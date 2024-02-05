Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lotus Bakeries NV (LOTBY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 05, 2024
Lotus Bakeries NV (OTCPK:LOTBY) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 5, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jan Boone - Chief Executive Officer

Isabelle Maes - Chief Marketing Officer

Mike Cuvelier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Craeymeersch - Kepler Capital

Maxime Stranart - ING Group

Samantha Darbyshire - Berenberg

Mikheil Omanadze - Exane BNP Paribas

Jan Boone

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Management Presentation of our Annual Results. I'm here in Lembeke, together with Mike Cuvelier, our CFO; and Isabelle Maes, our CMO and CEO of Natural Foods. So we will be all presenting part of the presentation today.

It's a great day for our company, and I'm incredibly proud to announce that we have achieved a remarkable milestone, EUR1 billion. It's quite influent for our company. After 91 years, we have reached that milestone. And we've seen an acceleration of our top-line this last decade, but especially 2023 has created a record growth here of more than EUR185 million. It certainly surpassed our own expectations for '23, and its healthy growth.

Our profitability has remained consistently strong, and you can -- looking at the P&L, it shows on the different consolidated lines, on the EBITs, on EBITDA, and also on enhanced profits. And thanks to this nice profitability, we have generated a robust cash flow, and that cash flow resulted in a significant decrease in our leverage level to just 0.6x net financial debt on recurring EBITDA.

A very healthy and low debt level, although tool investments the last two years amounts to almost EUR250 million. So that shows that we created good cash flow these past years. And looking at our two key strategic pillars, Biscoff and Lotus Natural Foods, and they have, once again, demonstrated exceptional organic growth. And these are the pillars that contribute significantly to our overall success.

Comments

