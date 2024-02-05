BeeBright

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is an important player in the digital authentication space, with a particularly good position in financial service companies.

I wrote about OSPN in 2022, with a Hold rating. Since then, the stock has not performed compared to the broad technology indexes.

At the time, I believed that the risk/reward ratio was not good enough. The risk was that OneSpan restructuring would not deliver the promised outcomes while trading at high multiples of profitability. The reward was that the company would deliver, and therefore the price would be fair. Heads I lose, Tails I don't win much. Not my type of opportunity. At the time, giant technology companies like Meta or Google traded at better multiples than OneSpan.

In this review, I find that, indeed, the company's restructuring has not worked out yet. The company's CEO has changed again, the company's activist investors are not happy with the results, and margins and revenue growth are still muted.

Albeit the stock is trading below the price it had in mid-2022, and that valued for parts or considered as an acquisition target, its price is not excessive, I still do not consider it an opportunity. The reason is that I prefer not to speculate on a potential acquisition but rather invest based on the company's own merits and operations, which have been less than stellar for the past year and a half.

I might reconsider if the company can provide signs of cost structure improvements and market growth. In the meantime, I prefer to wait.

More promises, fewer deliveries

Back in the year-end 2022 earnings presentation, the company guided for FY23 results of about $235 million in revenues and $3 to $6 million in adjusted EBITDA. In a recent press release announcing its change of CEO (second since the restructuring started), the company also announced that it would exceed yearly expectations by closing at $229 million in revenues and $2 to $4 million in adjusted EBITDA. This is below their original guidance, but the company still presented it as an achievement.

In the 2022 presentation, the company promised that the FY22-FY25 revenue CAGR of its digital agreements segment would be 35%. However, the data from the 3Q23 10-Q shows that the segment grew 6.5% YoY for the quarter and 1.4% for the 9M period. This means that to accomplish the guidance, the company must grow at a 56% CAGR in 2024 and 2025.

On the company's earnings call for 3Q23, the management team congratulated itself on achieving close to $45 million in yearly cumulative savings from the restructuring plan, with an end goal of achieving $60 million by year-end 2024. However, there is not a single cost account in 2023 that is below its 2022 levels, except for R&D. In particular, unallocated corporate expenses grew 11% and represent more than 30% of all OpEx, or more than $50 million.

Evidently, these results have not resulted in the happiness of some shareholders and the Board. Not only did the company change its CEO in January, but a group of activist investors with seats on the Board called for a sale of the company around August last year.

Product and competition

OneSpan is considered a leader in its space by many of the major vendor consultants, like S&P Global, G2, IDC, and Aragon. Generally, these companies are considered objective, and therefore, I have no doubts that OneSpan's products are genuinely good.

Further, the company's website offers 75% lower prices than Docusign and covers enterprise transition costs.

The question I cannot answer then is why OneSpan cannot grow its revenues at the pace of DocuSign if the product is so much better and so much cheaper, it has completely revamped its salesforce, and is working with optimized vendors, as mentioned in the company's earnings call.

Data by YCharts

The analysts for the aforementioned consultancies agree that whereas Docusign or Adobe are more general-purpose products integrated into lower-value transactions, OneSpan's suite is more geared towards high-value, financially oriented transactions. This could be one explanation for why the company is lagging behind DocuSign. Whereas Docusign might be growing in the long tail of not-so-important transactions (purchases in e-commerce, HR documents, etc.), the high-value transaction market might be more muted as banks and insurers cut costs.

Optimism, valuation and upside risk

OneSpan trades at a smaller market cap than I wrote about it in June 2022. Further, given that the company has little liabilities and a cash reserve, its EV is even lower.

Data by YCharts

The primary bull case for OSPN is twofold: either the company can improve its profitability and, therefore, trade at a closer multiple to Docusign, or it gets acquired by a competitor to DocuSign. Although I am definitely not recommending shorting OneSpan (simply not purchasing it), these could be considered upside risks.

The first argument has two setbacks: first, OneSpan is not improving, and the restructuring program has been in place for two years; second, even if OneSpan's profitability improved, the belief that it can trade at DocuSign's or Adobe's multiples when those companies are much more established and defended is, at least, optimistic.

The second argument is a little more sensitive. The $350 million EV does not represent a huge excess when the company is evaluated by parts or considered a potential acquisition target by DocuSign or one of its competitors.

For example, the company's profitable security solutions segment (focused on authentication via hardware) generated operating profits of $40 million in the 9M23 period. This is more than enough to justify a $350 million EV.

Today, OneSpan is a single entity, and the security solutions segment's profits are eaten by a hungry corporate account, with unallocated corporate expenses of more than $50 million and growing 11% YoY, as mentioned in a previous section. Further, the still nascent digital agreements segment reported $18 million in operating losses for the 9M23 period.

That means the company could pay for itself only with the security solutions segment in a potential sale, and then give the other segments for free. Or a potential acquirer could cut through a lot of those corporate expenses. This data point alone is enough justification for many bulls on the stock.

However, even for specialized analysts, predicting M&A is a highly uncertain activity. Further, an M&A event is external to OneSpan for the most part, and the company cannot do much to bring it to completion besides improving its operations, which is precisely what it is failing to do. Finally, the best complement for DocuSign or a peer is not the security solutions (hardware) segment, but rather the (unprofitable and not growing) Digital Agreements segment. The valuation may not be based on the most profitable segment but rather on the more nascent one.

Conclusions

I believe OneSpan is not offering any sign of improving its operations, with lagging revenues and costs that are not improving, even after removing all restructuring. I prefer to invest in a company where I'm paid to wait because if the stock or the economy does not perform, the company's management is still working hard on improving the bottom line. That is not the case with OneSpan.

Further, even if the company's guidance for FY24 was fulfilled, and OneSpan generated 20% adjusted EBITDA (or, like Munger called it, fake earnings), it would still trade at close to 10x adjusted forward EBITDA. Plenty of great companies are out there trading at much cheaper valuations of today's earnings without any implementation risk. I don't see what is the premium for investing in OneSpan.