Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - February 2, 2024

Feb. 05, 2024
Summary

  • The long-term return forecast for the Global Market Index (GMI) continued to ease in January, dipping to an annualized 6.6% total return.
  • GMI represents a theoretical benchmark of the optimal portfolio for the average investor with an infinite time horizon.
  • GMI’s projections, however, are expected to be somewhat more reliable vs. the estimates for its components.

The long-term return forecast for the Global Market Index (GMI) continued to ease in January, dipping to an annualized 6.6% total return, based on the average of three models (defined below). GMI is a market value-weighted portfolio that holds all the

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.26K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Comments (1)

RettW profile picture
RettW
Today, 2:17 PM
Comments (1.23K)
So, it looks like you have all the ingredients- past returns, past volatilities, estimated future returns, and historical errors in the estimates- to perform a Black-Litterman matrix multiplication deriving melded future returns and standard deviations.
From there you can perform a standard mean variance optimization and tell us what ETF mix has the highest reward to risk ratio for this year.
