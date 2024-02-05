Rare Stock Picks In January 2024 - From 45 Discerning Analysts

In January the S&P was up ~1.6%, building on the strong rally last year. Are there any remaining compelling investment ideas out there that may have flown under your radar?

Below is a list of January 2024 Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.

Technology

Wipro (WIT) - Value investor High Watermark Investments says there is potential for 25% upside over the next few quarters and there are green shoots on the back of the uptick in discretionary spending. - Wipro: Potential Upside Ahead

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) - Value investor Quantric Capital says NXPI is attractively priced with a healthy balance sheet and consistent growth in FCF. - NXP Semiconductors: Attractive Opportunity With Secular Tailwinds

Fortinet (FTNT) - Growth at a reasonable price investor Miguel Daban says FTNT has a strong business model with a large TAM, expected double-digit growth and a founder-led management team with a proven track record of effective capital allocation. - Fortinet: A Nice Way To Surf A Macro Trend

IBM (IBM) - Value investor Henry Miles says IBM is materially undervalued, trading like an industrial also-ran even though it’s among the leaders in cloud services, AI, and quantum computing. - IBM: Trading Like The Also-Ran It Isn't

Canaan (CAN) - Longtime analyst KGR Ventures says the stock could experience a significant bull run in 2024 due to favorable industry catalysts such as the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs and the halving event. - Canaan: Is The Hibernation Finally Over?

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) - analyst and portfolio manager Philip MacKellar says Ceragon Networks is his top pick for 2024 due to its growing business, buy-out potential and low valuations. - Ceragon Networks: A Top Pick For 2024

Healthcare

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) - Dan Strack, who focuses on long-term growth trends and underappreciated sectors, says ALNY has the opportunity to dominate the ATTR amyloidosis industry and a successful HELIOS-B trial would be a game changer - Alnylam's Huge Opportunity

Certara (CERT) - growth investor Equity Eagle says Certara has a strong position in the market, and strategic acquisitions and expansions, along with its innovative software products, position it well for future growth. - Certara: Applied BioMath Acquisition And Simcyp Launch Should Drive Growth

TELA Bio (TELA) - Value investor Eric Egana says that despite several issues, there is enough to like here to make this a small buy, including strong sales growth and there is clearly a market for its products. - TELA Bio: Looks Like A Buy, But Some Pieces Missing To Make This A Strong Buy

Genetron (GTH) - Longtime analyst Anthony H. Steinmetz notes the arbitrage opportunity given the favorable odds of a timely deal closure. - Genetron Holdings' Enticing Arbitrage Return

Finance / Fintech

Mastercard (MA) - Divided-focused investor Dividend Yield Theorist says MA is reasonably valued and a high-quality business with a strong track record of success. - Mastercard: High-Quality Business For A Reasonable Price

PayPal (PYPL) - Stefan Lingmerth, who has 20 years of institutional experience in research and portfolio management, says PYPL’s current valuation presents an excellent value proposition, it is a dominant player in the rapidly expanding digital payment processing sector and the robust cash flow paves the way for share buybacks. - Beyond The Downturn: Analyzing PayPal's Inherent Value And Comeback Potential In 2024

NB Bancorp (NBBK) - Value investor Hemlock Partners says NBBK trades at 77% of tangible book value, is expected to repurchase shares and potentially issue dividends, leading to a total return of 20-30% over the next 24 months. - Bank Buzz: NB Bancorp Looks Inexpensive With Multiple Catalysts To Deliver Returns

Remitly Global (RELY) - Former long/short equity hedge fund analyst Barn Owl Analyst says the sell-off post-3Q earnings despite a revenue/EBITDA beat is a buying opportunity as RELY continues to see strong returns on user acquisition and the long-term thesis remains intact. - Buy Remitly As Fears Around Marketing Spend Are Unfounded

Hercules Capital (HTGC) - Left Brain Wealth Management, who focuses on companies with accelerating fundamentals, says HTGC is a buy as it has a durable business model, diversification, a large annual distribution and disciplined lending process. - Turnaround 2024: Financials And Healthcare

PayPal (PYPL) - Long/Short investor Banana Stand Capital says PayPal is too cheap to ignore as it is expected to see accelerated revenue growth and improved margins, leading to a potential rerating. - PayPal: Too Cheap To Ignore

Communications

Shutterstock (SSTK) - Growth Stock Prospector, who focuses in the micro, small, and mid-cap space, says SSTK is a misunderstood company with strong growth prospects and a reasonable valuation. - Shutterstock: A Company In Transition

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) - Barbell Alpha, an equity analyst with over 16 years' experience (including on the buyside), says ZI is a strong buy as its unparalleled B2B contact database will benefit from the demand for high-quality data and AI-driven marketing. - ZoomInfo To Lead The Second Wave Of AI Investments

Netflix (NFLX) - Northern Reflections on Value, who focuses on value/GARP stocks, says profitability-boosting measures like paid sharing and the ad-supported tier are still in their early days, Netflix is likely to remain the market leader for quite a while and it will continue to benefit from price hikes and margin expansion. - Netflix: Upside Potential Remains But Reduced By Strong Rebound

Consumer Discretionary

Alibaba (BABA) - Value Compounder, who focuses on stocks with a margin of safety, says the current valuation reflects revenue growth of -2%, which is overly pessimistic - Alibaba: A Wonderful Opportunity For Investors With Risk Tolerance

Alibaba (BABA) - Value investor Rasoli research says BABA is cheap at just 5.6x FCF and the growth in its non-core segments is overlooked and presents an opportunity for increased profitability. - Alibaba: Buying Opportunity Despite Geopolitical Risk

Crocs (CROX) - Growth at a reasonable price investor Moat Investing says the steep decline in shares since last April is a buying opportunity as it is undervalued with a solid position in the footwear industry with potential for growth. - Crocs: Growth At A Reasonable Price

Lucid (LCID) - Li Eason, who focuses on companies with high product quality and growth potential, says LCID should benefit from the growth of the electric car market while the launch of its new SUV model is a catalyst. - Lucid: Why I'm Not Worried About The Cash Burn

BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) - Longtime analyst Sunil Shah highlights BYD’s valuation gap with Tesla, even though the former is about to become the largest EV company by sales in the world - BYD: Build Your Dreams On Tesla's Imminent Valuation Shrink

Ford (F) - Growth investor Kelly James Frank says recent challenges (supply-chain disruptions, higher interest rates and labor negotiations) have run their course and the share price is ready for a modest movement north with only moderate risk. - Ford: A Careful Buy

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) - Longtime analyst Capital Market Laboratories says JMIA is a buy given the improved expenses/losses, strong growth and management with a clear plan that is executing it well. - Jumia Excellent Progress; The Apex Of Change

Services

Paycom Software (PAYC) - Value investor DJTF Investments says PAYC is a buy with multiple growth drivers and the projected double-digit growth in cash flow over the next five years should result in significant upside. - Paycom: BETI Looks Good Long-Term

Upwork (UPWK) - Buyside equity analyst Enrique Boente says UPWK is an idea with high optionality and well-balanced risk/reward, and offers exposure to the growing freelancing industry. - Upwork: A Long-Term Investment In The Freelancing Industry

Industrials

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) - Longtime analyst WYCO Researcher says there is still upside even after the strong rally. - Hyster-Yale Remains A Buy Despite Soaring 55% Over The Last 2 Months

Orion Group (ORN) - Long/Short equity analyst Stella Mwende says ORN is a buy due to the turnaround, improving profitability and high backlog. - Orion Group Holdings: Top Construction Stock To Consider In 2024

Nextracker (NXT) - Innovation Sustainability Growth, who focuses on innovative companies, says NXT benefits from the solar power ecosystem growth, is growing profitably and has a healthy balance sheet. - Nextracker Inc.: Riding The Solar Power Tide While Growing Profitably

Mueller Water Products (MWA) - Portfolio manager Corey Yeap says MWA is facing temporary manufacturing challenges associated with ongoing investment initiatives that is obscuring its underlying profitability potential, while it is poised to capitalize on the pent-up demand for water infrastructure upgrades. - Mueller Water: Margins Poised For Rebound As Manufacturing Challenges Fade

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) - Subrato Roy, a financial risk professional with 15 years of experience, says AGCO could see an uptick from improving inflation and its positioning against competition. - AGCO: Tactical Cycle Opportunity And Potential Competitive Value

DroneShield (OTCPK:DRSHF) - Longtime analyst Russell Katz says DroneShield should benefit from strong demand given the increasing threat of drones, as it has experienced significant growth and received large orders from governments and organizations worldwide. - The Age Of Drones Requires A DroneShield

Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) - Value investor Thewaltzy says to buy on weakness as it’s fairly priced, dry bulk rates are strong going into 2024 and there are multiple potential catalysts. - Seanergy Maritime: Accumulate On Weakness

Airlines

American Airlines (AAL) - Value investor Andrew Cournoyer says AAL is undervalued with a forward P/E of 5.5x despite its rebounding operations. - American Airlines' Pricing Resembles Pandemic Levels

Materials

MP Materials (MP) - Longtime analyst Oriental Trader says MP is an American supply chain independence play as it is a leading company in rare earth minerals. - MP Materials: Rare Earth Leader With Potential Significant Upside

Tredegar (TG) - Value investor Miguel Marecos Duarte says TG is undervalued and notes that it has implemented initiatives to improve financials while the sale of a business division and potential for a return to normal results make this an attractive investment opportunity. - Tredegar: A Corporate Restructuring And Downcycle Mask A Great Opportunity

United States Steel (X) - Jared Whitley, an analyst with experience in politics and the defense industry, discusses the proposed takeover of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel. Nippon-U.S. Steel Deal Will Be Great For Investors

Energy

Callon Petroleum (CPE) - Atticvs Research, who has been an active investor since 1980, says CPE is a buy as it has catalysts following the takeover offer from APA Corporation in an all-stock deal. - Callon Petroleum Shareholders: Attractive Choices

Real Estate

Getty Realty (GTY) - ISTJ Investor, an individual investor with 20 plus years of experience, says GTY is trading below estimated fair value with an attractive 6.4% yield while it has triple net leases on its e-commerce and recession-resistant retail properties. - Getty Realty: Convenience Store Success

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) - Value investor Diamond Value Seeker says the sell-off after the dividend cut is a buying opportunity as the implied cap rate of 12.2% is much higher than the 6.9% based on the appraised value. - Office Properties Income: Catching The Falling Knife After The Dividend Cut

Income Investing, ETFs and Closed-End Funds

American Equity Investment Life preferred (AEL.PR.A) - Income-focused investor Darren McCammon highlights an idea for investors interested in the preferred stock space. AEL.PR.A And Other 20%+ Yield To Call Preferred Stock Opportunities

Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) - Longtime analyst Steven Bavaria posted his first buy recommendation since September, highlighting the following ETF for income investors. PBDC: 'Keeping It Simple' With Our BDC Investments

Gabelli Global Deal Fund (GDL) - Value investor Jacob Franklin says GDL trades at a 20%+ discount to NAV with a strong investment track record and it is taking advantage of the discount by aggressively returning capital to shareholders. - GDL Trades At A 20% Discount To NAV Despite A Track Record Of Outperformance

Inclusion Criteria: The above ideas were objectively compiled based on the set criteria. Exclusions include new Seeking Alpha analysts, broad market calls, crypto ideas, leveraged ETFs, and stocks that were repeat recommendations by the analyst.

Thanks for reading.

This account (SA Rare Stock Picks Monthly) will publish future iterations of this report in the upcoming months. If you missed our Rare Stock Picks from December, you can find it here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.