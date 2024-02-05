Wall Street Lunch: Apple Vision Pro Thirst

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Apple Vision Pro officially went on sale this weekend and the early appeal from customers is "surprising," despite its prohibitive cost. That’s the opinion of Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

Ives says: "While price points are clearly high at $3,500 with a limited audience outside of developers out of the gates, we are surprised at the early mass market appeal Vision Pro is sparking with a jaw dropper 600 apps (and counting) built for Vision Pro well above expectations."

He’s got an Outperform rating on the stock with a $250 price target.

Adding to the success is that customer intrigue shows a curiosity in the Vision Pro not seen in "many years," Ives added.

Apple could sell as many as 600,000 Vision Pro units this year (up from a previous estimate of 460,000) and sell 1 million in 2025. However, he believes this is "just the start" as the next version is likely to be priced below $2,000 and look more like a pair of sunglasses.

"We believe Apple Vision Pro is a potential game changer over the coming years and Cupertino has found clear success with this next generation form factor surpassing by a wide margin original Street expectations."

Stocks were holding steady after Fed chief Jay Powell’s ’60 Minutes’ interview where he echoed his patience on rate cuts. But they took a tumble when the latest services inflation data arrived.

The major averages are down a little less than -1%, while Treasury yields are adding to their gains from early morning. The 2-year yield (UYS2Y) – mostly closely tied to the fed funds rate - is back close to 4.5%.

The January ISM Services index rose to 53.4 from 50.5 in December, easily topping the 52.1 consensus.

But focus was on the prices component, which leapt to 64 from 56.7, the highest level since February 2022, according to Schwab.

Renaissance Macro says that’s “Not something we want to see.”

“The data are noisy, and it is too soon to say if recent progress will actually reverse, but ((that)) does support the notion that inflation is still sticky beyond expected slowing in core goods.”

Wells Fargo economist say: “The service sector entered the year with a good amount of momentum. The leap in prices paid on its own won't prevent the Fed from embarking on an easing cycle, but it throws more cold water on the idea that rate cuts are imminent. It also helps justify the Fed's patient position.”

Caterpillar’s (CAT) stock rose after the maker of heavy machinery and construction equipment reported a quarterly profit that beat the average estimate among Wall Street analysts. Sales were in line with the consensus as dealers cut inventories.

McDonald's (MCD) global comparable sales were up 3.4% vs. +4.8% consensus. U.S. comparable sales were up 4.3% vs. +4.5% consensus.

Comparable sales results benefited from strong average check growth driven by strategic menu price increases. The company said successful restaurant level execution, effective menu and marketing campaigns and continued digital and delivery growth contributed to strong comparable sales results.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares added to recent gains as Goldman Sachs reiterated its Conviction Buy rating and boosted its price target to $800 from $625.

Analyst Toshiya Hari says fresh industry data points show "robust" artificial intelligence-linked server demand and improving GPU supply,

Polestar Automotive (PSNY) struggled after the Financial Times reported that Hertz Global (HTZ) paused plans to buy tens of thousands of electric vehicles from the automaker this year.

Hertz's head of the electric vehicle brand pointed to a collapse in resale values last year as a major factor in the decision to pull back on EV plans.

Hertz agreed in 2022 to buy 65,000 Polestar cars over five years and to buy 100,000 Tesla (TSLA) cars in a push to offer customers EV options. But a collapse in the resale value of EVs and high repair costs has led to Hertz altering its strategies.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath told the Financial Times that he had been contacted by Hertz’s chief executive Stephen Scherr last autumn to ask whether he could pause their agreement to buy a certain number of EVs throughout 2024 after the company bought 20,000 electric vehicles from Polestar from 2022 to 2023.

Ingenlath confirmed that Polestar agreed to waive Hertz's requirement to buy its allocated number of cars in return for the rental car giant agreeing not to sell current Polestar vehicles held in inventory either too early or too cheaply.

It’s the Magnificent 7 vs. the Tech Bubble 5.

Goldman Sachs looked into the difference between today’s megacaps – Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOG), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) – and the biggest companies during the dotcom bubble in 1999 – Microsoft (again), Cisco (CSCO), GE (GE), Intel (INTC) and the outlier Exxon Mobil (XOM).

"Importantly, the Tech Bubble shows that investors believe consensus estimates at their own risk," strategist David Kostin said. "In March 2000, MSFT, CSCO, GE, INTC, and XOM were the largest S&P 500 companies, comprising 18% of the index. Consensus then expected the group would grow sales at a 16% CAGR over the coming two years."

"However, the group fell significantly short, realizing just 8% growth. The group went on to underperform the S&P 500 by 21 pp over the next 24 months."

"One significant difference between the Magnificent 7 and the Tech Bubble 5 is their penchant to re-invest for growth. The Mag 7 re-invests 60% of their cash flow from operations through growth capex and R&D. This reinvestment rate is more than double the 26% of the Tech Bubble 5 and about 3x that of the S&P 493,” Kostin said.