, GTY, OPI, AEL.PR.A, PBDC, GDL2 Comments
SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly profile picture
SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly
2.27K Followers

Summary

  • Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Stock Picks series. Today, we're highlighting January 2024 investment picks you may have missed.
  • As you know, some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today's market environment.
  • The following new investment ideas were made by analysts who have NO OTHER Buy/Strong Buy recommendations in the past 3 months, making them rare selections.

In January the S&P was up ~1.6%, building on the strong rally last year. Are there any remaining compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of January 2024 Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Technology

Wipro (WIT) - Value investor High Watermark Investments says there is potential for 25% upside over the next few quarters and there are green shoots on the back of the uptick in discretionary spending. - Wipro: Potential Upside Ahead

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) - Value investor Quantric Capital says NXPI is attractively priced with a healthy balance sheet and consistent growth in FCF. - NXP Semiconductors: Attractive Opportunity With Secular Tailwinds

Fortinet (FTNT) - Growth at a reasonable price investor Miguel Daban says FTNT has a strong business model with a large TAM, expected double-digit growth and a founder-led management team with a proven track record of effective capital allocation. - Fortinet: A Nice Way To Surf A Macro Trend

IBM (IBM) - Value investor Henry Miles says IBM is materially undervalued, trading like an industrial also-ran even though it’s among the leaders in cloud services, AI, and quantum computing. - IBM: Trading Like The Also-Ran It Isn't

Canaan (CAN) - Longtime analyst KGR Ventures says the stock could experience a significant bull run in 2024 due to favorable industry catalysts such as the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs and the halving event. - Canaan: Is The Hibernation Finally Over?

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) - analyst and portfolio manager Philip MacKellar says Ceragon Networks is his top pick for 2024 due to its growing business, buy-out potential and low valuations. - Ceragon Networks: A Top

This article was written by

SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly profile picture
SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly
2.27K Followers

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Stefan Lingmerth profile picture
Stefan Lingmerth
Today, 2:17 PM
Comments (91)
Thanks for feature little me 😊
S
SmartGuyDMoney
Today, 2:16 PM
Comments (6)
You missing on a gem: Skillsoft (SKIL) led by Jeffrey Tarr.

Book value is $54/share.

Put a spotlight on its value!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WIT--
Wipro Limited
NXPI--
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
FTNT--
Fortinet, Inc.
IBM--
International Business Machines Corporation
CAN--
Canaan Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.