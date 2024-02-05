Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Meta Platforms Still A Buy?

Bill Gunderson
Bill Gunderson
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. reported strong sales and earnings growth, exceeding Street estimates by almost $1 billion.
  • Most of the revenue growth came from their family of apps: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
  • Meta's market cap grew by over $20 billion in just one day, the largest one-day gain in market cap history.

Close up of a young woman using smartphone on social media network application. Viewing posts, giving likes or love, making friends on social media pages in the city. People engaging in networking with technology. Social media addiction concept

d3sign/Moment via Getty Images

d3sign/Moment via Getty Images

This article was written by

Bill Gunderson
Bill Gunderson
21.47K Followers

Bill Gunderson is CEO and Chief Market Strategist at Gunderson Capital. He is a professional money manager, former research analyst, author, and media personality with over 24 years of experience.

He runs the investing group Best Stocks Now! Premium. The group offers users: daily commentary and forecasts for the markets, live buy and sell signals, 4 portfolios, a daily 45-minute show, a weekly in-depth market newsletter, full access to the Best Stocks Now App that Bill invented, and chat for discussion and direct access to Bill for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

InvestInMETA
InvestInMETA
Today, 3:02 PM
Comments (6.1K)
Is Meta Platforms Still A Buy?

You betcha!
j
jdlgsm
Today, 2:47 PM
Comments (636)
My problem with META is that I cannot understand what it is that they actually do to improve the lives of people in the American economy.

The author mentions Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. I have a Facebook account. But most people my age don't, so it is of limited use in keeping up with my friends.

The downside of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp is that they seem to emphasize the importance of conformity. This is deadly to a democracy which thrives on individuals forming their own opinions on issues, not on just copying the views of others.

Compare with the other members of the Magnificent Seven. TSLA is now in trouble but it hopes to develop self-driving cars. Compare that with META! Or GOOGL developed DeepMind which solved the protein folding problem, which may eventually lead to cures for cancer. AAPL makes the best PC's in the world and then there is the iPhone. MSFT has focused on developing applications of AI. AMZN has transformed commerce, allowing me to buy any book in print and order salt-free bread for a salt-free diet not available at local supermarkets.

What has META actually done? I think nothing whatsoever.
InvestInMETA
InvestInMETA
Today, 3:00 PM
Comments (6.1K)
@jdlgsm Spare us your moral investing dilemma... if you're here for ESG investing, there's plenty of companies to choose from without putting forth a useless diatribe informing the world of how uninterested you are in this one.
c
carterrd
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (21)
Meta gained over $200b in market cap in a day not $20b as is mentioned repeatedly in the article
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

