Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stunned the Street last Thursday when they reported Q4 sales that grew 25% and earnings that grew 203%, quarter-over-quarter. The graphic below shows what their last two quarters look like:

Not bad for a company that has now been public since 2012 and recently surpassed one trillion dollars in market cap.

How far off was the average of the 33 analysts that cover the stock? META's revenue beat the Street estimates by almost one billion dollars. They came in at just over $40b when the street was expecting $39b.

Most of the revenue growth came from their family of apps: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Their revenue here almost doubled from the same quarter last year.

META's earnings estimates for the quarter were at $4.94 per share; instead, they came in at $5.33 per share. The market reaction also demonstrated just how far off the analysts were.

Consider that this just over one trillion dollars in market cap company was up 20.32% on over four times normal volume on Friday, the day after earnings. That is a huge day for a stock that size. It was the biggest one-day, market cap gain in the history of the market.

By the time the final bell rang on Friday, the company had grown to a $1.22 trillion market cap company. It gained just over $20b in market cap in just one day. That is equivalent to almost seven firms the size of Snap Inc. (SNAP).

Going into Thursday's report, META was one of our largest positions, and it is now an even larger position in our Premier Growth Portfolio.

It is one of 20 stocks that we currently own in that portfolio. The stock is up 59.6% since we purchased it on 7/11/23. The portfolio is up 118.9% since we started it on 1/1/19.

Before the big day on Friday, we had META ranked at #16 overall in our proprietary database which we use to help with our stock selection. We also make this database available to our subscribers.

The ranking is based on a combination of performance (alpha) and valuation. Almost all quant systems are based on performance only. I learned long ago (especially back in the year 2000) that valuation should be at least one-half of a ranking system.

Momentum investors almost always ignore valuations, and value investors almost always ignore performance. I have learned during my 24 years as a professional money manager and analyst that they are both important.

I have seen a lot of momentum stocks over the years with nosebleed valuations that had to come back down to earth, and I have seen a lot of value traps that are absolutely dead in the water from a momentum point of view.

So, let us begin by taking a look at the momentum and valuation numbers before META produced its eye-popping report on Friday.

After we do that, we will look at what META's valuation looks like going forward after their fresh guidance update.

As you can see from the screenshot above, META has been clobbering the S&P 500 (SP500) over the last month, three months, and twelve months. It has earned a momentum grade of A+.

You can also see that the three-year, five-year, and ten-year performance has delivered quite a bit of alpha to investors. It gets an overall performance grade of B, but the stock has been red-hot lately, hence the A+ momentum grade.

We like to buy strong stocks as long as the valuation makes sense. We will look at that in a bit.

We also use technical analysis to assess the strength of a stock. I look at one-year charts of everything that we own and are considering on a daily basis. This usually adds up to about 500-1,000 charts per day.

Here is what META's chart looked like the day before its big move last Friday. Keep in mind that we bought it back on July 11th, 2023.

Like most other tech stocks, META did very poorly in the rising interest rate environment that the Fed created in 2022. Rising interest rates cause multiples to contract and obviously, tech stocks are the most vulnerable.

META finally bottomed in early November of last year when the market started sensing that the Fed was getting closer and closer to a pivot.

The Nasdaq was also bottoming out about this time and finally completed that bottom in early January of this year. We called a bottom in the Nasdaq in an article that we wrote back on January 6th of this year.

The chart above also shows the "golden cross" that the stock made back in early March. Between the performance numbers and strengthening chart, the stock easily met our momentum criteria.

Now let's look at its valuation, the day before its big move.

Our five-year target price for META last Thursday was $732.00. This represented just over 85% upside potential. We require at least 75% upside on stocks that we buy (in addition to good momentum).

Our valuation was based on $20.07 in earnings in 2024, a 15% growth rate over the next five years, and a multiple of around 22X. This yielded a target price of $732 and 85% upside potential over the next five years.

The numbers were even more lucrative than that when we bought it back in July, but the stock still met our criteria the day before the earnings report. In fact, I was buying it for new clients early last week.

We use this momentum/value formula on all of the stocks in our universe. These two criteria narrow down our universe of 5,381 to about 300-500 candidates daily.

META also announced a big stock buyback (accretive to earnings) and it initiated its first dividend. It now qualifies for our Dividend and Growth portfolios, which also consists of about 20 stocks when it is fully invested.

I would rather own a fast-growing small dividend payer than a slow-growing high dividend payer. The combination of growth and a dividend can make for some very potent total return.

Now that we have reviewed the stock of META before Thursday's big report, what are its prospects going forward? Is it still a buy here after their surprising big beat?

Here is a look at META's past history and future forecast for their earnings. It is important to remember that stocks follow earnings as long as the multiple does not get too far out of line.

The earnings estimates for this year are now $23.40 for this year and $25.93 for next year. The consensus earnings growth rate estimate for the next five years is 32% per year. This is the average of the 33 analysts that cover the stock.

Our estimate is much more conservative than that. We are currently at 16% per year.

So let's now do the math.

META EPS PROJECTIONS

2024=$23.50

2025=$25.93

2026=$30.08

2027=$34.89

2028=$40.47.

Our earnings estimate for META five years from now is now $40.47 per share. This is quite a bit higher than it was before their new guidance.

Using a 22X multiple on those earnings, our 5-year target price goes up from $732 per share to $890 per share. This now represents an 87.5% upside potential from its current price.

Meta Platforms, Inc. stock obviously still meets our momentum criteria. With this revision upwards, it also still meets our valuation criteria. This stock is still a BUY in our estimation.